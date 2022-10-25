Read full article on original website
14news.com
Latest update on Morton Ave Warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We were able to make contact with Owen Snodgrass Jr., a person listed as the most recent owner of the Morton Ave. Warehouse. When asked if Snodgrass Jr. owned the warehouse, he replied that he didn’t. When we researched the ownership of the building, he...
EPD: Bar stabbing victim spots suspect at hospital
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a man that was stabbed at an Evansville bar claimed he later saw the suspect at the hospital. According to the Evansville Police Department, the victim told police a stranger stabbed him in the parking lot of Corner Pocket shortly before midnight on Thursday. The victim says he was […]
VCSO deputy passes away after 2 year long battle
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two years ago, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Cutrell suffered a seizure while at work and was rushed to Deaconess Midtown Hospital. Saturday evening, his wife Megan confirmed that Deputy Cutrell passed away. “My best friend, love of my life, and favorite person passed away earlier this evening. I am heartbroken, […]
wevv.com
EPD: Herbert Avenue home targeted in suspected drive-by style shooting
Police say they're investigating a shooting that happened on Herbert Avenue in Evansville on Thursday as a targeted drive-by attack. As we reported, officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to a home on Herbert Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Thursday after someone inside was shot. We later learned that...
wevv.com
EPD: Man on parole for child molesting charges breaks into home, steal's child's underwear
An Evansville man who was on supervised release for three counts of child molestation was arrested after breaking into a home and stealing a child's underwear, according to police. An Evansville Police Department report says officers were called to a home on the city's south side on Friday afternoon to...
EPD: Altercation at gas station leads to arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) — Police took a woman into custody after they say she got into an altercation with a mother inside an Evansville gas station. The incident, which took place at the Marathon Gas Station on Eighth Street, was caught on security cameras around 6 p.m. on October 20. A detective investigating the case […]
14news.com
EPD makes arrest after woman attacked over struggle for her toddler, police say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing charges after police say she attacked a woman inside a gas station. According to an affidavit, that happened Thursday, October 20 on SE Eighth Street at Marathon Gas Station. Police say after reviewing security footage, they found the victim was inside...
EPD plans to have building near pump station
(WEHT) - The Evansville Police Department is planning to have a small building on the riverfront to use for storage.
city-countyobserver.com
Shooting/Attempted Murder 2300 Block Of Herbert Ave
On October 27th, around 8:30 p.m., Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Herbert Ave. in reference to a victim who had been shot inside of a residence. Officers arrived and located an adult male victim with multiple gunshot wounds and began to render first aid until AMR arrived on scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital. At this time, the victim has several severe injuries but appears to be in stable condition.
WTVW
Furniture returned after bizarre ‘chairnapping’ incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Somewhere along the way, there must’ve been a joke that started “a guy walks into a bar and steals two chairs.” However, for the owners of Tiki on Main- there is no punchline for the joke after a man walked onto the bar’s patio, stole two chairs, and walked off into the night.
14news.com
Man shot on Herbert Ave. is facing trial in Lamasco drug investigation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police were called to a shooting in the 2300 block of Herbert Avenue in Evansville. The call came in at 8:29 p.m. Thursday. Police reports show 35-year-old Demario Montez Holman was found with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say he was taken to the hospital with...
14news.com
Police called to crash involving semi
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say there was a crash involving a semi. It happened late Friday morning at Vann and Washington. We’re told nobody was hurt.
wevv.com
Evansville Police respond to shooting on Herbert Avenue
Evansville Police were on the scene of a shooting in 2300 block of Herbert Avenue Thursday night. Dispatch confirms the call came in around 8:30 p.m. for a shooting. Our 44News crew responded to the scene to gather more information.
14news.com
Evansville man gifted with at-home wheelchair ramp following serious crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Aug. 27, a car sped through a stop sign, hitting Skip Chamberlain’s dump truck and flipping it on its side. Chamberlain’s dump truck hit a pole and he was rescued by first responders. After his story circulated on social media, an Evansville nonprofit...
People get creative with hay bales in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Visitors to Mahr Park might notice an array of creative designs on a series of hay bales. Officials say the hay bales are a part of the Harvest Fest Event that the city has had for the last two years. A spokesperson says there is an application process for the hay bales […]
vincennespbs.org
Wheatland home destroyed after fire
A Knox County home is a total loss after a fire. It happened around 4:30 Monday afternoon at a home in Wheatland. Fire crews from around the area responded to the fire on the 600th block of E. Old Highway 50. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire;. however,...
wevv.com
Little Lambs of Evansville in need of resources
Non-profit organization, Little Lambs of Evansville, says they are in desperate need of help stocking their store for the rest of the year. The organization took to social media asking for the communities help, due to inflation and an increase of clients. Little Lambs is a Child Passenger Safety Inspection...
Central City Police notes uptick in calls for suicide
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police Department says they’ve recently noticed an increase in community calls for suicide. The police department says to reach out to those you know are in need. “If you know of anyone who needs help or has made any suicidal statements or attempts PLEASE reach out to […]
Local bank moves into historic Evansville building
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A historic building in Evansville has a new tenant. Banterra Bank has moved into the old National City Bank building at the corner of Third and Main streets. Signs were put up October 26, and the newly remodeled loan office is on the second floor. The building was built in 1913 […]
Evansville BPW approves contract to repair Bob Jones Way
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Board of Public Works approved a $148,000 contract on Thursday to begin work to repair Bob Jones Way in downtown Evansville. Bob Jones Way has been closed since a water main break on September 23. The contract will only repair the water main break and get the road open. It […]
