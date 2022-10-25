There may be slightly higher risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading than during regular market hours. Due to the fact that issuers often announce critical financial information outside of regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities. After-hours trades for Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.10, or -2.75%, to $3.54. The Oscar Health Inc. has recorded 11,197 volume in the after hours trading session. Most recently, Yahoo Finance reported about the stock as it publicized that Oscar Announces HCA Midwest Health as In-Network Provider For its Affordable Care Act Plans Across the Kansas City Area.

1 DAY AGO