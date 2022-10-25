ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armed and dangerous man wanted for murder, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta detectives are requesting the public's assistance in identifying and locating the male suspect in the above photos. He is wanted in connection to a shooting murder police say took place on Boulevard NE on Oct. 27. In the photos provided, the suspect appears to be wearing a...
"I am God," woman yells while waving gun, East Point police say

EAST POINT, Ga. - Police said they experienced a peculiar Saturday afternoon when an officer encountered a woman claiming she was God with a firearm in her hand. In a Facebook caption, the East Point police said they were called to the East Point Package Store where a woman had been reported waving a handgun in the air and threatening customers who were leaving and entering.
Father shot his child at Atlanta apartments, police say

ATLANTA - Police arrested a father accused of shooting his child on Thursday in northeast Atlanta. Quinton Gay was arrested and charged with reckless conduct and cruelty to children. He was booked in DeKalb County Jail. Officers went to the scene at the Amani Place apartment complex on Hardee Street...
Police investigate gunshots fired Downtown on Auburn Avenue, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a man was shot and killed on Auburn Avenue overnight. The shooting happened at around 4 a.m. on Saturday. Police were investigating near Pal's Lounge. A witness at the scene saw two people trying to break into cars. When security confronted suspects, gunfire erupted. A...
Police: Suspects wanted in series of burglaries at Perimeter Mall

DUNWOODY, Ga. - The Dunwoody Police Department needs your help finding two men and identifying two other suspects in a series of burglaries at a metro Atlanta mall. Officials say they are the hunt for 19-yer-old Devon Cottom, 20-year-old Junior Swen, and two unidentified associations in connection to multiple burglaries at Perimeter Mall.
Video appears to show armed woman before deadly shooting

Police are trying to find the person who walked into the Shell gas station along Old National Highway in College Park on Friday morning and killed a woman. The shooter is still at large. Surveillance video shows what appears to show a woman holding a gun at the gas station.
MISSING: Mentally ill 25-year-old lost in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police officers are asking residents to be on the lookout, especially those living in Riverdale. A 25-year-old male described as having multiple mental illnesses went missing Oct. 28, and may be in the area. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.
YSL gang member convicted of deadly Buckhead wedding robbery

ATLANTA - One of the men charged earlier this year along with popular Atlanta rapper and alleged YSL gang leader Young Thug for violating the RICO act was convicted of murder on Thursday. Jayden Myrick, who goes by "SetTrip" or "JayMan," was found guilty of robbery and murder outside a...
Police: One hospitalized in shooting near busy SW Atlanta intersection

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting outside a southwest Atlanta KFC that sent one victim to the hospital. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 that the shooting happened Wednesday night outside the fast food restaurant on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. Police say one person was transported...
