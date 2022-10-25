Read full article on original website
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander, Ford F-150 Lightning, Audi in F1: The Week In Reverse
The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander began testing, the Ford F-150 Lightning proved quicker than promised, and Audi announced its F1 deal. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority. The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander began testing on public roads. Clad in heavy camouflage, it's hard to make out...
Hennessey cranks Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 to 1,204 hp for $59,950
The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is the most powerful factory Mustang ever, but that wasn't enough for Texas-based tuner Hennessey Performance. Hennessey's Venom 1200 Mustang GT500 extracts 1,204 hp and 902 lb-ft of torque from Ford's 5.2-liter supercharged V-8, up from the stock 760 hp and 652 lb-ft of torque.
Nismo showcases official parts for Nissan Z with SEMA concept
Nissan's Z sports car has been a popular choice for tuning through the decades. That doesn't look like it will change with 2023 Nissan Z, which offers plenty of potential for performance enhancement, especially with its new twin-turbo V-6 powertrain. Starting in early 2023, the Japanese automaker will offer a...
This Nissan Sunny Truck packs a Leaf's electric powertrain
Nissan will have perhaps one of the coolest vehicles at the upcoming 2022 SEMA show in Las Vegas. The automaker will present a 1987 Datsun Sunny Truck whose original powertrain has been swapped out for the electric setup from a modern Nissan Leaf. Ford had a similar concept based on a 1978 F-100 pickup at the 2021 SEMA show, and Chevy had one based on a C-10 pickup at 2019's show.
2023 Ford Super Duty rated up to 500 hp, 40,000 lb of towing
Ford revealed its redesigned 2023 F-Series Super Duty in September, and on Thursday the automaker confirmed pricing and a number of key specs. Sales of the 2023 F-Series Super Duty start next spring and pricing is confirmed to start at $45,765, including a $1,795 destination charge. Buyers will be able...
BMW M5 spy shots, Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica, EU ICE ban: Car News Headlines
BMW was once again spotted testing a prototype for its redesigned M5, and this time the tester sported many production-bound elements. The new super sedan is confirmed with a hybrid powertrain, but rumors say an electric powertrain will be an alternative. Lamborghini's newest Huracán variant is the Tecnica, and we...
Horsepower Locator helps find final gas-powered Dodge Chargers, Challengers
The Dodge Charger and Challenger are ending production after the 2023 model year, and Dodge is celebrating their long and healthy runs with seven limited-edition models. To help buyers find and purchase them, as well as any 2023 Charger or Challenger, Dodge has built the Last Call Horsepower Locator, which shows inventory of the remaining gas-powered muscle cars at Dodge dealers, the company announced on Thursday.
2023 Ford Super Duty specs, Hyundai's new US EV plant: Today's Car News
Ford's F-Series Super Duty has been redesigned for 2023, and it's now the tow king thanks to its Power Stroke diesel. The 6.7-liter V-8 delivers up to 500 hp and 1,200 lb-ft of torque, and with the right setup will enable the Super Duty to tow a maximum of 40,000 lb.
Review: Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica balances track and street
Driving in Corsa (Track) mode on the 1.8-mile south track at The Thermal Club outside of Palm Springs, California, the blue shift light tells me the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V-10 is approaching its 8,500-rpm redline. The 2023 Lamborghini Huracán Technica’s V-10 is screaming like an angry hive of hornets. I...
Hyundai pledges $5.5B for new EV plant in US
Hyundai Motor Group will invest more than $5.5 billion in a new U.S. plant for electric vehicles, which the automaker is calling a Metaplant. The plant will be located in Bryan County, Georgia, and a groundbreaking ceremony was held at the site on Wednesday, with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp in attendance.
VW to name new partner for robotaxi development
Volkswagen Group's plan to launch a fleet of self-driving VW ID.Buzz electric vans operated by its Moia mobility business in 2025 remains on track, despite news this week that its former lead unit on the technology, Argo AI, has shut down. VW Group together with Ford were the main backers...
Maserati teases new Granturismo convertible
A new generation of the Maserati Granturismo reaches dealerships next year, in both coupe and convertible body styles. The coupe made its debut earlier in October and Maserati this week released the first photos of the convertible, wearing a camouflage wrap. Spy photographers have also snapped the same camouflaged Granturismo convertible testing in the wild.
VW GTI 40th Anniversary Edition gives a hot-hatch hurrah
The 2023 Volkswagen Golf GTI gets a 40th Anniversary Edition with special styling elements and a limited production run of 1,500 units. While the GTI launched in Europe in 1976, this special edition celebrates the hot hatchback's 1983 North American launch as the Rabbit GTI. The gap between launches was so great that the first year of the GTI in North America was also the last for the original GTI Mk I in Europe. A Mk II version launched there the following year, and in the U.S. in 1985.
