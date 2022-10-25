Read full article on original website
Does It Snow In Alabama?
Let it snow, let it snow—wait, is there even any chance that it might snow? If you're from Alabama, you might have spent many years wishing for a white Christmas. And while snow on Christmas day may seem like a long shot, not all hope is lost. Though many Southern states boast warmer climates—picture Charleston with its ocean breeze and palmettos, or Florida's coast with its perpetual sunshine—some areas chill off quite drastically in the wintertime, and some even get snowfall.
12 Ways Only Southerners Decorate Their Christmas Trees
They say everything's bigger in Texas, but when it comes to Christmas decor, that can be said for just about every corner of the South. We're known for going all out when it comes to decking the halls. There's no nook or cranny forgotten, which of course includes the star of the show: a Christmas tree brimming with ornaments and garlands from top to bottom. We're also firm believers that you can never have too many holiday trees! From hand-blown glass ornaments and clip-on feathered birds to countless shiny silver glass balls, there are a plethora of ways to decorate your tree. However, there are a few things you'll mostly only see on a Southerner's Christmas tree.
Why Do Southerners Love Smocking So Much?
Smocking: the great Southern signifier. Chances are if you see a young toddler or baby in smocking, the parents are Southern. Whether at a place of worship, a birthday party, or even a football Saturday, smocking is something Southern parents hold dear, just like jon-jons, bubbles, and Peter Pan collars. Like needlepoint, an embroidery craft that hit a meteoric rise during the pandemic, smocking seems to be more prevalent than ever. But why?
11 Small Town Romance Books That'll Make You Feel Right At Home
What is it about a love story that makes us turn the pages faster? We're always in the mood to read a new book, and over the years, we've read stories about romance set across the country and across the world. We've also found that small-town romances set in the South can always be counted on to up the charm factor. We've gathered a few new ones for you to add to your reading list this season. Some are by debut writers, others are by tried-and-true romance authors whose books we've seen on the shelves for decades. In either case, read these small-town romance novels for love stories set in close-knit communities, and you might just find a new favorite to add to your bookshelf.
Kevin's Boudin
Chef Kevin Belton knows a thing or two about boudin. Born and raised in New Orleans, he is very familiar with this Louisiana staple. First thing to know about boudin is that you're probably pronouncing it wrong. Despite the I, it's pronounced "BOO-DAN." Next, you need to know how it's...
