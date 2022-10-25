ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, NY

PIX11

Woman shot and killed in Long Island parking lot: police

CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman was shot and killed in a parking lot on Long Island overnight, police said. The shooting happened in Coram in the rear parking lot at 24 Middle Country Road around 1:25 a.m. Saturday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Martina Thompson, 33, of East Patchogue, suffered a gunshot […]
CORAM, NY
PIX11

Park ranger shoots man wielding box cutter on Long Island: police

COPIAGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Town of Babylon park ranger shot a man wielding a box cutter, seriously injuring the suspect on Saturday, police said. The shooting happened in Copiague at Tanner Park during a Superstorm Sandy remembrance event around 4:45 p.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Prior to the shooting, someone had […]
COPIAGUE, NY
longisland.com

Driver Wanted for Leaving the Scene of Shirley Three-Vehicle Crash

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Seventh Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver of a vehicle that left the scene of a three-vehicle crash in October. A man driving an SUV rear-ended a Toyota pickup truck while traveling...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

