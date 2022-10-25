See Honeywell's 40-year-old Boeing 757 the company uses for testing things like private jet engines and weather detection technology
- Honeywell's Boeing 757 test aircraft turned 40 years old in June and has been with the company for 17 years.
- The jet does not fly commercially but instead acts as a testbed for engines and other technology.
- Engines like the HTF7000 series were tested on the 757 and now live on private jets, like the Gulfstream 280.
Source: HoneywellTechnology includes things like auxiliary power units, flight management systems, and engines. To build a portfolio as large as Honeywell's, the company relies on a special fleet of modified jets to test the technology.
Source: HoneywellOne such testbed is a 40-year-old Boeing 757 built in 1982, which was the fifth one to roll off the assembly line.
Source: HoneywellThe aircraft flew commercially for Eastern Air Lines until 1995, and then again for Airtours International Airways and MyTravel Airways before being handed off to Honeywell in 2005.
Source: PlanespottersWhile many companies would have already sent the aging jet to the boneyard, it has proven to be an important workhorse for the company.
Source: HoneywellIn a press release, Honeywell said it "has no plans to retire the 757" and "will continue to push the technological boundaries in the aviation industry."
Source: HoneywellDuring its 17-year run with Honeywell, the plane has amassed over 3,000 flight hours across 800 test flights in more than 30 countries. To create the testbed, the plane spent three years being stripped of its interior — losing about 15,000 pounds of weight — and modified with special technologies and systems.
Source: HoneywellAbout 200 commercial seats were removed, with only 25 remaining to accommodated the test pilots and engineers who work on the jet. While the 757 tests several technologies, like Aspire satellite communication and 3D weather radar, Honeywell test pilot and flight operations director Joe Duval told Insider that its main purpose is engine testing. One notable engine success story is Honeywell's HTF7000 series, which Honeywell says is popular for its reliability and durability.
Source: Duncan AviationThe engine can be seen on corporate jets like the Bombardier Challenger 300/350, the Gulfstream G280, and the Embraer Legacy 450/500.
I flew on a $25 million Gulfstream G280 that private aviation company Volato will charter for $6,550 starting in 2024 — see insideTo get a concept to market, Honeywell added a pylon to the 757 — built to withstand 16,500 pounds of thrust — that sticks out from the right side of the plane where an engine can be attached and tested. "The engines that we make go on private jets," he said. "We have a big airplane so we can take that engine up in the air and expose it to all the elements and the environment that is up there." Duval told Insider there are different ways they test the engines, like "slamming the throttle forward to make sure the engine doesn't sputter or cough…" "…and "shutting the engine down" to see if it will restart. The highest altitude the 757 tests at is about 45,000 feet, Duval said. There are also tanks onboard so engineers can send water right into the core of the test engine to simulate flying through rain storms or other bad weather. "It would one thing to just fly through any storm, but we wouldn't be able to accurately measure how much water we are putting into the engine," Duval explained. "It gives us accurate data." Duval explained that the little test engine does not power the 757 and they do not rely on it for safety, which is part of risk mitigation. But, he said the company has used business jets for engine testing, like a Dassault Falcon, where one of the engines propelling the plane through the sky was the test engine itself. "If the main engine had a problem, then you would have to rely on this unproven test engine to get you home," Duval said. "That situation is not as ideal, so that's why we have the large 757." However, he told Insider there is also plenty that goes on before test flying, like developing the products to ensure they are robust and safe before being put on the 757, as well as pre-flight briefings.
Source: HoneywellWhen flights are complete, the team conducts "health checks" on the 757 to see if anything they've done during the test did not impact the health of the engine. While engines are the main focus, the 757 is always collecting data on more than one thing, like missing a runway to test its SmartLanding and SmartRunway systems.
I flew on a 38-year-old Boeing 757 used as a 'testbed' and saw how it's ushering in the next era of tech to help stop the rise in pilot error-related incidentsHe explained they also have to push the limits of the products, and even go outside operating parameters, meaning Duval has flown in very harsh conditions. Because the plane is going on sometimes intense missions, it needs to be well-maintained, and Duval says that even though the plane is old, they are having no problem getting parts. "As long as other companies are still operating 757s, then there will be parts out there available," he said. "FedEx has quite a few 757s, as well as US operators and several in other countries." He also noted that there is a commonality between the Boeing 757 and the Boeing 767, which the planemaker is still producing, so that helps. "We have a great maintenance team, and we just finished up a semi-annual inspection, which is done every six months," Duval said. Although most airlines don't fly their aircraft at 40 years old, Honeywell has opted to keep the 757 because it simply works as a generic testbed. "We don't always buy new or young airplanes because we modify jets to be a testbed for anything, not just technologies that go on the 757," Duval explained. Moreover, Honeywell does not have to worry as much about cost efficiency as airlines do, which prompt them to retire older aircraft earlier, Duval explained.
Source: Delta Air Lines"For us, it boils down to how easily attainable and affordable the parts are," he told Insider. He also said Boeing has described how to maintain the aircraft, so Honeywell knows how to keep the aircraft up to standard. "The 757 is just as safe as it was when it rolled off the assembly line," Duval said. In addition to the Boeing 757, Honeywell has several other test aircraft, like a Cessna Citation...
Source: Insider...a Beechcraft King Air 200…
Source: Insider...and an Embraer 175.
Source: InsiderRead the original article on Business Insider
