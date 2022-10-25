Read full article on original website
KSNT
No Place Like Home: Helping Hands Humane Society
TOPEKA (KTMJ) In this week’s segment of No Place Like Home sponsored by Azura Credit Union, Emi Griess of Helping Hands Humane Society joins FOX 43 AM Live’s Dane Kroll to talk about the up coming 5k fundraiser on November 5th.
KSNT
The Columbian Theatre performing Oliver Jr. in November
TOPEKA (KTMJ) – We were joined by members of the cast and crew of The Columbian Theatre’s Oliver Jr.: director Mindy Thierolf, and actor Jacoby Rhoads, who plays Oliver. You can catch Oliver Jr. November 18th – 20th. For tickets and a full list of events you...
KSNT
New ‘rage room’ opens in MHK
MANHATTAN (KSNT) — There’s a new business in Manhattan, but it’s not your typical store. The city’s newest rage room provides a space where you can have fun and blow off a little steam. All you need to do is put on protective equipment, select a...
KSNT
The Liverpool Legends coming to TPAC Saturday October 29th
TOPEKA (KTMJ) – We were joined by two members of the Liverpool Legends, Marty Scott and Joe Manrique, ahead of their show at the Topeka Performing Arts Center on Saturday October 29th. They shared with us about their time in the band and even gave us a little show.
KSNT
No. 22 Kansas State routs No. 9 Oklahoma State, 48-0
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP)After the final seconds ticked away on No. 22 Kansas State’s comprehensive 48-0 win over ninth-ranked Oklahoma State on Saturday, thousands of purple-clad fans didn’t storm the field so much as they wandered onto it in celebration. Which was altogether fitting, considering the way the Wildcats...
