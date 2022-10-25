ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

Emergency Reproductive Health Care Grant applications available

BLOOMINGTON – On August 5, 2022, the Indiana General Assembly and Governor Holcomb enacted Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), which came into effect on September 15. This law bans nearly all abortions in the state and requires any abortions allowed under the law’s very narrow exceptions to be performed in hospitals or ambulatory outpatient surgical centers that are hospital-owned, rather than in the clinics in which the vast majority of abortions have been safely performed in the state for decades.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Registration is now open for Kid City Break Days

BLOOMINGTON – Kids in grades kindergarten through sixth grade will have a fun, active day at Kid City while school’s out for the holiday break. Break Days are Nov. 8, and Dec. 19-23 for Monroe County Schools. Campers engage in outdoor play and other camp activities on-site from...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Ivy Tech to Offer Accelerated Statewide IT Certification Programs

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Ivy Tech Community College announced today that the Ivy+ IT Academy will launch in early 2023, offering students the most advanced and innovative way to get in-demand IT training and skills quickly. Indiana employers will now have a “one stop shop” for employees who need training, with the largest variety of information technologies and tools offered anywhere.
COLUMBUS, IN
City of Mitchell to begin hydrant flushing on Monday, October 31st

MITCHELL – The City of Mitchell Utilities Department will be flushing fire hydrants running from Monday, October 31 through Thursday, November 17. During this time residents may experience pressure loss and/or loss of water for a brief amount of time. If you have any questions about the scheduled flushing,...
MITCHELL, IN
Judge orders prison sentence for a Michigan City woman who failed to comply with probation terms

BEDFORD – Lawrence Superior Court II Judge Bob Cline sentenced a Michigan City woman to 850 days in the Indiana Department of Correction Thursday. Alicia R. Diviney, 22, pleaded guilty to charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and battery, a Class “B” misdemeanor, in September, as a part of a negotiated plea agreement with the State of Indiana.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
New paving on the square; continuation of the 17th Street multi-use path; and final project update of the season

BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Run, Ruck, or Roll in honor of our Nation’s veterans

BLOOMINGTON – Be a part of a friendly competition and pay tribute to our nation’s veterans and first responders. The run begins at Showalter Fountain on the Indiana University campus at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. The Veterans 5K is presented in partnership with the Indiana University Wheelchair...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Obituary: Virginia May Deckard

Virginia (Ginny) May Deckard, 93, of Bedford, passed away to go home to be with Jesus Christ, her Lord, and Savior, at 11:15 a.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022, at her home, surrounded by family. Born May 29, 1929, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Stanley and Mary Fay...
BEDFORD, IN
Deer Hunt event scheduled at Griffy Lake Nature Preserve

BLOOMINGTON – Continuing its efforts to protect plant diversity at Griffy Lake Nature Preserve, the Parks and Recreation Department is holding deer hunts during two weekends November 12 and 13, and November 19 and 20. The nature preserve will be closed to the public on these weekends, beginning at...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball numbers was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located […]
INDIANA STATE
Police Log: October 28

4:05 p.m. Nichole Terrell, 28, Mitchell, wanted on a warrant for failure to appear. 3:40 a.m. 911 call investigation in the 400 block of 15th Street. 5:54 a.m. Medical emergency in the 2000 block of 30th Street. An IU Lifeline ambulance responded. 6:07 a.m. Medical emergency in the 2000 block...
BEDFORD, IN
The Orleans Bison is restored

ORLEANS – The Orleans Bison is restored. Advanced Art students, Jamie Hardin, Amanda Osborne, Austin Whittaker, and Sophia Evans worked to restore the bison to its original form along with art instructor, Dr. Morgan. Amanda Osborne and Austin Whittaker lead the restoration efforts. The bison will now be sprayed...
ORLEANS, IN
Obituary: Morris Owen Stivers Sr.

Morris Owen Stivers, Sr., of Solsberry passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Born on September 5, 1936, he was the son of Raymond and Ruby (Sims) Stivers. He married Evelyn Stivers, and she preceded him in death. Morris worked for Weddle Bros Construction and Force Construction and was a...
SOLSBERRY, IN

