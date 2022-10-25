See Honeywell's 40-year-old Boeing 757 the company uses for testing things like private jet engines and weather detection technology

Flying on Honeywell Aerospace's Boeing 757 testbed aircraft. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Honeywell's Boeing 757 test aircraft turned 40 years old in June and has been with the company for 17 years.

The jet does not fly commercially but instead acts as a testbed for engines and other technology.

Engines like the HTF7000 series were tested on the 757 and now live on private jets, like the Gulfstream 280.

Honeywell headquarters. DAVID BREWSTER/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Aviation manufacturer Honeywell is a world-renowned company with ties to nearly every commercial, defense, and space aircraft.

Primus Epic CDS/R liquid crystal display glass-cockpit cockpit PFD primary-flight-display screen aviation-images.com/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Honeywell's fleet of test aircraft. Honeywell

Technology includes things like auxiliary power units, flight management systems, and engines.To build a portfolio as large as Honeywell's, the company relies on a special fleet of modified jets to test the technology.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

One such testbed is a 40-year-old Boeing 757 built in 1982, which was the fifth one to roll off the assembly line.

Honeywell's Boeing 757 when it flew for Eastern Air Lines, registered N504EA. Rolf Wallner

The aircraft flew commercially for Eastern Air Lines until 1995, and then again for Airtours International Airways and MyTravel Airways before being handed off to Honeywell in 2005.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

While many companies would have already sent the aging jet to the boneyard, it has proven to be an important workhorse for the company.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

In a press release, Honeywell said it "has no plans to retire the 757" and "will continue to push the technological boundaries in the aviation industry."

Test flight of Honeywell's 757 testbed. Honeywell

Thomas Pallini/Insider

During its 17-year run with Honeywell, the plane has amassed over 3,000 flight hours across 800 test flights in more than 30 countries.To create the testbed, the plane spent three years being stripped of its interior — losing about 15,000 pounds of weight — and modified with special technologies and systems.

Where the team sits when traveling on the 757. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Joe Duval with the 757. Honeywell

Aircraft services company Duncan Aviation is certified to install, repair, and service HTF7000 engines. Duncan Aviation

About 200 commercial seats were removed, with only 25 remaining to accommodated the test pilots and engineers who work on the jet.While the 757 tests several technologies, like Aspire satellite communication and 3D weather radar, Honeywell test pilot and flight operations director Joe Duval told Insider that its main purpose is engine testing.One notable engine success story is Honeywell's HTF7000 series, which Honeywell says is popular for its reliability and durability.

The Gulfstream G280. Abby Wallace/Insider.

The engine can be seen on corporate jets like the Bombardier Challenger 300/350, the Gulfstream G280, and the Embraer Legacy 450/500.

The pylon sticking out. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Where Honeywell engineers sit to monitor and collect data during test flights. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Thomas Pallini/Insider

Test engine on Honeywell's Boeing 757. Honeywell

Where engineers collect and monitor data from tests, like sending water into the engine. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Thomas Pallini/Insider

Thomas Pallini/Insider

Honeywell's Falcon 900EX test aircraft. The company used a Falcon 20 for the engine testing mentioned. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Thomas Pallini/Insider

Pre-flight briefing before a 757 test flight. Thomas Pallini/Insider

To get a concept to market, Honeywell added a pylon to the 757 — built to withstand 16,500 pounds of thrust — that sticks out from the right side of the plane where an engine can be attached and tested."The engines that we make go on private jets," he said. "We have a big airplane so we can take that engine up in the air and expose it to all the elements and the environment that is up there."Duval told Insider there are different ways they test the engines, like "slamming the throttle forward to make sure the engine doesn't sputter or cough…""…and "shutting the engine down" to see if it will restart. The highest altitude the 757 tests at is about 45,000 feet, Duval said.There are also tanks onboard so engineers can send water right into the core of the test engine to simulate flying through rain storms or other bad weather."It would one thing to just fly through any storm, but we wouldn't be able to accurately measure how much water we are putting into the engine," Duval explained. "It gives us accurate data."Duval explained that the little test engine does not power the 757 and they do not rely on it for safety, which is part of risk mitigation.But, he said the company has used business jets for engine testing, like a Dassault Falcon, where one of the engines propelling the plane through the sky was the test engine itself."If the main engine had a problem, then you would have to rely on this unproven test engine to get you home," Duval said. "That situation is not as ideal, so that's why we have the large 757."However, he told Insider there is also plenty that goes on before test flying, like developing the products to ensure they are robust and safe before being put on the 757, as well as pre-flight briefings.

Inside the 757 during flight. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Testing the SmartRunway and SmartLanding systems in Honeywell's 757 testbed. Thomas Pallini/Insider

When flights are complete, the team conducts "health checks" on the 757 to see if anything they've done during the test did not impact the health of the engine.While engines are the main focus, the 757 is always collecting data on more than one thing, like missing a runway to test its SmartLanding and SmartRunway systems.

Pilots flying the 757. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Thomas Pallini/Insider

Wires and systems used for tests. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Thomas Pallini/Insider

Thomas Pallini/Insider

Thomas Pallini/Insider

Thomas Pallini/Insider

He explained they also have to push the limits of the products, and even go outside operating parameters, meaning Duval has flown in very harsh conditions.Because the plane is going on sometimes intense missions, it needs to be well-maintained, and Duval says that even though the plane is old, they are having no problem getting parts."As long as other companies are still operating 757s, then there will be parts out there available," he said. "FedEx has quite a few 757s, as well as US operators and several in other countries."He also noted that there is a commonality between the Boeing 757 and the Boeing 767, which the planemaker is still producing, so that helps."We have a great maintenance team, and we just finished up a semi-annual inspection, which is done every six months," Duval said.Although most airlines don't fly their aircraft at 40 years old, Honeywell has opted to keep the 757 because it simply works as a generic testbed."We don't always buy new or young airplanes because we modify jets to be a testbed for anything, not just technologies that go on the 757," Duval explained.Moreover, Honeywell does not have to worry as much about cost efficiency as airlines do, which prompt them to retire older aircraft earlier, Duval explained.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

Honeywell

Honeywell

Flying on Honeywell Aerospace's Boeing 757 testbed aircraft. Thomas Pallini/Insider

"For us, it boils down to how easily attainable and affordable the parts are," he told Insider.He also said Boeing has described how to maintain the aircraft, so Honeywell knows how to keep the aircraft up to standard."The 757 is just as safe as it was when it rolled off the assembly line," Duval said.In addition to the Boeing 757, Honeywell has several other test aircraft, like a Cessna Citation...

Thomas Pallini/Insider

...a Beechcraft King Air 200…

Thomas Pallini/Insider

...and an Embraer 175.

