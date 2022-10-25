Read full article on original website
Forsyth County officially home to part of “The Technology Corridor”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
3 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
The Rich and Brothy Vietnamese Soups at Kennesaw's 575 Bistro Are Simply Pho-TasticDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Halloween Events In To Attend In Atlanta, 2022Jodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Police look for two men connected to Atlanta shooting, video released
ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta are asking the public for help identifying two people in a video they said were involved in a shooting earlier this month. The shooting happened on October 17 at 880 Spencer Street. Video released from the department shows two men running across the street, officers said after the shooting.
fox5atlanta.com
Armed and dangerous man wanted for murder, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta detectives are requesting the public's assistance in identifying and locating the male suspect in the above photos. He is wanted in connection to a shooting murder police say took place on Boulevard NE on Oct. 27. In the photos provided, the suspect appears to be wearing a...
fox5atlanta.com
"I am God," woman yells while waving gun, East Point police say
EAST POINT, Ga. - Police said they experienced a peculiar Saturday afternoon when an officer encountered a woman claiming she was God with a firearm in her hand. In a Facebook caption, the East Point police said they were called to the East Point Package Store where a woman had been reported waving a handgun in the air and threatening customers who were leaving and entering.
fox5atlanta.com
Father shot his child at Atlanta apartments, police say
ATLANTA - Police arrested a father accused of shooting his child on Thursday in northeast Atlanta. Quinton Gay was arrested and charged with reckless conduct and cruelty to children. He was booked in DeKalb County Jail. Officers went to the scene at the Amani Place apartment complex on Hardee Street...
Father arrested after child injured in shooting at NE Atlanta apartments
A child was shot in the hand Thursday afternoon in northeast Atlanta and the child’s father was detained by police, authorities said.
fox5atlanta.com
Police investigate gunshots fired Downtown on Auburn Avenue, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a man was shot and killed on Auburn Avenue overnight. The shooting happened at around 4 a.m. on Saturday. Police were investigating near Pal's Lounge. A witness at the scene saw two people trying to break into cars. When security confronted suspects, gunfire erupted. A...
Woman shot in head, killed at College Park gas station, police say
A woman was killed Friday morning in College Park after she was shot in the head at a gas station, police said.
fox5atlanta.com
Teen suspected of attempting to break into gun store caught on camera
Fayette County deputies say they've arrested a 15-year-old Clayton County young man for stealing a car and attempting to break into a gun store. This is the second time since August that a teenager has been arrested for attempted burglary at that gun store.
‘Senseless’: Customer killed in Manuel’s Tavern shooting was father of 5
The parking lot of a legendary Poncey-Highland pub became a crime scene Thursday night after a man lost his life trying to stop a burglary.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Suspects wanted in series of burglaries at Perimeter Mall
DUNWOODY, Ga. - The Dunwoody Police Department needs your help finding two men and identifying two other suspects in a series of burglaries at a metro Atlanta mall. Officials say they are the hunt for 19-yer-old Devon Cottom, 20-year-old Junior Swen, and two unidentified associations in connection to multiple burglaries at Perimeter Mall.
Beloved family man shot, killed inside car outside Atlanta shopping plaza
ATLANTA — One man is dead after he was shot in front of a shopping plaza in northwest Atlanta Thursday afternoon, APD said. Atlanta Police Department has arrested 49-year-old Terrence Heard and charged him with murder and possession of a firearm during a commission of a felony. Officers stated...
fox5atlanta.com
Video appears to show armed woman before deadly shooting
Police are trying to find the person who walked into the Shell gas station along Old National Highway in College Park on Friday morning and killed a woman. The shooter is still at large. Surveillance video shows what appears to show a woman holding a gun at the gas station.
fox5atlanta.com
MISSING: Mentally ill 25-year-old lost in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police officers are asking residents to be on the lookout, especially those living in Riverdale. A 25-year-old male described as having multiple mental illnesses went missing Oct. 28, and may be in the area. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.
fox5atlanta.com
YSL gang member convicted of deadly Buckhead wedding robbery
ATLANTA - One of the men charged earlier this year along with popular Atlanta rapper and alleged YSL gang leader Young Thug for violating the RICO act was convicted of murder on Thursday. Jayden Myrick, who goes by "SetTrip" or "JayMan," was found guilty of robbery and murder outside a...
fox5atlanta.com
"I am God," woman tells officer while supposedly wielding gun
East Point police shared a video to social media of what they said is a woman telling an officer she is God while waving a firearm. In the video, you can hear the officer approach the woman with his weapon drawn.
Man shot to death in Old Fourth Ward neighborhood
A man is dead after a shooting Thursday evening in northeast Atlanta, police said.
‘This is what I prayed for:’ Family reacts after APD officer charged with 18-year-old’s murder
ATLANTA — The family of a teen killed by a police officer says their prayers were answered when a grand jury indicted the officer on murder charges. The officer’s attorney says he looks forward to telling a jury the teen was the aggressor that day. Atlanta Police Officer...
Teen arrested while in class at DeKalb high school, accused of armed robbery
A 17-year-old was arrested Friday while in class at a DeKalb County school in connection with a robbery days prior, the ...
Private investigator sheds light on missing metro Atlanta teen found dead
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — On Channel 2, we’re learning more about the final moments of 17-year-old Yuron Kathuri, who disappeared almost a month ago near Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville. A private investigator hired by the family found Kathuri’s body in the woods behind the mall. Channel...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: One hospitalized in shooting near busy SW Atlanta intersection
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting outside a southwest Atlanta KFC that sent one victim to the hospital. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 that the shooting happened Wednesday night outside the fast food restaurant on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. Police say one person was transported...
