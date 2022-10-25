ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wright County, MO

Man dead after head-on truck collision with allegedly drunk driver in Wright County

By John Paul Schmidt
 5 days ago

MANSFIELD, Mo. — A man was killed after he was struck in a head-on collision near Mansfield, Wright County.

Norvil B. Lakey, 84, of Birch Tree was driving a 1990 Ford F-250 on Missouri Highway 5 about two miles south of Mansfield. According to a crash report, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper investigated a crash involving his truck at 2:20 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24.

The investigation found that Dalton J. Sole Parnosky, 25, of Buffalo was driving a 2019 Ford F-350 when he crossed the center of the roadway and ran into Lakey’s Ford head-on. Lakey was pronounced dead at 3:20 p.m.

Sole Parnosky was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated causing the death of another person, careless and imprudent driving, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He is being held in the Wright County Jail.

He is formally charged with one felony count of DWI resulting in the death of another. His bond appearance hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Oct. 31.

