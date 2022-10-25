Read full article on original website
House GOP campaign chief spars with CBS host over ‘#FirePelosi’ tweet with gun
Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), the chair of the House GOP campaign arm, sparred with CBS’s Margaret Brennan over a tweet Emmer sent attacking Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) days before her husband was allegedly assaulted. During an appearance on “Face the Nation,” Brennan asked Emmer about his tweet on Wednesday that included a video of Emmer…
Nancy Pelosi said she and her family are 'heartbroken and traumatized' after hammer attack on husband
Suspect David DePape had a bag containing zip ties with him when he broke into the couple's home, a source briefed on the incident told CNN.
RNC chair laments ‘unfair’ connections between GOP rhetoric and Paul Pelosi assault
Ronna McDaniel challenged Democrats who argue that the yearslong villainization of Nancy Pelosi contributed to the attack on her husband as the San Francisco investigation continues.
‘Neither’ is not an option in Pennsylvania Senate race
If Republicans didn't have such a flawed candidate, they would be running away with the race.
Sununu says there’s no need for attack ads against Pelosi ahead of the midterms
Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu on Sunday said there was no need for attack ads against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) ahead of the midterms and in the wake of a violent attack against her husband Paul Pelosi. “I don’t think there’s any need for the attack ads and again, you know, right now all our…
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow claims it has identified drones used in Black Sea Fleet attack
Russia blames Ukraine for attack on Saturday; calls grow for Moscow to rejoin grain deal as US accuses Kremlin of weaponising food
