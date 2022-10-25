ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

Man in West Virginia left child alone to go drink

By C. Allan
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 5 days ago

ANMOORE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after he allegedly left a 6-year-old child alone at a Harrison County residence so he could go to Morgantown and drink.

Jose Benitez-Chacon

On Oct. 23, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to Anmoore Road near the Interstate 79 southbound ramp in reference to a 6-year-old child being on the road, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived, they made contact with the person who called in the complaint, as well as the child; the individual with the child stated that “the 6-year-old was about to cross the road while traffic was flowing moderately through the area,” deputies said.

Man charged after 2 children disclose physical abuse in Morgantown

Deputies then took custody of the child who was supposed to be in the care of Jose Benitez-Chacon, 31, of Anmoore; he arrived some time after deputies were on scene, according to the complaint.

Due to Benitez-Chacon only being able to speak Spanish, a translator was called to perform an interview and inform him of his Miranda rights, deputies said.

While speaking with the translator, Benitez-Chacon “stated that he left [the] child at the residence while he went to Morgantown to drink alcohol for a few hours.” A preliminary breath test resulted in Benitez-Chacon showing a blood-alcohol level of .206, according to the complaint.

Benitez-Chacon has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.

Alisha Lee
4d ago

I seriously haven't been to bars since I was 21 to have fun with friends before I had kids. I don't go to bars anymore, not my cup of tea. Because yes, now I have prorities. My fiance owns a bar, but I don't even go out their.

Reply
2
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

