ACEC’s Statement on the 50th Anniversary of The Brooks Act
Washington, D.C. – The American Council of Engineering Companies celebrates the 50th anniversary of the passage of the Brooks Act, which codified Qualifications-Based Selection for public works projects. The following statement is from ACEC Board Chair W. Arthur Barrett, II:. “For 50 years, the Brooks Act has established an...
WSP USA Hires Manjeet Ranu for Advisory Leadership Role
ATLANTA — WSP USA, a leading engineering, environment and professional services consultancy, has hired Manjeet Ranu to serve as the national planning lead and senior vice president for the firm’s Advisory national business line. In his new role, Ranu will collaboratively lead development, implementation and growth of WSP’s...
American Concrete Institute Announces New Building Officials Webinar Series
The American Concrete Institute (ACI) announces the availability of a new series of webinars, the ACI Building Officials Webinar Series, beginning in November 2022. The webinar series will focus on highlighted topics specifically for building officials that have been approved for professional development hours from the International Code Council (ICC).
Jeong K. Hong Joins Thornton Tomasetti as Vice President
Thornton Tomasetti welcomes Jeong K. Hong, who joins as Vice President on its Forensics team. Jeong, or J.K. as he is more commonly known, has more than 25 years of experience in the management, investigation and evaluation of engineering research and development programs in the oil and gas, nuclear energy, shipbuilding, heavy machinery, and automotive industries. Based in the New York office, J.K. will be assisting clients with the performance of welded structures. Most recently, J.K. was a senior research engineer with Engineering Mechanics Corporation of Columbus.
