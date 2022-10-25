ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unemployment Drops in All New York Counties

All 62 counties in New York state are seeing a drop in their unemployment rate over the past year according to New York State Department of Labor data released October 25. Tioga and Chenango Counties posted non-seasonably adjusted unemployment rats of less than three percent in September while Broome, Delaware and Cortland Counties reported rates of between three and three-point-nine percent. Broome’s rate was three-point-three percent.
16 Ways To Celebrate National Chocolate Day in Upstate New York

Yes, every day is National Chocolate Day for many of us. There is a "national food holiday" virtually every day on the calendar, it can be pretty hard to keep track. But they are great. They give a certain food (or drink) item a few moments in the spotlight. National Chocolate Day (October 28) is one of the best.
Bears are Running Wild in Broome County

As winter approaches, it seems bears in the Broome County area are getting a little more adventurous in residential areas during their search for food. It's no secret that I'm terrified of bears. Growing up on Long Island, I never had to wonder how to survive if I came across a bear in my travels. And when I moved to Binghamton, I assumed that if I stayed far way from the woods as best as I could, I probably wouldn't run into any bears.
12 Beautiful and Exciting Places To Bike Across Upstate New York

There are now dozens of ways for folks to bike across Upstate New York. And you can thank our state's railroad history for that!. One time, there were an uncountable number of long and short regional railroads traversing the breadth of the Upstate New York Region. From the far southwestern corner of the state around Jamestown to Plattsburgh in the North, Syracuse in Central New York and all along the Hudson Valley, trains chugged along their routes carrying goods and people from one end of the state to the other.
New York Needs an Official State Dinosaur, And We Found it

New York is long overdue to name its official state dinosaur, and I think I may have the perfect candidate that fully encapsulates what it means to be a New Yorker. A number of other states have already named their official dinosaur, and they had some good choices. Colorado was the first to choose with the Stegosaurus and Delaware recently named the Dryptosaurus as their choice. But no other state can compare to the obvious frontrunner for the official New York State Dinosaur vacancy.
Sleep Under the Stars at This Unconventional Hotel in Upstate New York

If you're someone who likes to feel as though you are one with nature, this unique hotel in New York's Catskill mountains will fulfill all of your nature oneness fantasies!. Upstate New York's Catskill mountains are famous for their sprawling mountainous peaks, diverse landscape and terrain, wildlife, and a general feeling of peacefulness. But, New York's Catskills has also become known in recent years, as a fantastic place for nature lovers to glamp when they just don't feel like completely roughing it.
Is it Lights Out for Jack-O-Lanterns in New York State?

Finally, after two months of the Halloween season being present everywhere, the day is almost here. This year, I'm not planning on being home during the time of trick-or-treating, so if I find toilet paper strewn around the front of my house, it's my own fault. During a conversation with...
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Further Expands Red Flag Law

On Monday, October 24, Governor Hochul and New York Attorney General Letitia James announced an expansion of New York’s red flag law. The expansion of the law is aimed at putting even more safeguards in place to remove firearms from individuals who may be dangerous. To help make this happen, Hochul and James announced that an increase of $4.6 million dollars would be added to the attorney general’s 2023 budget. The funds will further support the efforts of New York State Police to obtain extreme risk protection orders when an individual has been deemed a danger to themselves or others. What this means is that if a person is flagged as being a potential risk, they will be banned from buying or owning a firearm."
