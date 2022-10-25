Read full article on original website
Lots of Places to Get Spooked in Minnesota on Halloween Weekend
Minnesota embraces Halloween with many activities. Amy Barrett from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. She highlighted some activities to take advantage of. Harvest of Horror: A haunted hayride just south of St. Cloud in St. Augusta. October 28-29 7-11pm. Tickets are sold until 10:45pm. Molitor's Haunted Acres: A walk...
Last Call: St. Cloud Bonanza Steakhouse Set To Permanently Close Today (Friday)
The St. Cloud Bonanza Restaurant will close its doors permanently on October 28th. The restaurant's Facebook page lists today's hours as 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.. The owners of the restaurant made the announcement that they were closing the business on Facebook two weeks ago. We are sad to announce...
Amaze Guests With These 3 Minnesota Takes on Latest TikTok Food Trend
Not very often do I get really excited over much that is trending on TikTok. However, once and awhile my interest will peak and I'll give it a go and when I do, it usually involves food or a beverage. This time is no different. A food trend has caught my attention and I actually got to creating in my head the moment I saw it.
Minnesota Liquor Store Teases Videos Called “Should I Really Be Drinking This?”
I'm not really a beer snob, an ice-cold Busch Light is just as nice to have as a craft IPA served at a local brewery. To me, it's about who you share that beverage with that makes it enjoyable. One Minnesota Liquor store seems to be taking beer drinking to another level though, as earlier this week they teased what appears to be an upcoming video series entitled "Should I Really Be Drinking This?"
What? Minnesota Isn’t In The Top 10 For Most Beautiful People?
I really can't believe that Minnesota didn't make the top 10 for States With The Most Beautiful People. I've lived in a few different states, Minnesota, North Dakota, California, Wisconsin, Texas and Florida and I thought most of these states were right up there for attractive people. Well, the good...
Be Better Minnesota, 4 Tips to Navigate a Roundabout from Salty Drivers!
How many times have you been approaching a roundabout already cussing under your breath, knowing it was not going to be easy to navigate because there always seems to be someone who appears to be driving through one for the first time. All of a sudden your great day has you seething because more times than not, someone doesn't know how to correctly use a roundabout.
Don’t Blink! This Minnesota Landmark Was Featured On ‘Monarch’ Last Night
I'm beginning to notice a Minnesota trend on the Fox show Monarch. Last night there was another Minnesota moment/landmark on the Country music-based drama. If you blinked however you might have missed it. Did you spot the Minnesota connection?. If you didn't see it don't feel bad like I said...
A Snow Day Has New Meaning For Students In This Minnesota Town
It's a fact of life in Minnesota, it is going to snow, and if you've got a student in your house the dream for them is to have a couple of snow days every winter. So knowing that we have to get close with our snow removal tools we've begun to name our snowplows, and now it seems at least in one Minnesota town they are doing something a little bit more personal with their snowplows. The town is letting students paint their snowplow blades.
Minnesota DNR Sets Winter Walleye Bag Limit on Upper Red Lake
RED LAKE (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has set the bag limit for walleye on Upper Red Lake this winter. There will be a three-walleye bag limit with only one fish over 17 inches. The fall fisheries assessment on the Red Lakes found the walleye population...
Election 2022: Perryman, Calhoun Running for House 14A
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two women are running for an open seat in House District 14A. The seat is currently held by Republican Tama Theis who is running this year for a Senate seat. Republican Bernie Perryman is up against Democrat Tami Calhoun. Perryman is running for office for...
Forbes: St. Cloud One of Best Places to Live for Under $1,500
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud is reportedly one of the best places to live in the country on less than $1,500 a month. Forbes says St. Cloud is among the six communities they have on their list along with Odessa, Texas, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Lake Charles, Louisiana, Lawton, Oklahoma, and Lansing, Michigan.
St. Cloud YMCA Hosting a “Floating Pumpkin Patch” Oct. 29th & 30th
Halloween weekend is going to be a busy one, and if you're looking for a fun event to do with the whole family, the St. Cloud YMCA has you covered. Saturday, October 29th, and Sunday, October 30th they are hosting a Floating Pumpkin Patch event:. We’re taking the hunt for...
New Supervised Visitation Center Opens in Stearns County
ST. CLOUD -- Families impacted by domestic violence have a new place to have supervised visits with children inside the Stearns County Administration building. Holding Hope Supervised Visitation Center was made possible through a $550,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice's Office on Violence Against Women. It's a place where visiting parents can meet with their children in a safe and supervised space or a monitored exchange of children from one parent to another.
Learn About City Departments at St. Cloud 101 on Saturday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can learn about all the St. Cloud city departments this Saturday with the next installment of St. Cloud 101. Mayor Dave Kleis says this is the 4th time the city has hosted the event and this year it will be at City Hall from 10:00 a.m. until noon.
Legion Meets In St. Cloud This Week
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The American Legion Fall Conference is in St. Cloud this week. Over 500 people will attend the conference Thursday through Saturday at the River’s Edge Convention Center. American Legion of Minnesota Communication Director Tim Engstrom says this is the first year of a five-year...
Powerball Jackpot Still Climbing
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Powerball jackpot is still going up. No one won Monday night's jackpot so the estimated prize for Wednesday night's drawing is $680 million, or about $326 million if you choose the cash option. It will be the 7th largest jackpot in the game's history. Minnesota...
Is It Legal to Own a Porcupine as a Pet in Minnesota?
Over the weekend I was out in the woods for the early antlerless deer hunting season. I saw a bunch of animals, squirrels, tree frogs, a chipmunk playing at my feet, cats, a Great Gray Owl, and my favorite, a porcupine. My family has some hunting land that is the...
Miller Concessions Set Up at Crossroads for Halloween Weekend
Corn dog's taste even better when you're wearing a Halloween costume. Miller Concessions is using the nice weather this coming Halloween weekend to its advantage and setting up shop in the parking lot at the Crossroads Mall in St. Cloud. From Wednesday, October 26th through Sunday, October 30th they will...
Lane Closures Planned on Division Street in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Concrete repair work on Division Street will prompt some intermittent lane closures between St. Cloud and Waite Park Tuesday. Crews will be working between 10th Avenue in Waite Park and Park Avenue in St. Cloud. Flaggers will be on hand directing traffic, but drivers should...
Dress in Your Best Costume and Trunk-or-Treat Friday in St. Joseph!
Times have definitely changed from when I was a kid in the country out trick-or-treating on Halloween night in Minnesota. There was only one time I actually went into our very small town with a population of 164, to trick-or-treat with my friends. Every other year my mom and dad would drive us 4 kids (my three brothers and I) around the country side to visit five neighbors (all over a mile apart), 2 uncles and our grandma on my dad's side(all over 10-15 miles).
