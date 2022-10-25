Read full article on original website
Here are all the brands and companies that have dropped Kanye West since his anti-Semitic rants
Anti-Semitic views alienate the singer/entrepreneur/provocateur from some of his most important business partners.
‘I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?’ As Kanye West taunts Adidas, calls grow for German sportswear giant to cut ties
#BoycottAdidas is trending on Twitter after a video emerged of Kanye West saying, “I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”. While Balenciaga and JPMorgan Chase have both cut ties with Kanye West after repeated anti-Semitic remarks, West’s biggest corporate benefactor, Adidas, is staying markedly silent.
White Supremacists Are Doing Backflips Over Kanye West’s Antisemitism
Online white supremacist forums and prominent reactionary figures are lauding rapper Kanye West’s turn to antisemitic conspiracy mongering with a barrage of memes, praise, and calls for escalation. Across Telegram, 4chan, and neo-Nazi forums, posts reviewed by Rolling Stone show that West’s statements have been received with nothing short of utter glee by the far-right’s most vitriolic figures.
Kim Kardashian Condemns Antisemitism Following Kanye “Ye” West Comments: “Hate Speech Is Never OK”
Kim Kardashian is condemning hate speech against the Jewish community amid growing condemnation of ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West’s various antisemitic statements. In an Instagram story shared Monday, Kardashian wrote that hate speech is “never OK” or “excusable.”. “I stand together with the Jewish community...
Kim Kardashian condemns Kanye West’s antisemitic remarks, stands with Jewish community
Kim Kardashian has added her voice to the growing list of those condemning her ex-husband Kanye West for his recent antisemitic remarks. “The Kardashians” reality star and Skims founder, who was declared legally single in March amid her protracted divorce proceedings with West, said Monday that she stands with the Jewish community amid the rapper’s latest verbal assault against it.
Kanye West mural painted over in West Loop following antisemitic remarks
The fallout from Ye's comments continues.
Social Media Calls for Adidas Boycott As Kanye West’s Antisemitic Comments Fuel Los Angeles Extremists
For Adidas, the pressure is building by the hour. After Balenciaga, CAA, Vogue and more big names revealed they were cutting ties with Kanye West — as he continues to double down on anti-semitic rhetoric — the hashtag #boycottadidas is quickly gaining steam, and people have equated Adidas’ silence with complicity. The backlash included Twitter users sharing photoshopped images of Hitler with Adidas shoes on, as well as both the personal and work email addresses of Adidas North America president Rupert Campbell. The athletic giant has not issued a statement since Oct. 6, when Adidas said the partnership was under review. Since then,...
Spotify Boss Speaks Out On Kanye West's Comments And Why The Service Won't Remove His Music
Spotify's CEO provided a response to Kanye West's comments and explained why his music hasn't been removed.
CAA Cuts Ties With Kanye West as Hollywood Boycott Calls Grow
The agency severed ties with the artist amid his antisemitic comments made in multiple interviews. Amid calls to cut ties with Kanye “Ye” West over his repeated antisemitic comments, CAA stopped representing the artist within the last month, a source tells The Hollywood Reporter. The Century City-based talent...
UTA Chief Jeremy Zimmer to Staff: “We Can’t Support Hate Speech…Please Support the Boycott of Kanye West”
Three of Hollywood’s top agency chiefs are now calling on the entertainment industry to cut ties with Kanye West given the rapper and fashion mogul’s anti-Semitic rhetoric on multiple platforms and interviews. On Sunday evening, UTA chief Jeremy Zimmer sent a company-wide memo to staff titled “Rise of Anti Semitism and Hate,” writing that West’s comments “embolden others to amplify their vile beliefs.” More from The Hollywood ReporterBalenciaga Severs Ties With Kanye "Ye" WestAri Emanuel Calls on Kanye West's Business Partners to Stop Working With Him'Drink Champs' Pulls Kanye West Episode Due to "False and Hurtful" Comments About George Floyd Zimmer made...
How Kanye West's Antisemitic Comments Lost Him His Billionaire Status as Brands Cut Ties
The rapper's deals with Adidas, Balenciaga and Gap have been terminated following his repeated antisemitic comments, leaving him with a reported net worth of $400 million Kanye West has fallen from billionaire status after losing deals with Adidas, Balenciaga and Gap as a result of his repeated antisemitic comments. The 43-year-old rapper, who was worth $6.6 billion as of March 2021, is now worth $400 million according to Forbes — money that comes from his several real estate properties, music catalog, cash and a 5% stake in ex-wife Kim Kardashian's Skims shapewear brand. Earlier...
Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Ex Kanye West’s Controversial Comments About Jewish Community: ‘Hate Speech Is Never OK’
Taking a stand. Kim Kardashian broke her silence on ex Kanye West‘s anti-Semitic comments as the rapper continued to face backlash. “Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” the Skims CEO, 42, tweeted on Monday, October 24. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”
Kanye West: A timeline of his antisemitism controversy, criticism and repercussions
Kanye West is experiencing a backlash after making a series of antisemitic remarks during interviews and on social media.The rapper, who has been involved in various controversies over the years, has been dropped by both Adidas and Balenciaga over the “hateful and dangerous” comments. A number of fellow celebrities have also condemned his behaviour.West’s latest controversy began during Paris Fashion Week, during which he and right-wing commentator Candace Owens wore “White Lives Matter” t-shirts.Following backlash online, West began sharing antisemitic conspiracy theories on Instagram, including suggesting that rapper Diddy was being controlled by Jewish people.When his account was suspended,...
“Unacceptable, hateful and dangerous”: Adidas drops Kayne West while others also distance themselves
Adidas has cut ties with Kanye West following the rapper and designer's repeated antisemitic comments. As The New York Times reported, this severance is ending "what may have been the most significant corporate fashion partnership" of West's career and comes after a series of disturbing public outbursts and statements from West.
Jewish California Lawmakers Call on Adidas to Sever Ties with Kanye Over Antisemitism
Leadership of the California Legislative Jewish Caucus held a press conference Monday calling on Adidas to sever ties with rapper Ye – also known as Kanye West – over his antisemitic threats to kill Jews. Following a weekend in which antisemitic banners amplifying Ye’s death threats were draped...
