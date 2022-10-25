Entries are being accepted for the 2022 Daviess County Christmas Parade. The parade will be Saturday, December 3rd starting at 6 pm with line up for the lighted parade starting at 5pm near NE 7th and Bedford Road. The theme this year is “A Magical Christmas”. There will be cash prizes and trophies awarded. Entries must be decorated with lights to be eligible for prizes. Categories for judging are: Best Overall ($200/Trophy), Best Business/Commercial ($150/Trophy) and Best Non-Profit ($100/Trophy). There will also be a cash prize ($100) and traveling trophy for the best lighted window display at a Main Street business. Float judging will take place during lineup. In order not to confuse the little ones, the committee requests Santa’s not be part of ANY parade entry. Santa will make his appearance at the end of the parade line up. Following the parade, Santa will visit with children at Home Building Savings Bank, 200 N.E. 2nd Street. There will be cookies, candy canes and hot chocolate available. For details or to enter the parade, contact the Washington Mayor’s office at 812-254-5575. There is no fee to enter the parade and although registration is not required, we encourage it. All registered and non-registered participants are welcome to be a part of our community’s kick off to the Christmas season.

DAVIESS COUNTY, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO