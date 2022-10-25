Thornton Tomasetti welcomes Jeong K. Hong, who joins as Vice President on its Forensics team. Jeong, or J.K. as he is more commonly known, has more than 25 years of experience in the management, investigation and evaluation of engineering research and development programs in the oil and gas, nuclear energy, shipbuilding, heavy machinery, and automotive industries. Based in the New York office, J.K. will be assisting clients with the performance of welded structures. Most recently, J.K. was a senior research engineer with Engineering Mechanics Corporation of Columbus.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO