Hydrotesting of industrial pipes, valves, and other vessels presents an irony. While hydrotesting is done to ensure that no leaks are present and that the vessel will hold up under expected operating pressures, it also raises the risk of corrosion by introducing moisture to the system. The same water that proves the vessel is not compromised can be the very cause of corrosion that deteriorates the metal and leads to leakage over time. Cortec® provides an excellent answer with the VpCI®-649 Series for hydrotesting.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO