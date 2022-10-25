ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Traffic disrupted after tractor-trailer strikes train bridge on Soldiers Field Road

By Dialynn Dwyer
 5 days ago

The crash caused lane closures for part of the morning commute.

Another ‘storrowing’ is causing issues for morning commuters.

Traffic was disrupted on Soldiers Field Road and Storrow Drive Tuesday morning, after a tractor-trailer struck the train bridge over the parkway overnight.

The train bridge is just before the Boston University Bridge where Soldiers Field Road turns into Storrow Drive.

State police initially warned drivers that all eastbound lanes on Soldiers Field Road were closed due to the crash, and that traffic was being diverted onto Western Avenue in Brighton.

Around 8:28 a.m., police said the truck had been towed to a nearby hotel parking lot, allowing the roadway to be opened.

Boston

Boston

