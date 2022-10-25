Read full article on original website
DCH Welcomes New Orthopedic Surgeon
Daviess Community Hospital is pleased to announce that they are partnering with Tri-State Orthopaedic Surgeons to provide services to Daviess County and the surrounding area. Dr. Nicholas Rensing, Orthopedic Surgeon, will be expanding his practice to Washington, Indiana starting in November 2022. He will see patients at Daviess Community Hospital’s CORE Center in Washington. He will share office space with our DCH Orthopedics team of Dr. Marcus Thorne, Andrew Houchins, PA-C, and Will Walker, NP. Major Rensing is excited to bring his experience gained in the army to provide orthopedic care to the Tristate area. His practice is focused on sports medicine, knee and shoulder arthroscopy, joint replacement, fracture care, and trauma, as well as general orthopedics.
How to Give to Your Local Community Foundation
This week on Gettin’ in the Know Sunday Morning at 8:30am with Greg Bateman, we will visit with Kurt Johnson, the Director of the Martin County Community Foundation. Johnson says there are many ways to give back to your community and donate through the local foundation…. If you would...
Assistance With FAFSA Application
Filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) can seem complicated and time-consuming, but Vincennes University and Vincennes University Jasper will provide prospective students and their families free assistance in filling out the application in one afternoon on on Sunday, Nov. 6. College Goal Sunday is a free...
Annual Front Porch Music Festival Kicks Off Today
The annual Front Porch Music and Arts Fest is set for this weekend, beginning tonight in Washington. Organizer Steve Belcher says several local talented musicians will be performing for free on front porches located on East Main and the neighboring blocks…. Belcher went on to say Saturday will be a...
Register Now For The 2022 Daviess County Christmas Parade
Entries are being accepted for the 2022 Daviess County Christmas Parade. The parade will be Saturday, December 3rd starting at 6 pm with line up for the lighted parade starting at 5pm near NE 7th and Bedford Road. The theme this year is “A Magical Christmas”. There will be cash prizes and trophies awarded. Entries must be decorated with lights to be eligible for prizes. Categories for judging are: Best Overall ($200/Trophy), Best Business/Commercial ($150/Trophy) and Best Non-Profit ($100/Trophy). There will also be a cash prize ($100) and traveling trophy for the best lighted window display at a Main Street business. Float judging will take place during lineup. In order not to confuse the little ones, the committee requests Santa’s not be part of ANY parade entry. Santa will make his appearance at the end of the parade line up. Following the parade, Santa will visit with children at Home Building Savings Bank, 200 N.E. 2nd Street. There will be cookies, candy canes and hot chocolate available. For details or to enter the parade, contact the Washington Mayor’s office at 812-254-5575. There is no fee to enter the parade and although registration is not required, we encourage it. All registered and non-registered participants are welcome to be a part of our community’s kick off to the Christmas season.
Shirley Faye (Newton) Steen
Shirley Faye (Newton) Steen, 86, of Washington, passed away on October 26, 2002 at the Villages of Oakridge. She was born in Daviess County on November 14, 1935 to Cecil and Irene (Bateman) Newton. She was a member of Bethel North Methodist Church, formally the Otterbein United Methodist Church. Shirley...
Tonya Renee Bullock
Tonya Renee Bullock, 49, of Indianapolis, Indiana, joined the Lord on Friday, October 21, 2022. Tonya was born on June 28, 1973 in Washington, Indiana. She is the daughter of Ronald Bullock and Ingrid Franklin Mielke, both currently of Indianapolis. She was the oldest of 3 children and spent her...
Planned Power Outage This Saturday
Washington Power and Light will have a planned power outage to replace a damaged pole on the east side of the Roundabout along Highway 50. POWER WILL BE OUT from the east side of the roundabout east along Highway 50 to Montgomery. All Washington Power and Light customers in this area will be affected, including the town of Montgomery. The goal is to get this pole replaced with a planned outage at a time that will affect the least number of customers. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. If you have any questions, please Call 812-254-5171.
Woman Gives Birth Off Lloyd Expressway – USI Safety Helps Deliver Baby
A woman had a child Wednesday morning near the University of Southern Indiana near the Lloyd Expressway in Evansville. The woman called 911 while on the way into Evansville, trying to make it to a hospital. A man was with her in the car. “I’m giving birth to a baby!”...
Daviess County Arrest Report
Blaine Laughlin, 33, of Odon, was arrested on 2 counts of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $3,500 and bond was posted. Jason Sturgeon, 48, of Washington, was arrested on 3 counts of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $5,000 and bond was posted.
