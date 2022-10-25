Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Indiana is a Must VisitTravel MavenLoogootee, IN
Secrets of the Library at West Baden Springs HotelRachelle WrightWest Baden Springs, IN
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
wbiw.com
Rep. Chris May meets with Lawrence County Youth Leadership Academy at Statehouse
INDIANA – State Rep. Chris May (R-Bedford) talks about his role as a state representative with members of the Youth Leadership Academy from the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence County on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in the House Chamber at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. Participating students are freshmen...
wbiw.com
Purdue Extension Invites you to Lunch ‘n Learn what Extension Does on November 9th
BEDFORD – Purdue Extension-Lawrence County will be hosting a Lunch-n-Learn on Wednesday, November 9, from Noon until 1:15 p.m. at the StoneGate Arts and Education Center at 931 15th Street, in Bedford. There is no charge for this event. For this year’s event, Dr. Michael Wilcox, Purdue Extension’s Assistant...
wbiw.com
Emergency Reproductive Health Care Grant applications available
BLOOMINGTON – On August 5, 2022, the Indiana General Assembly and Governor Holcomb enacted Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), which came into effect on September 15. This law bans nearly all abortions in the state and requires any abortions allowed under the law’s very narrow exceptions to be performed in hospitals or ambulatory outpatient surgical centers that are hospital-owned, rather than in the clinics in which the vast majority of abortions have been safely performed in the state for decades.
wbiw.com
Registration is now open for Kid City Break Days
BLOOMINGTON – Kids in grades kindergarten through sixth grade will have a fun, active day at Kid City while school’s out for the holiday break. Break Days are Nov. 8, and Dec. 19-23 for Monroe County Schools. Campers engage in outdoor play and other camp activities on-site from...
953wiki.com
Ivy Tech to Offer Accelerated Statewide IT Certification Programs
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Ivy Tech Community College announced today that the Ivy+ IT Academy will launch in early 2023, offering students the most advanced and innovative way to get in-demand IT training and skills quickly. Indiana employers will now have a “one stop shop” for employees who need training, with the largest variety of information technologies and tools offered anywhere.
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington announces seasonal water shutoff timeline for the city parks
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department announced the timeline for staff to complete the annual winterization process for restrooms, drinking fountains, and water spigots in city parks. Water service must be shut off each fall, prior to the onset of freezing temperatures, to keep ice from damaging...
wbiw.com
City of Mitchell to begin hydrant flushing on Monday, October 31st
MITCHELL – The City of Mitchell Utilities Department will be flushing fire hydrants running from Monday, October 31 through Thursday, November 17. During this time residents may experience pressure loss and/or loss of water for a brief amount of time. If you have any questions about the scheduled flushing,...
wbiw.com
Judge orders prison sentence for a Michigan City woman who failed to comply with probation terms
BEDFORD – Lawrence Superior Court II Judge Bob Cline sentenced a Michigan City woman to 850 days in the Indiana Department of Correction Thursday. Alicia R. Diviney, 22, pleaded guilty to charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and battery, a Class “B” misdemeanor, in September, as a part of a negotiated plea agreement with the State of Indiana.
wbiw.com
New paving on the square; continuation of the 17th Street multi-use path; and final project update of the season
BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
wbiw.com
Run, Ruck, or Roll in honor of our Nation’s veterans
BLOOMINGTON – Be a part of a friendly competition and pay tribute to our nation’s veterans and first responders. The run begins at Showalter Fountain on the Indiana University campus at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. The Veterans 5K is presented in partnership with the Indiana University Wheelchair...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Virginia May Deckard
Virginia (Ginny) May Deckard, 93, of Bedford, passed away to go home to be with Jesus Christ, her Lord, and Savior, at 11:15 a.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022, at her home, surrounded by family. Born May 29, 1929, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Stanley and Mary Fay...
wbiw.com
Precautionary boil order was issued for some residents on River Bluff Road
BEDFORD – The City of Bedford Utilities has issued a precautionary boil order for residents at 3227-2815 River Bluff Road. This precautionary boil order will remain in force until further notice. The order is being issued due to a repairing a water main. Bring all water to a boil....
wbiw.com
Deer Hunt event scheduled at Griffy Lake Nature Preserve
BLOOMINGTON – Continuing its efforts to protect plant diversity at Griffy Lake Nature Preserve, the Parks and Recreation Department is holding deer hunts during two weekends November 12 and 13, and November 19 and 20. The nature preserve will be closed to the public on these weekends, beginning at...
IN Dept. of Correction investigating death of Plainfield Correctional offender
The Indiana Department of Correction is investigating how an offender at the Plainfield Correctional Facility was able to obtain drugs that ultimately killed him.
Owner of troubled Greenwood hotel denies problems at his property
GREENWOOD, Ind. — For the first time, we're getting a detailed look inside a Greenwood hotel that was just shut down by the city. We're also hearing from the owner of the property, as his guests and residents had to clear out so the building can be brought back up to health and safety standards.
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball numbers was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located […]
wbiw.com
Adkins, Artesians terminate BNL with 42-14 victory in sectional semifinal
MARTINSVILLE – Scanning, targeting, identifying, executing. Martinsville quarterback Tyler Adkins was football’s version of the Terminator. He didn’t feel pity, or remorse, or fear. And he absolutely did not stop . . . ever . . . until Bedford North Lawrence was dead. Nearly perfect, unstoppable and...
wbiw.com
Police Log: October 28
4:05 p.m. Nichole Terrell, 28, Mitchell, wanted on a warrant for failure to appear. 3:40 a.m. 911 call investigation in the 400 block of 15th Street. 5:54 a.m. Medical emergency in the 2000 block of 30th Street. An IU Lifeline ambulance responded. 6:07 a.m. Medical emergency in the 2000 block...
wbiw.com
The Orleans Bison is restored
ORLEANS – The Orleans Bison is restored. Advanced Art students, Jamie Hardin, Amanda Osborne, Austin Whittaker, and Sophia Evans worked to restore the bison to its original form along with art instructor, Dr. Morgan. Amanda Osborne and Austin Whittaker lead the restoration efforts. The bison will now be sprayed...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Morris Owen Stivers Sr.
Morris Owen Stivers, Sr., of Solsberry passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Born on September 5, 1936, he was the son of Raymond and Ruby (Sims) Stivers. He married Evelyn Stivers, and she preceded him in death. Morris worked for Weddle Bros Construction and Force Construction and was a...
Comments / 0