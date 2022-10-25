Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police: Chocobar restaurant latest target in South Bronx burglary pattern
Police are searching for suspects believed to be involved in a string of South Bronx burglaries.
Lindenhurst Woman Driving Drunk Crashes SUV Into Marked Cruiser In West Babylon, Police Say
A woman driving drunk crashed her SUV into a marked police vehicle, injuring the officer overnight on Long Island, according to authorities. The incident happened around 9:25 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 in West Babylon. A Suffolk County PD Highway Patrol vehicle, with flashing lights activated, was traveling westbound on Sunrise...
Suffolk police: Officer injured in Copiague shooting
Homicide Squad detectives say a Babylon park ranger was involved in a shooting in Copiague around 4:45 p.m.
5 Nabbed After Driver Points Gun At Another Vehicle On Mineola Street, Police Say
Five people are facing charges following an apparent road rage incident on a Long Island street. Nassau County Police were called at around 4:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, with reports of a disturbance in Mineola, on Jericho Turnpike near Willis Avenue. The 23-year-old victim told police that another driver in...
Cable Repairman Allegedly Helps Suspect Hide from Cops — But Onboard Camera Busts Both
A Long Island cable repairman allegedly helped an armed suspect hide in his company van from police officers looking for him. But that choice is also what led to both men getting arrested — because the work van had a camera inside that recorded their entire conversation. The dramatic...
Woman shot and killed in Long Island parking lot: police
CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman was shot and killed in a parking lot on Long Island overnight, police said. The shooting happened in Coram in the rear parking lot at 24 Middle Country Road around 1:25 a.m. Saturday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Martina Thompson, 33, of East Patchogue, suffered a gunshot […]
'Suspicious Person' With Backpack Found Hiding Outside Home In Westport, Police Say
A 51-year-old "suspicious" man was arrested when he was found hiding outside a Fairfield County home after he allegedly entered the basement. The incident took place in Westport on Saturday, Oct. 22. According to Lt. Dave Wolf, of the Westport Police, officers responded to an address in Westport on a...
LI Optimum cable repairman helped friend who ditched ghost gun in front of police escape: DA
A cable repairman for Optimum helped a friend escape police after he was caught with a ghost gun in his hand, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.
Detectives investigating police-involved shooting on Long Island
Police say it happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday in Copiague and involved a Town of Babylon Park Ranger.
Police: 23-year-old man fatally stabbed in Bridgeport, suspect in custody
A 23-year-old man was killed in a fatal stabbing overnight in Bridgeport's South End neighborhood.
Park ranger shoots man wielding box cutter on Long Island: police
COPIAGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Town of Babylon park ranger shot a man wielding a box cutter, seriously injuring the suspect on Saturday, police said. The shooting happened in Copiague at Tanner Park during a Superstorm Sandy remembrance event around 4:45 p.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Prior to the shooting, someone had […]
Bus driver jumps out window to escape gunman, bus crash topples utility pole in Queens
Video from Newscopter 7 up over the scene showed the mangled pole on top of the bus and debris strewn across the roadway.
Yonkers police: Motorcycle rider seriously hurt in accident
It happened at the intersection of Yonkers Avenue and Prescott Street just before 11:30 a.m.
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Bridgeport double stabbing; suspect sought
One person has died following a double stabbing in Bridgeport's South End neighborhood.
Driver Wanted for Leaving the Scene of Shirley Three-Vehicle Crash
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Seventh Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver of a vehicle that left the scene of a three-vehicle crash in October. A man driving an SUV rear-ended a Toyota pickup truck while traveling...
Suspect At Large After East Patchogue Woman Shot, Killed In Coram
A suspect is at large after the fatal overnight shooting of a woman on Long Island. It happened around 1:25 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 in Coram. Suffolk County Police responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired in the rear parking lot of 24 Middle Country Road. When officers arrived,...
NJ Teens Hospitalized After 100-MPH Car Chase Ends in Violent Crash; Fireman Charged
A New Jersey house party turned into a terrifying, high-speed car chase for a group of teenagers — one that ended with a violent crash that left them hospitalized, and a volunteer firefighter facing charges. Jonathan Battaglia limped into his lawyer’s office on crutches Thursday, out of the hospital...
Police: 78-year-old punched in the face after asking commuter to lower volume on his music
The incident occurred Thursday at around 3:30 p.m. at the 96th Street and 7th Avenue subway station.
Police: Torrington man arrested for driving into 5 federal officers
A man from Torrington is facing charges after allegedly driving into five federal officers.
Trio At Large After Breaking Into Great Neck Home While Residents Were Sleeping, Police Say
Three suspects are on the run after allegedly burglarizing a home on Long Island while the residents were sleeping. The burglary took place in Great Neck around 3:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 27 on West End Drive. According to Nassau County Police Department detectives, a 42-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman...
