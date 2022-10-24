Read full article on original website
neareport.com
Single parent scholarship fund receives $7,000 grant from Union Pacific
Little Rock, Ark. — The Union Pacific Community Ties Giving Program awarded the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, or ASPSF, a $7,000 Grant to create the 2023 Union Pacific Scholarship Project. The project will fund scholarships and wraparound services for 10 single parent students in Camden, Hope, Hoxie, Jonesboro,...
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas DHS preparing for new community-based health initiatives
The Arkansas Department of Human Services is preparing to roll out new public health services as part of ARHOME, the state’s Medicaid expansion program. DHS officials say they soon expect to receive approval from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for their Life360 HOME initiative to provide more services to populations most at risk of negative health outcomes.
Mistake resets parole eligibility for many Arkansas inmates
On Monday, October 24, 2022, The Arkansas Department of Corrections admitted to a legislative committee that it had misinterpreted one element of parole eligibility law for seven years.
Yellow Arkansas school buses going green with $4M EPA program
Four Arkansas school districts will give their students cleaner rides with a Wednesday announcement of federal grants for electric school buses.
arkadelphian.com
Arkansas soybean researchers breed for ‘plasticity’ in various environments
FAYETTEVILLE — Development of drought-tolerant soybean varieties will increase sustainability and economics of production, but current research indicates these varieties may perform poorly in the absence of drought. Larry Purcell has his sights set on what he considers an ideal genotype — soybean varieties that can grow well in both dry and water-rich environments.
arkadelphian.com
Special week provides chance to better understand, appreciate bats
LITTLE ROCK — Bat Week, an annual international celebration of the role of bats in nature, runs all this week and, naturally, through Halloween, Oct. 31. It also affords the opportunity for Arkansans not only to think about these creatures and their role in our outdoors, but what people can do to reverse some dangers haunting some bat species in The Natural State.
Some who support recreational marijuana oppose Issue 4
Voters in Arkansas can now head to the polls to vote on Issue 4. One business owner in Fayetteville is for recreational marijuana but against Issue 4.
Arkansas Game and Fish officers get $3,000 shopping spree
What could you imagine being on a wildlife officer’s wish list?
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Arkansas is one of the least-safe states in America, only Mississippi and Louisiana are behind the Natural State on the list, report
Arkansas – In the last couple of years, the number of crimes in the state of Arkansas has been constantly on the rise, something that is especially concerning taking into consideration the fact that a growing number of young people, especially teenagers, are more frequently involved in violent crime incidents across the state.
ucanews.live
Arkansas State Fair misses the mark
As temperatures drop and leaves fall, many Arkansans anticipate the Arkansas State Fair. With the same standard rides, fewer vendors and heavy police presence, this year’s state fair was underwhelming. However, the food made it worthwhile. The state fair was open from Oct. 14-23. Each day of the fair...
Arkansas Insurance Department offers service for Medicare shoppers
Arkansas residents shopping for a new or replacement Medicare supplement plan can use a service provided by the state insurance department to help make the most useful choice.
Arkansas State Fair attendance reaches 2nd highest ever with 2022 event
Attendance at the 82nd Arkansas State Fair in Little Rock reached a near record-breaking number by the time the gates closed on Sunday.
KATV
Arkansas AG Rutledge warns the public about fentanyl looking like well-known candy
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Attorney General, Leslie Rutledge warns the public on Thursday about the prevalence of illegal fentanyl pills that look like well-known candy. Halloween is approaching so parents should be made aware of these extremely dangerous drugs and be able to identify signs of a potential overdose.
Arkansas fisherman missing at Table Rock Lake, crews searching
CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Office of Emergency Management says a search is underway for a missing fisherman near the Long Creek Arm of Table Rock Lake. The fisherman, 59, was reported missing on Friday, October 21, late in the evening. The fisherman’s family called 911 and stated the man was overdue but […]
Suspects Arrested, Accused of Stealing $9 Million in Frozen Meat
The alleged thieves made off with entire semi-trucks full of beef and pork.
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Arkansas man accused of human trafficking sentenced to life behind bars
Little Rock, Arkansas – DeMarcus George, 28, was sentenced to life behind bars on Tuesday for an incident that happened in 2018, the Eastern District of Arkansas Office of the United States Attorney confirmed. The incident, which has been closely monitored by the MDMH – Pine Bluff team ever...
Search underway after man kidnapped in Helena-West Helena
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — A search is underway for a missing man after police said he had been kidnapped early Tuesday morning in Helena-West Helena. Police said around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 25, Cynthia Sparks came to the Helena-West Helena Police Department to report her son, Fredrick Gamble, 26, missing.
Arkansas police chase ends with motorcyclist engulfed in fireball
The motorcyclist, who investigators say had a bottle of gasoline in his backpack, was quickly engulfed in flames after officers tasered him and he fell to the ground.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Heavy rain is finally here
Along with the beneficial rain, there is a risk of severe weather. There's a low risk for damaging winds and flooding, with a very low risk of hail and a spin-up tornado.
