Read full article on original website
Related
St. Nicholas Wasn’t Always Where it is Now in Central MN
St. Nicholas is an unincorporated community in Luxemburg Township in Stearns County. The community is south of Cold Spring, west of Marty and north of Watkins. St. Nicholas falls within the ROCORI school district. I talked with longtime St. Nicholas residents Shirley Lutgen and Vern Hennen. Lutgen grew up in...
New Supervised Visitation Center Opens in Stearns County
ST. CLOUD -- Families impacted by domestic violence have a new place to have supervised visits with children inside the Stearns County Administration building. Holding Hope Supervised Visitation Center was made possible through a $550,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice's Office on Violence Against Women. It's a place where visiting parents can meet with their children in a safe and supervised space or a monitored exchange of children from one parent to another.
740thefan.com
Unsolved Mysteries features missing Minnesota college student
COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – The popular Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries has a new episode featuring the disappearance of a Minnesota college student. On Nov. 9, it will be 20 years since Josh Guimond went missing on the campus of St. John’s University in Collegeville. Guimond left a friend’s party at 11:45 p.m., but never made his three-minute walk back to his dorm.
SR-R DECA Hosting Halloween Walkthrough
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Some Sauk Rapids-Rice students are hosting a Halloween-themed event for a good cause. The DECA team is hosting its 4th annual Not-So-Spooky Halloween Walkthrough on Thursday from 4:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. DECA Advisor Josh Bauer says this year all food donations will be given...
‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Explores Unnerving Missing Person Case from Central Minnesota
The popular Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries has a new episode entitled What Happened to Josh featuring the disappearance of Josh Guimond who has been missing for two decades from a college campus in central Minnesota. On November 9th it will be 20 years since Guimond went missing on the campus...
Church Shed Fire Is A Total Loss
MARTY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) - A garage fire in Marty Township resulted in a total loss. Saturday afternoon, Stearns County Sheriff’s Deputies were sent to a fire at Holy Cross Church on County Road 8. Witnesses had reported smoke coming from the roof of a nearby storage shed. The...
SR-R Planning for 1 Snow Day, 5 E-Learning Days
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- As the winter season approaches, families in the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district are reminded that there will be just one official snow day this year. Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says this is a change from last year's schedule. This will be the first year that we've...
Parts of Stearns, Sherburne Counties in Moderate Drought
UNDATED (WJON News) -- There is little change in this week's drought update. The U.S. Drought Monitor says 79 percent of the state is still abnormally dry, 45 percent is in a Moderate Drought, 16 percent is in a Severe Drought, and four percent is in an Extreme Drought. In...
RSV Cases Rising Quickly In Minnesota: Here’s What To Look For
It started with a sore throat on a Thursday night. By Friday afternoon, my son had a deep, persistent cough and a fever that touched nearly 102 degrees. After a weekend of rest and medicine, my five-year-old was still struggling with his symptoms so we brought him to the pediatric urgent care in Sartell.
knsiradio.com
Two Fires Ignite Over the Weekend in Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – Two small fires occurred in the area over the weekend, with one leading to some damage. A storage shed at Holy Cross Church near Pearl Lake went up six days before the parish’s 59th Annual Fish Fry. Inside were the fryers used to prepare the main course, traditionally served with potato salad and baked beans.
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured in crash near Alexandria
(La Grand Township, MN)--One person is injured following a crash between a semi and a car along I-94 west of Alexandria in La Grand Township in Douglas County on Wednesday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Freightliner Semi, driven by Rodolfo Alix, 55, of Orlando, FL, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 west of Alexandria. A Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Wade Johnson, 32, of Williston, ND, was traveling westbound on Interstate 94, when the two vehicles collided.
One Person Hurt in Crash on Highway 23 in New London
NEW LONDON (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash near New London Tuesday morning. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 9. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says a car was going south on Highway 23 when it was hit by an SUV that was attempting to cross the highway.
kttn.com
Minnesota man faces additional charges after assaulting detainee at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.
A Minnesota man accused of assaulting someone after being given credit in Harrison County for time served in jail faces more charges after allegedly assaulting a detainee at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. Twenty-two-year-old Baley James Turner of Crosby, Minnesota has been charged in Daviess County with three counts of third-degree...
Woman, 65, dies after ATV crash in central Minnesota
A woman was killed in an ATV crash in central Minnesota on Tuesday evening. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the crash was reported just after 5:30 p.m. on the 26000 block of 40th Street NE in Burbank Township. A neighbor had found 65-year-old Cynthia Fester, of rural Belgrade, with...
Two Big Road Projects Wrapping up in Sartell
It's been a heavy road construction season in Sartell with road construction projects on County Road 1/River Road and on 19th Avenue. Fitzthum says the deadline to reopen the River Road is on November 15th. He indicates asphalt is being laid this week. As for 19th Avenue the first phase of the project is wrapping up this week, which is the south portion. Fitzthum explains that the 2nd phase of the project (north side) will start in the spring and finish up next summer.
klfdradio.com
LHS Student Killed in Car Accident
Litchfield High School student Kaden Thomas of Cosmos was killed in a car accident this past weekend. The Wright County Sheriff’s Department says on Saturday morning at 1:12, deputies were dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash near 7832 Nevens Avenue NW. A car was traveling north on Nevens Avenue from Harrison Street, left the road and hit a tree.
Minnesota Man Seriously Injured In Chainsaw Accident
He briefly lost consciousness as well.
Charges: Princeton man shot longtime neighbor during argument
Austin Lee Louis Carlson. Courtesy of Mille Lacs County Jail. A 42-year-old Princeton man is accused of attempted murder after he allegedly shot his longtime neighbor outside their home on Thursday. Prosecutors on Friday charged Austin L. Carlson with one count of second-degree attempted murder of his neighbor, whom Carlson...
klfdradio.com
2-Vehicle Crash Near New London
The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 2-vehicle crash by New London on Tuesday morning at 8:34. It occurred at the intersection of state highways 9 and 23. A 2012 Chevrolet Captiva, driven by Dunia Awale of Willmar was southbound on 23 and a 2015 Toyota Prius, driven by Robert Loso of St. Joseph was attempting to cross the highway and struck the Captiva. Awale suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Rice Hospital in Willmar. The New London Ambulance and Centra Care EMS assisted.
Construction Underway At Becker Public Schools
BECKER (WJON News) - Construction is underway on several improvement projects at Becker Public Schools. The new transportation center is under construction east of town. ICS Project Manager Kyle Walters says the building materials have arrived, and the underground site work should be completed later this week. Construction crews hope to have the shell up before winter and to have the interior complete this spring.
1390 Granite City Sports
St. Cloud, MN
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0