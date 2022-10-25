Read full article on original website
TCU's story contrasts with WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Tell the truth. During the offseason, when West Virginia’s 2022 football schedule came out and you looked through it and did your preseason game-by-game projections, you marked Saturday’s noon Homecoming game against TCU as a victory. This was a team that had...
Inside the matchup: West Virginia welcomes talented TCU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When West Virginia scheduled this game as homecoming, it wasn’t out of any disrespect for the Horned Frogs. Given the usual timing of that event, and the fact that WVU doesn’t control the creation of the Big 12 schedule, and that it already gets cut a break in that it doesn’t get scheduled for back-to-back Saturday road trips in the league, there’s little control over what schools it will face in mid- to late October, when homecoming games are typically scheduled.
Women's soccer beats Kansas State, WVU baseball unveils 2023 schedule, men's soccer heads south
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University women’s soccer team capped the regular season with a 1-0 win over Kansas State on Thursday night at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. In the final regular-season match of the 2022 campaign, the Mountaineers (7-4-7, 4-1-4 Big 12) used a...
Pumpkin drop returns to West Virginia University
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Sometimes, in the name of learning about STEM, you have to break a few pumpkins. Of course, the idea is for the pumpkin to survive when it’s shoved off the 11-story West Virginia University Engineering Sciences building at the back-from-COVID-19 annual pumpkin drop.
Raleigh V. Royster
FAIRMONT- Raleigh V. Royster, 88, of Pleasant Valley passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. He was born in Troy, WV on October 26, 1933, a son of the late Raleigh and Alice Fair Royster. Raleigh is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Lake Royster; sons, Thomas Franklin Royster of...
Michael Shawn Oliver
MORGANTOWN- Michael Shawn Oliver, 55, of Weston, WV, passed away Saturday, October 22nd, 2022 at Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown following a period of declining health. Born September 11th, 1967 in Charleston, WV, Shawn was a was son of John Michael Oliver of Cannelton, WV and the late Linda...
Some Harrison and Taylor County (West Virginia) residents unable to call 911; alternate phone number advised
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison/Taylor 911 officials are advising residents that some will be unable to call 911 to talk to a dispatcher in case of emergency. According to a supervisor, callers with certain phone carriers are hearing ringing when calling the Harrison/Taylor 911 center in Bridgeport, but it is not ringing at the emergency operations center.
'Substantial delays' expected on Taylor County, West Virginia, road beginning next week
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — "Substantial delays" are expected beginning next week on Ross Road in Taylor County as crews work to improve the road between mile posts 0 and 0.17, according to a news release from the state Division of Highways. Beginning Monday, crews will be working on...
Rockford Zickefoose
Sheila Sweitzer
TERRA ALTA, W.Va. — Sheila Elaine (Root) Sweitzer, 78, of Terra Alta, W.Va. passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in Oakland. Born May 31, 1944, in Oakland, she was the daughter of the late George Root and Alfreda (Weimer) Moore.
WVU Medicine receives highest achievement on Most Wired Acute and Ambulatory surveys
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) has announced that the WVU Health System has received CHIME’s Level 10 Achievement — the highest level of achievement — for both the acute and ambulatory surveys of the Health System’s hospitals, clinics, and physicians. Other Level 10 health systems include the Mayo Clinic, Cedars Sinai, and NYU.
Nancy Ruth Weaver Woods
BEVERLY- Nancy Ruth Weaver Woods, 84 of Beverly, WV passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 11, 2022 after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease. She was born on May, 15th, 1938 in Weston, WV where she attended school and graduated from Weston Senior High School with the class of 1956. Shortly after, she moved to Buckhannon where she played an integral role at Jones Monument Works. Nancy had many interest in life including sewing, raising hunting dogs, thoroughbred horse racing, and most of all Sun Worshipping. In 1977 she moved to Cocoa Beach, FL and discovered the love of her life, The Beach. After living in Florida for twenty five years, she returned to Jane Lew, WV where she worked as a caregiver at Crestview Nursing Home and later helping take care of her parents. In 2005 she remarried and moved to Beverly, where she lived until her passing.
Intermediate Court of Appeals ribbon cutting ceremony held in Lewis County, West Virginia
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Friday for the Intermediate Court of Appeals Satellite Courtroom in Lewis County. The ICA was established through law July 1, and the Lewis County location is one of five ICA locations in West Virginia.
Leonard Leaming Oleson Sr.
JANE LEW- Leonard Leaming Oleson Sr., 60, of Alum Bridge passed away after a sudden illness on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. Leonard was born in Bridgeton, NJ, on July 10, 1962, a son of the late Clarence Andrew Oleson, Sr. and Charlotte Viola Simons. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his second wife, Tina Sue Traenkner.
Preston County trick or treat times set
KINGWOOD — Following is a list of community trick-or-treat times and events throughout Preston County.
Fairmont State University Foundation's Falcon Day of Giving raises over $370,000
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State University's fourth annual Falcon Day of Giving raised more than $370,000 Thursday, money that will go directly towards scholarships, athletics, student organizations and more. During a 24-hour period Thursday, the Fairmont State Foundation encouraged the community to donate whatever it could to...
Laura Davisson
Information sought for Friendsville thefts
FRIENDSVILLE — Troopers from the Maryland State Police, McHenry Barrack, are currently investigating several burglaries and thefts in the Friendsville area of Garrett County. These crimes have occurred at several different residences close to the West Virginia and Pennsylvania state borders.
