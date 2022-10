ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A Rogers County water district is without power Tuesday morning

RWD #4 in Rogers County, which serves Oologah and Talala, said a PSO power outage occurred at the water plant, and they expect many customers to experience low water pressure or no water.

The current estimated time for power restoration is 10 a.m.

