Nope ! Both agencies have their share of internal problems. Actually, the feds should be both their over sight agency.
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
Author Luna Joya to Sign Novels at Book CarnivalEcho SheaOrange, CA
New Long Beach, California Proposal of $500 Every MonthCadrene HeslopLong Beach, CA
Yue Yu: Given supervised visits with children, no charges after poisoning accusationsLavinia ThompsonIrvine, CA
onscene.tv
Hazmat Team Responds to Anaheim Marriott For Fentanyl Removal | Anaheim
10.27.2022 | 8:06 PM | ANAHEIM – Detectives with Huntington Beach Police Department, Major Crimes Task Force followed a vehicle into the parking structure of the Anaheim Marriott where they took him into custody. When they took him into custody, a bag of Fentanyl was found. Police immediately closed...
thegrowlingwolverine.org
Street Car Coming to Santa Ana
In 2024, Santa Ana will be witnessing the completion of its long awaited electric streetcar. The project has cost a total of 504 million and has caused massive upheavals for the local merchants by disrupting main commercial roads. The Streetcar is bound to bring in more business into Santa Ana, but residents are concerned by the possible consequences of more revenue.
City Hired Investigators Find ‘Great Stuff’ in Anaheim Corruption Probe
Investigators say they have gathered significant information two months into a city-commissioned probe looking at alleged corruption and pay to play politics in Anaheim. And at Tuesday’s city council meeting, they made it clear to elected officials that they’re onto something. “The investigative team has conducted interviews, which...
segerstromjagjournal.com
Gentrification is Changing Santa Ana
On September 24, 2018, the Orange County Transportation Authority announced the creation of the OC Streetcar, a transportation system meant to decrease traffic congestion and link the downtown sector of the city of Santa Ana to shopping centers in adjacent cities such as Garden Grove and Orange. At the core of the construction frenzy lay the iconic 4th street of Santa Ana, known for its Hispanic atmosphere largely due to the plethora of quinceañera shops, its Mexican food, and the multiple candy locales dotted throughout the street.
Gov. Gavin Newsom goes to Fullerton to open homelessness command center
Teresa Posada has a lot to celebrate; it's the 85-year-old's birthday and she just moved into a new home.After years of struggling with homelessness, she finally decided to reach out for help after a stranger tried to break into her car as she was sleeping inside."What am I going to do if he gets in?" she said. "He's probably going to take the car and kill me."Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Orange County Thursday for the opening of the new HOPE (Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement) Center in Fullerton. It took 6 years to finally complete the $36 million unified...
newsantaana.com
A Tustin teenager skipped school and is missing
The Tustin Police Department is requesting assistance in locating Jeydi Lopez. Lopez was last seen on 09/27/22, at 0700, at her residence in Tustin, before leaving for school (Beckman High School in the City of Irvine). Lopez did not attend school that day and it is unknown what she was...
Orange County Voter Guide: November 2022 Election
Ballots have hit the mailboxes of local voters in the high-stakes November 2022 election. Voters’ decisions will impact who runs our government – and impacts local quality of life – from control of local school curriculum, to oversight of police, to addressing issues like homelessness and criminal justice.
Street takeovers shutdown traffic in Santa Fe Springs and Westminster
Several street takeovers halted traffic in Santa Fe Springs and Westminster on Thursday evening. The street takeovers were reported at Shoemaker Drive and Excelsior Drive in Santa Fe Springs and Hoover Street and Trask Avenue in Westminster, CBSLA's Assignment Desk has learned. There were no injuries reported but there were also no arrests made. Hundreds of people were seen on video watching or recording the street takeover.When authorities arrived to the street takeover in Westminster around 10 p.m., the crowd was gone, according to the Westminster Police Department. There were approximately 100 cars at the street takeover in Santa Fe Springs when sheriffs deputies arrived to the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The crowd there quickly dispersed once authorities arrived.There was also another street takeover reported in Buena Park but authorities have not confirmed that one or any details to CBSLA.
Is The Controversial CEO of Orange County’s Green Power Agency On The Way Out?
Leaders of Orange County’s green power agency kicked the decision on firing CEO Brian Probolsky on Tuesday, again extending the discussion on whether or not to remove their controversial top employee. Board members of the Orange County Power Authority have been talking about firing Probolsky since at least June.
foxla.com
High School in Santa Clarita on lockdown amid 'active investigation'
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A high school in Santa Clarita is on lockdown after deputies made their way to campus for an "active investigation." According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the investigation at Bowman High School on Centre Pointe Parkway prompted the school to go on lockdown. "Deputies...
Police break up 3 street takeovers in L.A. area, including one involving a blowtorch
The familiar sight of burning rubber, lasers, and cheering spectators at a street takeover in Santa Fe Springs went next-level Thursday night when someone brought a blowtorch to the party. Cameras captured video of the takeover at the intersection of Shoemaker Ave. and Excelsior Drive. Cars doing doughnuts came within inches of the crowd. One […]
Unsolved Episode 311 - Gloria Huerta
There are more than 10,000 unsolved crimes in Southern California, most of which are homicides. This week, Steve Gregory profiles the case of Gloria Heurta.
mynewsla.com
Woman Charged with Attacking 2 Girls in Fountain Valley
A 27-year-old woman was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting two girls as they got out of school in Fountain Valley. Anisa Marie Lopez of Anaheim was charged with two felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, according to court records. Lopez was accused of...
South LA blast: Man gets prison for transporting fireworks that led to botched LAPD detonation
A man who stockpiled illegal fireworks in his South L.A. backyard, leading to a massive explosion due to a botched LAPD detonation, has been sentenced to five months in prison.
newsantaana.com
Twenty transients refused assistance and two were arrested at a Westminster homeless camp cleanup
Earlier this week, the Westminster Police Homeless Outreach Team, along with the Community Preservation Unit and Public Works, cleaned up the area of Beach Blvd. under the 22 Freeway. Who will you vote for in the OC 2nd Supervisorial District?. Twenty individuals were contacts and offered services, however, they all...
newsantaana.com
55,000 fentanyl pills and over $20K in cash seized by police in Santa Ana
The Costa Mesa POlice Special Investigations Unit (SIU), working with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Orange County on active narcotics trafficking investigations, recently arrested three suspects in Santa Ana who were in possession of 55,000 fentanyl pills and over $20,000 in cash. Fentanyl pills, “rainbow” and blue, have been in the...
Here Are Garden Grove Candidates’ Views on Housing, Homelessness, and Resort
It lies in or near the heart of many things – Orange County’s Little Saigon, the Disneyland resort area, and a regional homelessness crisis. And this year the City of Garden Grove, like many others, will see a variety of candidates go up for elected office across town this November.
2urbangirls.com
Toddler on scooter hit, killed by vehicle in Orange County
IRVINE, Calif. – Irvine police Friday were investigating a fatal collision that killed a 2-year-old girl riding on a scooter. Police and firefighters responded at 8:05 p.m. Thursday to the collision near the parking lot exit of the Cross Creek Apartments at 22 Creek Road, police said. The girl...
This is the best Cheeseburger in California
Thick and juicy, thin and crispy, slapped between a fluffy bun and topped with melting cheese—there's nothing like the perfect cheeseburger. Cheeseburgers are one of California's most wondrous inventions!
Voice of OC
Santa Ana, CA
Our mission is to consistently deliver fair, focused and thorough journalism on quality of life and arts issues for Orange County communities while encouraging civic engagement and civil discourse through our editorial pages and social channels.https://voiceofoc.org/
