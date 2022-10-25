European Commission and EIB initiate feasibility study to better connect Ukrainian and Moldovan railway networks with EU

Last Tuesday Rishi Sunak stood behind a lectern outside Downing Street and issued a grave warning. The country, he said, was in the midst of a profound economic crisis, which would mean “difficult decisions to come”. But lest anyone worry too much, he was also at pains to portray himself as a guardian of the public good. “You saw me during Covid, doing everything I could to protect people and businesses with schemes like furlough,” he said. “There are always limits, more so now than ever, but I promise you this: I will bring that same compassion to the challenges we face today.”

