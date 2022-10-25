ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas listed among least-safest states in America

By Jacob Smith
 5 days ago

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — A new study found Arkansas to be among the least-safest states in the U.S.

After considering factors such as the number of deaths from COVID-19 and gun violence, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on the year’s safest states.

In order to determine the most secure states, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 53 key metrics, including the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated to assaults per capita and the unemployment rate.

Study puts Arkansas among least energy-efficient states

Arkansas landed at No. 48 on the list followed by Mississippi and Louisiana at the bottom. Ahead of Arkansas are fellow southern states Texas and Alabama.

Vermont sits at the top as the safest state in the U.S., followed by Maine, New Hampshire, Utah and Hawaii.

According to WalletHub, the Natural State ranked #47 in three different metrics including personal & residential safety, road safety, and workplace safety. It also ranks among the worst in fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles of travel.

To the study’s full findings, click here .

Comments / 20

enough'sEnough
5d ago

I totally agree with this survey; make sure to not move here from any Democrat controlled State. We will protect our own natural resources, beauty and lives so stay away!!

Reply(1)
15
sandy
4d ago

Covid death and gun assaults? Apples and oranges. Shouldn’t even be compared. Are you using lack of Covid vaccinations to bolster violent crime stats? Pathetic!

Reply
4
Cody Bair
4d ago

Right wing nut jobs, career criminals and corrupt state officials promoting their agenda only. The roads are awfully maintained and built. This state is a joke and I truly do hate the amount of BS this place offers compared to what it COULD offer. To behind with the times.

Reply(2)
3
