Read full article on original website
Related
informedinfrastructure.com
American Concrete Institute Announces New Building Officials Webinar Series
The American Concrete Institute (ACI) announces the availability of a new series of webinars, the ACI Building Officials Webinar Series, beginning in November 2022. The webinar series will focus on highlighted topics specifically for building officials that have been approved for professional development hours from the International Code Council (ICC).
informedinfrastructure.com
TES-EUROPE Chooses BricsCAD® To Design Mission-Critical Routes for Transporting Wind Turbines
Ghent, Belgium: Bricsys®, a leading provider of CAD technology, is today announcing TES-EUROPE, a specialist in the planning, engineering and execution of exceptional transportation, has chosen BricsCAD® to power its logistics projects in France. The height of wind turbines has become increasingly taller to deliver higher megawatts and...
5 Tricks That’ll Cut Your Utility Bills by $100 Per Month
Now that the summer heat is in the rearview mirror and the air conditioners have all gone quiet, most of America is enjoying a reprieve from high peak-season utility bills. But it won't last, and they...
California Stimulus Update: Will You Receive the Middle Class Tax Refund?
Since federal Economic Impact Payments -- or pandemic stimulus checks -- were discontinued in 2021, California has been one of many states to provide regular financial relief to residents still...
informedinfrastructure.com
Spacewell Releases White Paper on the Energy Challenge in Commercial Real Estate
Antwerp – PropTech firm Spacewell, a leader in the digital transformation of building management & operations, has released a white paper on the energy challenge in CRE. The paper, which is co-authored with Dexma Energy Intelligence, examines the role of the built environment in the energy transition against the background of the climate emergency, the energy crisis, ESG pressures, and recent evolutions that are transforming the world of commercial real estate.
informedinfrastructure.com
WSP USA Hires Manjeet Ranu for Advisory Leadership Role
ATLANTA — WSP USA, a leading engineering, environment and professional services consultancy, has hired Manjeet Ranu to serve as the national planning lead and senior vice president for the firm’s Advisory national business line. In his new role, Ranu will collaboratively lead development, implementation and growth of WSP’s...
informedinfrastructure.com
Crowley, Humboldt Bay to Develop and Operate California Wind Terminal
EUREKA, Calif. – Crowley signed an agreement today with the Port of Humboldt Bay to exclusively negotiate to be the developer and operator of a terminal to serve as California’s first hub for offshore wind energy installations. Through Crowley’s Wind Services group, the company will enter into negotiations...
informedinfrastructure.com
The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center Achieves LEED Gold Certification
Convention Center officials celebrate the Center achieving LEED gold certification. Left to Right: Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority Commissioner Geri Baloney Broussard; Convention Center Vice President of Operations Adam J. Straight; Convention Center President Michael J. Sawaya, Convention Center Director of Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility, Linda Baynham, and Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority Chairman Jerry Reyes.
informedinfrastructure.com
Jeong K. Hong Joins Thornton Tomasetti as Vice President
Thornton Tomasetti welcomes Jeong K. Hong, who joins as Vice President on its Forensics team. Jeong, or J.K. as he is more commonly known, has more than 25 years of experience in the management, investigation and evaluation of engineering research and development programs in the oil and gas, nuclear energy, shipbuilding, heavy machinery, and automotive industries. Based in the New York office, J.K. will be assisting clients with the performance of welded structures. Most recently, J.K. was a senior research engineer with Engineering Mechanics Corporation of Columbus.
informedinfrastructure.com
VpCI®-649 Solves the Irony of Corrosion During Hydrotesting
Hydrotesting of industrial pipes, valves, and other vessels presents an irony. While hydrotesting is done to ensure that no leaks are present and that the vessel will hold up under expected operating pressures, it also raises the risk of corrosion by introducing moisture to the system. The same water that proves the vessel is not compromised can be the very cause of corrosion that deteriorates the metal and leads to leakage over time. Cortec® provides an excellent answer with the VpCI®-649 Series for hydrotesting.
Comments / 0