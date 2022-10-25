Read full article on original website
High LNG Prices Spur Demand for Dual-fuel Tankers - Executive
Even as liquefied natural gas (LNG) is seen as a key transitionary fuel for bunkering, soaring prices of the super-chilled fuel have led to higher demand for ships with dual-fuel tankers, said an industry executive. The global shipping industry is seeking to reduce its reliance on oil as it tries...
Bunker Suppliers Dan-Bunkering and Amoil Merge
Bunker fuel suppliers Dan-Bunkering and Amoil on Friday announced they will merge on January 1, 2023 under one combined brand, Dan-Bunkering. The move, which follows the recent merger between Dan-Bunkering and SABT in the spring of 2022, continues industry consolidation in the bunkering sector. Dan-Bunkering is headquartered in Denmark with...
Rauma Shipyard Lays Keep for Spirit of Tasmania IV
Finnish shipyard Rauma Marine Constructions held a keel laying ceremony of Spirit of Tasmania IV, a car and passenger ferry being built for the Tasmanian TT-Line Company. TT-Line, which operates between mainland Australia and Tasmania, has commissioned two identical Spirit of Tasmania vessels from RMC. The large-scale project is the biggest individual foreign sale between Australia and Finland.
Offshore Wind: GC Rieber Shipping Orders Two Service Operation Vessels in Turkey
Norway-based GC Rieber Shipping has ordered two WindKeeper Service Operation Vessels for offshore wind operations from the Cemre shipyard in Turkey. The order includes options for two further vessels. The first vessel will be delivered in Q1 2025. According to GC Rieber Shipping, WindKeeper is an innovative Service Operation Vessel...
Canada's New Oil Spill Response Barges Launched
Two new oil spill response barges were recently completed at ASL Shipyard in Singapore for Western Canada Marine Response Corporation (WCMRC). The two 3,500 tonne barges, Sentinel 303 and Sentinel 304, will be delivered to WCMRC in October, with arrival in Canada by the end of 2022. The response barges will join WCMRC’s fleet of pollution response vessels stationed along the south coast of British Columbia.
Partners Test Isotopic Tracer for Marine Biofuels
Biofuels provider GoodFuels announced the results of a new partnership with global certification organization Control Union and France’s IDS Group to test the effectiveness of a unique isotopic tracer for biofuels. A successful pilot, conducted during a recent delivery of 500 tonnes of biofuel to the Norden-owned tanker Nord...
Floating on Bubbles: Carnival Corp expands use of Air Lubrication to cut Emissions
A 'bubble carpet' aims to help ships reduce drag and consumption. Image courtesy Silverstream. As the ship owners globally experiment with technologies to help incrementally cut emissions to meet stringent new IMO mandates, news out of south Florida indicates that Carnival Corporation, the world's largest cruise company, has made plans to expand the installation and use of Air Lubrication Systems (ALS) to a majority of the cruise line brands in its fleet through 2027; a move the cruise major expects witll generate "significant savings in fuel consumption and carbon emissions" by reducing hull drag by approximately 5% per ship.
Russia Ramps Up Seaborne Urals Oil Exports to Asia ahead of EU Embargo
Russia ramped up seaborne Urals oil exports to Asia to 50% of the total over the Oct. 1-20 period ahead of a December EU embargo on the state's oil and products, according to traders and Refinitiv Eikon data. EU countries which have been primary consumers of Russian crude oil for...
Trinidad Designing LNG Hub to Feed the Caribbean
Trinidad and Tobago's state-owned gas company has started work on designing a small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) hub that could help the Caribbean move away from oil-based power generation, the firm told Reuters. Trinidad is Latin America's largest LNG exporter and the project, expected to be operational by 2025, will...
Fleet Cleaner Demonstrates Remote Control of Hull Cleaning Services
MSC’s Marianna Mastellone christening Thunderbird 3, together with Fleet Cleaner founders Alex Noordstrand (left) and Cornelis de Vet. (Photo: Fleet Cleaner) Thunderbird 3 named as latest vessel in growing fleet as remote operating control center in Delft begins operations. As hull biofouling and its role in invasive species transfer...
Crowley, Humboldt Bay to Develop and Operate California Wind Terminal
Crowley signed an agreement on Thursday with the Port of Humboldt Bay to exclusively negotiate to be the developer and operator of a terminal to serve as California’s first hub for offshore wind energy installations. Through Crowley’s Wind Services group, the company will enter into negotiations with the port...
Ingalls Awarded $2.4 Billion Deal to Build US Warship LHA 9
HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding has been awarded a $2.4 billion U.S. Navy fixed-price-incentive contract for the detail design and construction of amphibious assault ship LHA 9. The award includes options, that if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of the contract to $3.2 billion. Ingalls was awarded the original long-lead-time material contract for the fourth ship in the America (LHA 6) class on April 30, 2020.
Svitzer Promotes Two Senior Leaders
Svitzer, the towage arm of Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk, announced two senior leadership appointments: Kasper Karlsen as Global Chief Operating Officer and Deniz Kirdar True as Managing Director in the AMEA region. Karlsen has held different leadership positions in the A.P. Moller-Maersk group over the last 15 years and...
Israel, Lebanon Finalize Maritime Demarcation Deal without Mutual Recognition
Prime Minister Yair Lapid has signed the agreement on a maritime boundary between Israel and Lebanon, alongside Israel’s negotiating team. Photo by Amos Ben-Gershom, GPO - Credit: Israel Government. Israeli and Lebanese leaders finalised a U.S-brokered maritime demarcation on Thursday, bringing a measure of accommodation between the enemy states...
