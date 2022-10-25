The 2023 Volkswagen Golf GTI gets a 40th Anniversary Edition with special styling elements and a limited production run of 1,500 units. While the GTI launched in Europe in 1976, this special edition celebrates the hot hatchback's 1983 North American launch as the Rabbit GTI. The gap between launches was so great that the first year of the GTI in North America was also the last for the original GTI Mk I in Europe. A Mk II version launched there the following year, and in the U.S. in 1985.

