wamwamfm.com
Martin County Council Cancels Meeting Over LIT Tax
The Martin County Council has decided to cancel the public meeting scheduled for tonight at Shoals. The purpose of the meeting was to consider adoption of a LIT Tax to help fund a county-run EMS service. A LIT tax is a local income tax that can be used by cities,...
wevv.com
French Lick Springs Hotel to hold tree lighting
The French Lick Springs Hotel will hold its annual tree lighting ceremony on November 19th from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. This year's show includes the lighting at 7 p.m., a fireworks display, and a special projection light show on the front of the hotel. The festivities will continue after...
AES Indiana to retire coal at Petersburg plant
(WEHT) - AES Indiana announced plans to stop burning coal at one of its largest power plants.
‘Truck Stop’ celebrates grand opening in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Bo Turner had been anxiously awaiting Saturday for months. Turner, the owner of the “Truck Stop,” had received support from the community online, but seeing the crowd outside brought a different kind of emotion. “I am just so excited that we’re open finally, I’ve had such a good turnout so far,” […]
Local bank moves into historic Evansville building
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A historic building in Evansville has a new tenant. Banterra Bank has moved into the old National City Bank building at the corner of Third and Main streets. Signs were put up October 26, and the newly remodeled loan office is on the second floor. The building was built in 1913 […]
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes Township Chief talks fire safety to Chamber
October has been Fire Prevention Month and Vincennes Township Fire Chief Tim Smith says his department has been working to get the word out. The fire department sponsored this month’s Knox County Chamber of Commerce Lunch held on Wednesday. Chief Smith gave the crown lots of information on preventing...
Mixed reaction to AES retiring coal units
PETERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT)–AES Indiana announce plans to stop burning coal at one of its largest power plants. The company says it plans to convert two coal units in Petersburg into natural gas by 2025. Environmentalists have been pushing this company to stop burning coal for years- calling the Petersburg plant a “super polluter.” “We are […]
wamwamfm.com
Shirley Faye (Newton) Steen
Shirley Faye (Newton) Steen, 86, of Washington, passed away on October 26, 2002 at the Villages of Oakridge. She was born in Daviess County on November 14, 1935 to Cecil and Irene (Bateman) Newton. She was a member of Bethel North Methodist Church, formally the Otterbein United Methodist Church. Shirley...
wamwamfm.com
How to Give to Your Local Community Foundation
This week on Gettin’ in the Know Sunday Morning at 8:30am with Greg Bateman, we will visit with Kurt Johnson, the Director of the Martin County Community Foundation. Johnson says there are many ways to give back to your community and donate through the local foundation…. If you would...
witzamfm.com
Flying Higher: Dream career pathway launched from Huntingburg
Huntingburg- Colin Smith, a double major (Aviation Management & Unmanned Systems) graduate of Indiana State University, has created excitement at two southern Indiana regional airports. Huntingburg Regional Airport was home to the Holland native and Southridge High School graduate for the summer as the intern working hand-in-hand with the airport...
wamwamfm.com
Planned Power Outage This Saturday
Washington Power and Light will have a planned power outage to replace a damaged pole on the east side of the Roundabout along Highway 50. POWER WILL BE OUT from the east side of the roundabout east along Highway 50 to Montgomery. All Washington Power and Light customers in this area will be affected, including the town of Montgomery. The goal is to get this pole replaced with a planned outage at a time that will affect the least number of customers. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. If you have any questions, please Call 812-254-5171.
14news.com
Spencer County Sheriff candidates discuss platforms
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - As part of our ongoing election coverage, 14 News sat down with Spencer County Sheriff candidates Kelli Reinke and Sherri Heichelbech. The race is the only sheriff race in the Tri-State where both candidates are women. This comes after Reinke made history as the first woman elected as sheriff in Spencer County.
freedom929.com
LOCAL / REGIONAL COURT NEWS
(NEWTON) In Jasper County Court : an Effingham woman has been charged with one count of vendor fraud, one count of official misconduct, and one count of forgery, with all the felonies punishable by up to seventeen years in prison if found guilty. 31 year old Hillary Robertson allegedly created false records and computer entries at the Jasper County Health Department in Newton, billing the State of Illinois for more than $10,000 of work not done. The JCHD reported the false claims and has returned the money to the state. With the ISP heading up the investigation, Robertson is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
vincennespbs.org
Power to be out in parts of Daviess Co.
Washington Power and Light will have a planned power outage to replace a damaged pole on the East Side of The Roundabout along Highway 50. Power will be out from the east side of the roundabout east along Highway 50 to Montgomery. All Washington Power and Light customers in this area will be affected, including the town of Montgomery.
wamwamfm.com
Register Now For The 2022 Daviess County Christmas Parade
Entries are being accepted for the 2022 Daviess County Christmas Parade. The parade will be Saturday, December 3rd starting at 6 pm with line up for the lighted parade starting at 5pm near NE 7th and Bedford Road. The theme this year is “A Magical Christmas”. There will be cash prizes and trophies awarded. Entries must be decorated with lights to be eligible for prizes. Categories for judging are: Best Overall ($200/Trophy), Best Business/Commercial ($150/Trophy) and Best Non-Profit ($100/Trophy). There will also be a cash prize ($100) and traveling trophy for the best lighted window display at a Main Street business. Float judging will take place during lineup. In order not to confuse the little ones, the committee requests Santa’s not be part of ANY parade entry. Santa will make his appearance at the end of the parade line up. Following the parade, Santa will visit with children at Home Building Savings Bank, 200 N.E. 2nd Street. There will be cookies, candy canes and hot chocolate available. For details or to enter the parade, contact the Washington Mayor’s office at 812-254-5575. There is no fee to enter the parade and although registration is not required, we encourage it. All registered and non-registered participants are welcome to be a part of our community’s kick off to the Christmas season.
WTHI
Organizer announces an end to a popular Terre Haute festival
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular Terre Haute festival is no more. In a letter from Blues at the Crossroads Festival organizer Connie Wrin to festival supporters, she says the downtown festival has "come to an end." Wrin cites rising costs and poor attendance over the last two years.
Baby Delivered on the Side of the Road Near Indiana College Campus
I don't think AAA offers this kind of roadside assistance. Baby Delivered on Schutte Road Just Off the University of Southern Indiana Campus. It was anything but a routine morning on Wednesday at the University of Southern Indiana campus for Public Safety Sergeant Jonathan Hancock. Just after 7:00 AM, a call came in about a woman in need of medical assistance just off the Lloyd Expressway on the side of Schutte Road which runs along the east side edge of campus. Sgt. Hancock jumped in his vehicle and made his way to the scene. There he found a woman from Illinois who was in labor and trying to make her way to an Evansville hospital to give birth. The problem was, the baby wasn't willing to wait that long. It was ready right at that moment whether anyone else was or not.
14news.com
Latest update on Morton Ave Warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We were able to make contact with Owen Snodgrass Jr., a person listed as the most recent owner of the Morton Ave. Warehouse. When asked if Snodgrass Jr. owned the warehouse, he replied that he didn’t. When we researched the ownership of the building, he...
Odon, Indiana Burned with 28 Never Explained Fires On the Same Day
The small town of Odon in southern Indiana was once plagued with 28 fires that happened on the same day. They've never been explained. These are the 28 Fires of Odon. At first, you might be thinking "Thor sequel," or, at the very least, an episode of American Horror Story that will invariably fall apart at the end. Actually, the increasingly flawed AHS could USE a good story like the one out of Indiana from 1940 that checks off the necessary boxes--repeated, mysterious fires in the same house and the belief that it was the work of poltergeists. Someone call a good screenwriter and make this happen.
wamwamfm.com
DCH Welcomes New Orthopedic Surgeon
Daviess Community Hospital is pleased to announce that they are partnering with Tri-State Orthopaedic Surgeons to provide services to Daviess County and the surrounding area. Dr. Nicholas Rensing, Orthopedic Surgeon, will be expanding his practice to Washington, Indiana starting in November 2022. He will see patients at Daviess Community Hospital’s CORE Center in Washington. He will share office space with our DCH Orthopedics team of Dr. Marcus Thorne, Andrew Houchins, PA-C, and Will Walker, NP. Major Rensing is excited to bring his experience gained in the army to provide orthopedic care to the Tristate area. His practice is focused on sports medicine, knee and shoulder arthroscopy, joint replacement, fracture care, and trauma, as well as general orthopedics.
