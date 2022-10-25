Read full article on original website
crossroadstoday.com
Mississippi Gov. to push for full elimination of income tax
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves promised to push for a full elimination of the state’s income tax during the 2023 legislative session. The move would make Mississippi the 10th state with no income tax. Addressing a crowd of business leaders Thursday at an event hosted...
crossroadstoday.com
Judge orders Meta to pay $10.5M in legal fees to Washington
SEATTLE (AP) — Facebook parent company Meta has been ordered to pay $10.5 million in legal fees to Washington state atop a nearly $25 million fine for repeated and intentional violations of campaign finance disclosure laws. King County Superior Court Judge Douglass North issued the legal-fee order Friday, two...
crossroadstoday.com
Dominion, AG reach proposed agreement in offshore wind case
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy has agreed to implement several consumer protections in connection with its massive offshore wind project under a proposed agreement with the office of the Virginia attorney general and other parties released Friday. The proposed agreement, which includes performance reporting requirements and provisions laying...
crossroadstoday.com
Inspector cites regulatory gaps in fatal New York limo crash
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York regulators failed to do all they could to sideline a poorly maintained stretch limousine that careened down a hill and crashed in 2018, killing 20 people, according to a state watchdog. State Inspector General Lucy Lang released a report Friday night echoing federal...
crossroadstoday.com
Group can monitor Arizona ballot drop boxes, US judge rules
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge Friday refused to bar a group from monitoring outdoor ballot boxes in Arizona’s largest county where watchers have shown up armed and in ballistic vests, saying to do so could violate the monitors’ constitutional rights. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi...
crossroadstoday.com
Ohio First-Time Homebuyer Programs
There are several statewide grant and loan programs you might qualify for as an Ohio first-time homebuyer. These programs typically provide down payment assistance and flexible borrower requirements. For example, you could be eligible for unique benefits if you have a moderate income, are a recent college graduate or served in the military.
crossroadstoday.com
Arizona AG gives county OK for full ballot hand counts
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s Republican attorney general has issued an opinion saying county officials can hand-count all ballots in at least five races from the Nov. 8 election, a move that gives a green light to GOP officials in at least two counties who have been clamoring for hand counts.
crossroadstoday.com
Nebraska politician, accuser drop lawsuits over grope claims
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Dueling lawsuits have been dropped by a former Nebraska candidate for governor and a fellow Republican state lawmaker who accused him of groping her at a political function several years ago. Charles W. Herbster, who lost his bid in May to become the Republican nominee...
crossroadstoday.com
Indiana GOP touts candidate’s brief Army service in ads
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A new television ad introduces the Republican seeking Indiana’s top elections office as “U.S. Army veteran Diego Morales,” while military records show he served less than four months of active service. A commercial that began airing this week and another that highlights Morales...
crossroadstoday.com
Arrest in office burglary at Hobbs’ campaign HQ in Arizona
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police have made an arrest in connection with a burglary at the campaign headquarters for Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. An officer saw a news story with surveillance photos of the suspect and recognized him as the man arrested for a burglary at another office in the area, police said. The officer contacted the jail to ensure the 36-year-old suspect would not be released and re-arrested him for the burglary at Hobbs’ office.
crossroadstoday.com
Indiana police set Monday update in killings of 2 teen girls
DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Police investigating the unsolved slayings of two teenage girls killed during a 2017 hiking trip in northern Indiana said Friday they will hold a news conference Monday to provide an update on their investigation. Indiana State Police said officials “will announce an update in the...
