ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

First snow in Springs possible Thursday

By Matt Meister
KXRM
KXRM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ecZ1k_0ilmN7ZH00

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An approaching storm, looks to bring rain and snow across southern Colorado on Thursday – especially from the Interstate westward. Temperatures will fall again as cold air moves in. Plan on highs in the 40s – 50s for most – occurring in the morning! We’ll continue to keep you updated as we iron out the details but here’s an early look at how much snow we expect. Parts of Colorado Springs may get the first snow of the season on the grass and trees as the snow level drops to around 5,500′.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jgSqa_0ilmN7ZH00

In the heart of the city, it would likely only be a dusting to an inch on the grass and trees and it would likely melt after it falls, but the north end of the metro area could get a few inches of snow, as could the foothills on the west side of town.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

First snowfall of the season, did you turn on your heat?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A dusting of snow made its way throughout Colorado Springs on Thursday, and for many, this meant finding ways to stay warm and turning up the heat. SOCO Heating and Cooling received several calls from people needing assistance. “According to our folks in the office, there’s a whole lot of folks that […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Mama bear & two cubs sighted at Bear Creek Park

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A mama bear and her two cubs were spotted at a state cross-country race near the Norris Penrose Event Center Saturday morning, on Oct. 29. The bear family was spotted at Bear Creek Park during a 5A boys state cross-country race. The bear cubs followed their mom and crossed the creek near […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Snow developing across the Pikes Peak Region

(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Snow showers continue to increase over the Pikes Peak Region for the remainder of the morning, Thursday, Oct. 27, and will stick on the cooler surfaces like trees, grass, and possibly even the roads under heavier showers. The process started with the first showers in Woodland Park early Thursday. Showers will […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

How to prepare your home for winter

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — With snow blowing in on Thursday, October 27 in Colorado Springs and across the Pikes Peak Region, it is an important reminder to prepare your home for this winter season. FOX Weather has compiled helpful tips on preparing for winter and the storms that may roll in: First, check the local forecast. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Power restored on east side after outage

UPDATE: THURSDAY 10/27/2022 5:24 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — According to Colorado Springs Utilities, all power was restored to the previously affected area before 4 p.m. The outage map has been updated to reflect the restoration of power. ORIGINAL STORY: Traffic signals down, 1,800 affected by outage THURSDAY 10/27/2022 3:39 p.m. The Colorado Springs Police Department […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Crash shuts down lanes at busy Colorado Springs intersection

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The intersection of Platte and Union is closed after what police describe as a two car crash. Law enforcement and firefighters on the scene right now. They are working to determine what factors lead to the crash. They do say speed and alcohol are not considered factors. Police also tell 11 News that the crash may have been caused by someone not obeying a traffic signal.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

8-year-old Colorado Springs boy becomes youngest to climb El Capitan

(KKTV) - 11 News has been following Samuel “Adventure” Baker’s journey for months, leading to a major milestone!. Sam’s father, Joe Baker, was by his son’s side as they scaled El Capitan in California this week. The rock formation is about 2.5 times the height of the Empire State Building. Sam is only eight years old, and Joe says his boy is the youngest person to make it from the bottom to the top by climbing!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Where to park for the Manitou Springs Coffin Races

(MANITOU SPRINGS) — The 28th Annual Emma Crawford Coffin Races and Festival is happening this weekend, on Saturday, Oct. 29. If your family or friends are planning to go this year, there are several options for transportation, as parking will not be available in Manitou Springs. The parade begins at Noon on Saturday, in downtown […]
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

National American Beer Day: Enjoy a brew near you

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — On this blustery National American Beer Day, enjoying a nice beer inside a warm local brewery is the perfect way to celebrate. Southern Colorado boasts a multitude of local breweries, so check one out in your area. FOX 21 has compiled a list of the best breweries in the Pueblo, Colorado Springs, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

UPDATE: Severe injury 4-vehicle crash on Lake Avenue

FRIDAY 10/28/2022 9:58 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSPD has reported the crash as a severe injury traffic accident with four vehicles involved. Preliminary reports from the fire department initially cited three vehicles. Five ambulances were called to the scene for serious injuries and needed medical transports, according to CSPD. Police say roads will be blocked […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Crash closes I-25 on-ramp from Bijou in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash closed a busy on-ramp in the downtown Colorado Springs area on Thursday. Colorado Springs Police are reporting they received the call at about 6:20 p.m. for the incident. As of 7 p.m., the on-ramp from Bijou to northbound I-25 was closed for the investigation.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Homeless camp could cause next wildfire, says EPCFC

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — At the Oct. 25 El Paso Board of County Commissioners meeting, fire chiefs in El Paso County called for action after the homeless camp fire on B Street, saying they fear the next big wildfire could be caused by one of the many homeless camps in the region. After the B Street […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

CPW rescues truck from Lake Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A water rescue at Lake Pueblo became an interesting job for Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) divers on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to CPW, a red pickup truck backed up too far down the boat ramp and sank into the water. CPW said, “luckily there were no injuries.” Crews were able to […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Nov. 4 Radiothon to support RMHC of Southern Colorado

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — FOX21 Morning News is teaming up with the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Southern Colorado, for the 10th Annual RMHC Radiothon on 95.1 Cat Country. The Radiothon, which raises money to support families staying at the RMHC of Southern Colorado, celebrated its most successful year in 2021, and the nonprofit is […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy