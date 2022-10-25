Read full article on original website
Adventures with the Editor: Paranormal Investigation Tour at Dallas’ Old City Park
DALLAS, TX (Oct. 28, 2022) Last night our Blue Ribbon News team traveled back in time through the streets of Dallas’ first and oldest park – a greenspace that maintains a collection of historic buildings and furnishings as old as 1840 – and perhaps even, ghosts?. While...
Registration underway for Providence Academy Rockwall’s inaugural clay shoot, Denim & Diamonds event
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 26, 2022) Providence Academy will host its inaugural Clay Shooting Competition and Denim & Diamonds fundraising event Friday, Nov. 11 at Texas Gun Ranch, 15950 TX-205 in Terrell. Onsite registration opens at 1 p.m. Nov. 11 along with the silent auction, followed by the 100 clay shoot...
Kukka by Sally Kilgore: Painted Stones
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 27, 2022) On a sunny morning recently, I wound my way up the road to my grandson’s school. Something I greatly relish about living where we do, is we are just right over the next bump to the country. While suburbia encroaches, and I know some resent it terribly, I am grateful to live close to the country. A particular route, the “back way” to the grocery store, takes me up and down small hills, around curves, with everyday miracles of fields and wildflowers, a pond, and a small barn with the Texas flag painted on the side. Driving that route, fast breaths of hurry here, hurry there, give way to moments that slow a bit. I might mosey and pull to the right for that impatient guy, in the truck behind me, to pass.
Brookdale at Summer Ridge prepares to celebrate resident’s 105th birthday
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 26, 2022) Born October 28, 1917, Joyce Alene Preskitt Ruminer will be celebrated this Friday at Brookdale at Summer Ridge, the retirement and assisted living community where she resides. Senator Bob Hall is preparing a proclamation in her honor, and there will be birthday cake, balloons, and plenty of fanfare for this milestone celebration.
Rockwall Rotary recognizes Student of Honor from Grace Hartman Elementary
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 28, 2022) During Thursday’s luncheon program at the the newly renovated Rotary Hall, the Rockwall Rotary Club recognized Aarav Bajaj of Grace Hartman Elementary School. This award recognizes exemplary academic achievement, leadership, and good citizenship. Principal Becky Reidling shared praises about Aarav, and his parents were...
dallasexpress.com
Halloween Events in North Texas
With the Halloween holiday quickly approaching, there is still plenty for North Texans to take part in within the Dallas-Fort Worth region. These events include haunted houses in Plano, Midlothian, Garland, and Red Oak, pub crawls and happy hours in Dallas, and Halloween-themed family nights in Farmers Branch and Garland.
Rockwall Ballet Company, CK Studio present The Nutcracker Ballet
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 25, 2022) The most MAGICAL time of year is here! Tickets are on sale now for the 2022 Nutcracker Ballet presented by Rockwall Ballet Company and CK Studio. Join them Thanksgiving weekend as Clara celebrates with friends and family, vanquishes the Rat Queen, travels with her Nutcracker Prince through the magical realm of the Snow Queen and is in awe at the palace of the Sugar Plum Fairy. Beautiful scenery, gorgeous costumes, and wonderful dancing bring this story to life. The Nutcracker is perfect for both families and ballet enthusiasts, and you are invited to be a part of this favorite holiday tradition.
WFAA
Join the parade! Here's how you can hop aboard 'Irving's Polar Express'
IRVING, Texas — Looking to spread some holiday cheer this year? You can save a spot to do so at this year's parade in Irving. The city has opened applications for the 2022 Holidays at Heritage Parade. This year's theme is "Irving's Polar Express." Officials are encouraging families, neighborhoods,...
fox4news.com
Rockwall woman celebrates her 105th birthday
ROCKWALL, Texas - It was big birthday bash Friday for Rockwall resident Joyce Ruminer as she celebrated her 105th birthday. She has two daughters, four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, and one great-great-great-grandchild, with another on the way. She was married to her husband, Ralph, for 62 years before he...
Proposed renovations to Towne Lake Park announced in McKinney
Proposed renovation plans to McKinney's Towne Lake Park were presented at an Oct. 27 Community Development Corp. meeting. (Rendering courtesy city of McKinney) New proposed master plans for McKinney’s Towne Lake Park were announced as part of a presentation by Director of Parks Michael Kowski at an Oct. 27 McKinney Community Development Corp. meeting.
3 Great Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impressive service and absolutely amazing food, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around.
Kudzu and that other creeping threat
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 27, 2022) Horror films are not my genre, though, in my youth, I relished the Friday night “Chiller” feature on TV. Old movies like “Dracula,” “Frankenstein,” and “The Wolf Man” were part of my coming-of-age repertoire. One night many...
Meet Dottie, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 24, 2022) Hi there, I’m Dottie! I am a sweet, loving, playful girl who loves to be hugged, cuddled, give kisses, chew on bones, and play with toys. I have been around other dogs (as you can see!) and have great fun running and playing with them! (I have not been around cats, so I don’t know if I would like them or not).
Would You Dare Stay In The Murder Room Of The Most Haunted Hotel In Dallas On Halloween?
Look, first of all, the moment I hear 'haunted' anything, I'm out but not everyone is like me. Some people, in fact, many people are thrill-seekers and especially on Halloween love to ghost hunt. That is not my kind of hunting just saying. However, this TikToker feels differently and that is exactly why he chose to stay in the most haunted room of the most haunted hotel in Dallas.
Walmart Supercenter in Plano celebrates $1.4M remodel
The electronics department at the Walmart Supercenter in Plano was among the areas that got remodeled. (Courtesy Walmart) The Walmart Supercenter will celebrate its newly remodeled store at 1700 Dallas Parkway in Plano from 7-9 a.m. Oct. 28. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a kids zone, food trucks, a DJ with music and vendor giveaways. The remodeling includes an updated electronics department, the pharmacy’s move to the front of the store, an expanded apparel department and updated signage. Renovations totaled about $1.4 million, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. 972-931-9846. www.walmart.com.
A Fort Worth, Texas Bookstore is One of the Most Haunted Places in the State
In the first Ghostbusters movie, the first encounter with a ghost by Egon, Peter and Ray was in the basement of a library. That ghost blew out a majority of the library card catalog and spread it's ectoplasm all over it. The three reluctant Ghostbusters then made contact with the ghost only to be shooshed by the ghost then scared out of the building by it. Upon seeing the story of this haunted bookstore in Fort Worth, Texas, that was the first thing that came to mind. Let's find out more about the very haunted Barber's Bookstore.
Memorial Bench Dedication for Rockwall Women’s League founding member Patsy Hendrickson
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 25, 2022) The Rockwall Women’s League and the City of Rockwall welcome the community to join them in honoring RWL founding member Patsy Hendrickson with a memorial bench dedication at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 in front of Rockwall City Hall, 385 S. Goliad Street. Parking...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
2 new H-E-B stores are in the works
Texas grocer H-E-B is plotting two new stores, one in northwest Houston and another on the northern edge of Fort Worth. Developer The Howard Hughes Corporation on Thursday announced plans for a mixed-use development in Houston called Village Green at Bridgeland Central. The development will be anchored by a more-than...
Dallas cookie shop ranked the best in Texas & one of the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best desserts known to mankind is the humble cookie and none other than the globally loved chocolate chip cookie. Chocolate is the key to any one person’s heart no matter the age, gender, or background, chocolate really can bring out the best in people. It’s a good day to celebrate it as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day! Chocolate is the number one component that makes chocolate chip cookies what they are.
inforney.com
Dewberry Elementary Ceremonially Groundbreaking; Parker to Open Elementary #10
FORNEY, Texas — Forney ISD invites our Forney Family to join us for the ceremonial groundbreaking of Mary Lou Dewberry Elementary on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 5:30 p.m. on Falcon Way. Ms. Dewberry and family will be in attendance for the event. Dewberry Elementary is the 10th elementary school...
