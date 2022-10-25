ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Can a traditional Democrat prevail amid inflation?

President Biden is a traditional Democrat. His policies are shaped by the commitments made by the Democratic Party in the decades following World War II. They include the New Deal social welfare policies of Franklin D. Roosevelt, the Cold War policy of containment initiated by Harry Truman and the civil rights commitment made by John F. Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson. All three policies, once broadly accepted, have become politically controversial.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy