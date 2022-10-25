ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

14news.com

Latest update on Morton Ave Warehouse fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We were able to make contact with Owen Snodgrass Jr., a person listed as the most recent owner of the Morton Ave. Warehouse. When asked if Snodgrass Jr. owned the warehouse, he replied that he didn’t. When we researched the ownership of the building, he...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Bar stabbing victim spots suspect at hospital

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a man that was stabbed at an Evansville bar claimed he later saw the suspect at the hospital. According to the Evansville Police Department, the victim told police a stranger stabbed him in the parking lot of Corner Pocket shortly before midnight on Thursday. The victim says he was […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

VCSO deputy passes away after 2 year long battle

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two years ago, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Cutrell suffered a seizure while at work and was rushed to Deaconess Midtown Hospital. Saturday evening, his wife Megan confirmed that Deputy Cutrell passed away. “My best friend, love of my life, and favorite person passed away earlier this evening. I am heartbroken, […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

EPD: Herbert Avenue home targeted in suspected drive-by style shooting

Police say they're investigating a shooting that happened on Herbert Avenue in Evansville on Thursday as a targeted drive-by attack. As we reported, officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to a home on Herbert Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Thursday after someone inside was shot. We later learned that...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Altercation at gas station leads to arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) — Police took a woman into custody after they say she got into an altercation with a mother inside an Evansville gas station. The incident, which took place at the Marathon Gas Station on Eighth Street, was caught on security cameras around 6 p.m. on October 20. A detective investigating the case […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Shooting/Attempted Murder 2300 Block Of Herbert Ave

On October 27th, around 8:30 p.m., Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Herbert Ave. in reference to a victim who had been shot inside of a residence. Officers arrived and located an adult male victim with multiple gunshot wounds and began to render first aid until AMR arrived on scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital. At this time, the victim has several severe injuries but appears to be in stable condition.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

Furniture returned after bizarre ‘chairnapping’ incident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Somewhere along the way, there must’ve been a joke that started “a guy walks into a bar and steals two chairs.” However, for the owners of Tiki on Main- there is no punchline for the joke after a man walked onto the bar’s patio, stole two chairs, and walked off into the night.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Man shot on Herbert Ave. is facing trial in Lamasco drug investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police were called to a shooting in the 2300 block of Herbert Avenue in Evansville. The call came in at 8:29 p.m. Thursday. Police reports show 35-year-old Demario Montez Holman was found with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say he was taken to the hospital with...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Evansville Police respond to shooting on Herbert Avenue

Evansville Police were on the scene of a shooting in 2300 block of Herbert Avenue Thursday night. Dispatch confirms the call came in around 8:30 p.m. for a shooting. Our 44News crew responded to the scene to gather more information.
WEHT/WTVW

People get creative with hay bales in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Visitors to Mahr Park might notice an array of creative designs on a series of hay bales. Officials say the hay bales are a part of the Harvest Fest Event that the city has had for the last two years. A spokesperson says there is an application process for the hay bales […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
vincennespbs.org

Wheatland home destroyed after fire

A Knox County home is a total loss after a fire. It happened around 4:30 Monday afternoon at a home in Wheatland. Fire crews from around the area responded to the fire on the 600th block of E. Old Highway 50. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire;. however,...
WHEATLAND, IN
wevv.com

Little Lambs of Evansville in need of resources

Non-profit organization, Little Lambs of Evansville, says they are in desperate need of help stocking their store for the rest of the year. The organization took to social media asking for the communities help, due to inflation and an increase of clients. Little Lambs is a Child Passenger Safety Inspection...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Central City Police notes uptick in calls for suicide

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police Department says they’ve recently noticed an increase in community calls for suicide. The police department says to reach out to those you know are in need. “If you know of anyone who needs help or has made any suicidal statements or attempts PLEASE reach out to […]
CENTRAL CITY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Local bank moves into historic Evansville building

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A historic building in Evansville has a new tenant. Banterra Bank has moved into the old National City Bank building at the corner of Third and Main streets. Signs were put up October 26, and the newly remodeled loan office is on the second floor. The building was built in 1913 […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville BPW approves contract to repair Bob Jones Way

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Board of Public Works approved a $148,000 contract on Thursday to begin work to repair Bob Jones Way in downtown Evansville. Bob Jones Way has been closed since a water main break on September 23. The contract will only repair the water main break and get the road open. It […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

