BEVERLY- Nancy Ruth Weaver Woods, 84 of Beverly, WV passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 11, 2022 after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease. She was born on May, 15th, 1938 in Weston, WV where she attended school and graduated from Weston Senior High School with the class of 1956. Shortly after, she moved to Buckhannon where she played an integral role at Jones Monument Works. Nancy had many interest in life including sewing, raising hunting dogs, thoroughbred horse racing, and most of all Sun Worshipping. In 1977 she moved to Cocoa Beach, FL and discovered the love of her life, The Beach. After living in Florida for twenty five years, she returned to Jane Lew, WV where she worked as a caregiver at Crestview Nursing Home and later helping take care of her parents. In 2005 she remarried and moved to Beverly, where she lived until her passing.

BEVERLY, WV ・ 5 HOURS AGO