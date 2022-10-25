ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Falls, MN

Comments / 0

Related
1390 Granite City Sports

New Supervised Visitation Center Opens in Stearns County

ST. CLOUD -- Families impacted by domestic violence have a new place to have supervised visits with children inside the Stearns County Administration building. Holding Hope Supervised Visitation Center was made possible through a $550,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice's Office on Violence Against Women. It's a place where visiting parents can meet with their children in a safe and supervised space or a monitored exchange of children from one parent to another.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
740thefan.com

Unsolved Mysteries features missing Minnesota college student

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – The popular Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries has a new episode featuring the disappearance of a Minnesota college student. On Nov. 9, it will be 20 years since Josh Guimond went missing on the campus of St. John’s University in Collegeville. Guimond left a friend’s party at 11:45 p.m., but never made his three-minute walk back to his dorm.
COLLEGEVILLE, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

SR-R DECA Hosting Halloween Walkthrough

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Some Sauk Rapids-Rice students are hosting a Halloween-themed event for a good cause. The DECA team is hosting its 4th annual Not-So-Spooky Halloween Walkthrough on Thursday from 4:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. DECA Advisor Josh Bauer says this year all food donations will be given...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Church Shed Fire Is A Total Loss

MARTY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) - A garage fire in Marty Township resulted in a total loss. Saturday afternoon, Stearns County Sheriff’s Deputies were sent to a fire at Holy Cross Church on County Road 8. Witnesses had reported smoke coming from the roof of a nearby storage shed. The...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Two Fires Ignite Over the Weekend in Central Minnesota

(KNSI) – Two small fires occurred in the area over the weekend, with one leading to some damage. A storage shed at Holy Cross Church near Pearl Lake went up six days before the parish’s 59th Annual Fish Fry. Inside were the fryers used to prepare the main course, traditionally served with potato salad and baked beans.
KIMBALL, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

One person is injured in crash near Alexandria

(La Grand Township, MN)--One person is injured following a crash between a semi and a car along I-94 west of Alexandria in La Grand Township in Douglas County on Wednesday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Freightliner Semi, driven by Rodolfo Alix, 55, of Orlando, FL, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 west of Alexandria. A Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Wade Johnson, 32, of Williston, ND, was traveling westbound on Interstate 94, when the two vehicles collided.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Two Big Road Projects Wrapping up in Sartell

It's been a heavy road construction season in Sartell with road construction projects on County Road 1/River Road and on 19th Avenue. Fitzthum says the deadline to reopen the River Road is on November 15th. He indicates asphalt is being laid this week. As for 19th Avenue the first phase of the project is wrapping up this week, which is the south portion. Fitzthum explains that the 2nd phase of the project (north side) will start in the spring and finish up next summer.
SARTELL, MN
klfdradio.com

LHS Student Killed in Car Accident

Litchfield High School student Kaden Thomas of Cosmos was killed in a car accident this past weekend. The Wright County Sheriff’s Department says on Saturday morning at 1:12, deputies were dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash near 7832 Nevens Avenue NW. A car was traveling north on Nevens Avenue from Harrison Street, left the road and hit a tree.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
klfdradio.com

2-Vehicle Crash Near New London

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 2-vehicle crash by New London on Tuesday morning at 8:34. It occurred at the intersection of state highways 9 and 23. A 2012 Chevrolet Captiva, driven by Dunia Awale of Willmar was southbound on 23 and a 2015 Toyota Prius, driven by Robert Loso of St. Joseph was attempting to cross the highway and struck the Captiva. Awale suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Rice Hospital in Willmar. The New London Ambulance and Centra Care EMS assisted.
NEW LONDON, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Construction Underway At Becker Public Schools

BECKER (WJON News) - Construction is underway on several improvement projects at Becker Public Schools. The new transportation center is under construction east of town. ICS Project Manager Kyle Walters says the building materials have arrived, and the underground site work should be completed later this week. Construction crews hope to have the shell up before winter and to have the interior complete this spring.
BECKER, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy