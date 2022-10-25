ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 27, 2022) On a sunny morning recently, I wound my way up the road to my grandson’s school. Something I greatly relish about living where we do, is we are just right over the next bump to the country. While suburbia encroaches, and I know some resent it terribly, I am grateful to live close to the country. A particular route, the “back way” to the grocery store, takes me up and down small hills, around curves, with everyday miracles of fields and wildflowers, a pond, and a small barn with the Texas flag painted on the side. Driving that route, fast breaths of hurry here, hurry there, give way to moments that slow a bit. I might mosey and pull to the right for that impatient guy, in the truck behind me, to pass.
With the Halloween holiday quickly approaching, there is still plenty for North Texans to take part in within the Dallas-Fort Worth region. These events include haunted houses in Plano, Midlothian, Garland, and Red Oak, pub crawls and happy hours in Dallas, and Halloween-themed family nights in Farmers Branch and Garland.
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 25, 2022) The most MAGICAL time of year is here! Tickets are on sale now for the 2022 Nutcracker Ballet presented by Rockwall Ballet Company and CK Studio. Join them Thanksgiving weekend as Clara celebrates with friends and family, vanquishes the Rat Queen, travels with her Nutcracker Prince through the magical realm of the Snow Queen and is in awe at the palace of the Sugar Plum Fairy. Beautiful scenery, gorgeous costumes, and wonderful dancing bring this story to life. The Nutcracker is perfect for both families and ballet enthusiasts, and you are invited to be a part of this favorite holiday tradition.
IRVING, Texas — Looking to spread some holiday cheer this year? You can save a spot to do so at this year's parade in Irving. The city has opened applications for the 2022 Holidays at Heritage Parade. This year's theme is "Irving's Polar Express." Officials are encouraging families, neighborhoods,...
ROCKWALL, Texas - It was big birthday bash Friday for Rockwall resident Joyce Ruminer as she celebrated her 105th birthday. She has two daughters, four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, and one great-great-great-grandchild, with another on the way. She was married to her husband, Ralph, for 62 years before he...
If you live in Texas and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impressive service and absolutely amazing food, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around.
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 27, 2022) Horror films are not my genre, though, in my youth, I relished the Friday night “Chiller” feature on TV. Old movies like “Dracula,” “Frankenstein,” and “The Wolf Man” were part of my coming-of-age repertoire. One night many...
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 24, 2022) Hi there, I’m Dottie! I am a sweet, loving, playful girl who loves to be hugged, cuddled, give kisses, chew on bones, and play with toys. I have been around other dogs (as you can see!) and have great fun running and playing with them! (I have not been around cats, so I don’t know if I would like them or not).
Look, first of all, the moment I hear 'haunted' anything, I'm out but not everyone is like me. Some people, in fact, many people are thrill-seekers and especially on Halloween love to ghost hunt. That is not my kind of hunting just saying. However, this TikToker feels differently and that is exactly why he chose to stay in the most haunted room of the most haunted hotel in Dallas.
The electronics department at the Walmart Supercenter in Plano was among the areas that got remodeled. (Courtesy Walmart) The Walmart Supercenter will celebrate its newly remodeled store at 1700 Dallas Parkway in Plano from 7-9 a.m. Oct. 28. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a kids zone, food trucks, a DJ with music and vendor giveaways. The remodeling includes an updated electronics department, the pharmacy’s move to the front of the store, an expanded apparel department and updated signage. Renovations totaled about $1.4 million, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. 972-931-9846. www.walmart.com.
In the first Ghostbusters movie, the first encounter with a ghost by Egon, Peter and Ray was in the basement of a library. That ghost blew out a majority of the library card catalog and spread it's ectoplasm all over it. The three reluctant Ghostbusters then made contact with the ghost only to be shooshed by the ghost then scared out of the building by it. Upon seeing the story of this haunted bookstore in Fort Worth, Texas, that was the first thing that came to mind. Let's find out more about the very haunted Barber's Bookstore.
Texas grocer H-E-B is plotting two new stores, one in northwest Houston and another on the northern edge of Fort Worth. Developer The Howard Hughes Corporation on Thursday announced plans for a mixed-use development in Houston called Village Green at Bridgeland Central. The development will be anchored by a more-than...
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best desserts known to mankind is the humble cookie and none other than the globally loved chocolate chip cookie. Chocolate is the key to any one person’s heart no matter the age, gender, or background, chocolate really can bring out the best in people. It’s a good day to celebrate it as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day! Chocolate is the number one component that makes chocolate chip cookies what they are.
