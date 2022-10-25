Read full article on original website
Greater Binghamton Airport to Offer Flights to New York City
At a press conference on Friday, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced that the Greater Binghamton Airport will replace flights to Detroit with daily flights to New York City. Delta Airlines will start flights from Binghamton to LaGuardia Airport twice daily starting on January 9th, except Saturday when only one...
Unemployment Drops in All New York Counties
All 62 counties in New York state are seeing a drop in their unemployment rate over the past year according to New York State Department of Labor data released October 25. Tioga and Chenango Counties posted non-seasonably adjusted unemployment rats of less than three percent in September while Broome, Delaware and Cortland Counties reported rates of between three and three-point-nine percent. Broome’s rate was three-point-three percent.
Owego Craft Brewery Prepares to Go Out of Business
The FarmHouse Brewery, a Tioga County beer producer that used hops grown in New York state, is about to close its doors. Marty Mattrazzo, who opened the business in Owego just over eight years ago, announced the decision to cease operations in an online post. In a message to customers,...
16 Ways To Celebrate National Chocolate Day in Upstate New York
Yes, every day is National Chocolate Day for many of us. There is a "national food holiday" virtually every day on the calendar, it can be pretty hard to keep track. But they are great. They give a certain food (or drink) item a few moments in the spotlight. National Chocolate Day (October 28) is one of the best.
Bears are Running Wild in Broome County
As winter approaches, it seems bears in the Broome County area are getting a little more adventurous in residential areas during their search for food. It's no secret that I'm terrified of bears. Growing up on Long Island, I never had to wonder how to survive if I came across a bear in my travels. And when I moved to Binghamton, I assumed that if I stayed far way from the woods as best as I could, I probably wouldn't run into any bears.
12 Beautiful and Exciting Places To Bike Across Upstate New York
There are now dozens of ways for folks to bike across Upstate New York. And you can thank our state's railroad history for that!. One time, there were an uncountable number of long and short regional railroads traversing the breadth of the Upstate New York Region. From the far southwestern corner of the state around Jamestown to Plattsburgh in the North, Syracuse in Central New York and all along the Hudson Valley, trains chugged along their routes carrying goods and people from one end of the state to the other.
Broome County “Early Voting” Polling Places to Open Soon
Early voting will get underway in Broome and other New York state counties in a few days. The Broome County Board of Elections will operate four sites for early voting for the general election. Registered voters also may cast their ballot on Election Day, November 8. Early voting hours will...
New York Needs an Official State Dinosaur, And We Found it
New York is long overdue to name its official state dinosaur, and I think I may have the perfect candidate that fully encapsulates what it means to be a New Yorker. A number of other states have already named their official dinosaur, and they had some good choices. Colorado was the first to choose with the Stegosaurus and Delaware recently named the Dryptosaurus as their choice. But no other state can compare to the obvious frontrunner for the official New York State Dinosaur vacancy.
50 Years Ago: The Final Day of Binghamton’s WNBF-TV – Channel 12
WNBF-TV was the first television in Binghamton. Those well-known call letters vanished from local television screens a half-century ago. The owners of the WNBF-AM and WNBF-FM radio stations - Clark Associates - made local broadcasting history when they ventured into the exciting world of TV in 1949. According to The...
Sleep Under the Stars at This Unconventional Hotel in Upstate New York
If you're someone who likes to feel as though you are one with nature, this unique hotel in New York's Catskill mountains will fulfill all of your nature oneness fantasies!. Upstate New York's Catskill mountains are famous for their sprawling mountainous peaks, diverse landscape and terrain, wildlife, and a general feeling of peacefulness. But, New York's Catskills has also become known in recent years, as a fantastic place for nature lovers to glamp when they just don't feel like completely roughing it.
Southern Tier Gets $300,000 for Highway Safety Improvements
In a press release on Tuesday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced $48 million in funding to improve highway safety, with $300,000 of it coming to the Southern Tier. Highway safety is always a concern in New York. To put it delicately, New Yorkers move fast. We're always in...
Binghamton Man Indicted in Vestal Crash That Killed JC Couple
The driver of a sport utility vehicle involved in a Vestal Parkway crash that left a husband and wife dead has been indicted on several felony charges. 32-year-old Stephen Moran of Binghamton was arraigned in Broome County Court on Thursday before Judge Joseph Cawley. Moran faces counts of aggravated vehicular...
New York State Police Ask for Surveillance Photos in Search for Missing Kayaker
New York State Police say they are still looking for a Massachusetts man who went missing while kayaking on Canadarago Lake in Otsego County on October 22. Troopers now have released a photo of 47-year-old Frederick Mayock’s boat that was found at the lake. Investigators are asking anyone who...
Burlington Set to Open in Vestal After Closing Oakdale Mall Store
Less than three weeks after Burlington shut down its Johnson City store, the national chain is planning to launch operations at a new site less than five miles away. The Burlington store in the Town Square Mall in Vestal is scheduled to hold a grand opening ceremony on Friday. Store...
Aggressive Enforcement After Union-Endicott Student Hit by Car
Endicott police officers are conducting high-visibility speed enforcement operations near Union-Endicott High School following after another pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. A student was critically injured in the most recent incident which occurred around 5:15 p.m. October 21. Authorities said the student was hit while in a crosswalk in...
Is it Lights Out for Jack-O-Lanterns in New York State?
Finally, after two months of the Halloween season being present everywhere, the day is almost here. This year, I'm not planning on being home during the time of trick-or-treating, so if I find toilet paper strewn around the front of my house, it's my own fault. During a conversation with...
NYS Police Add New Photos in Search for Owego Convenience Store Scammers
New York State Police are releasing some better surveillance photos of two suspects they believed pulled a fast one on convenience store clerks in Owego and possibly Johnson City by making a series of purchases early on October 5 and the previous night. Troopers say they are still looking for...
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Further Expands Red Flag Law
On Monday, October 24, Governor Hochul and New York Attorney General Letitia James announced an expansion of New York’s red flag law. The expansion of the law is aimed at putting even more safeguards in place to remove firearms from individuals who may be dangerous. To help make this happen, Hochul and James announced that an increase of $4.6 million dollars would be added to the attorney general’s 2023 budget. The funds will further support the efforts of New York State Police to obtain extreme risk protection orders when an individual has been deemed a danger to themselves or others. What this means is that if a person is flagged as being a potential risk, they will be banned from buying or owning a firearm."
New York Designated Funds for SUNY Campus Child Care Deserts
Over $15.5 million is being invested by New York State in expansion of child care access at State University and City University of New York schools. Governor Kathy Hochul says the funding includes $10.8 million to address child care “deserts” across SUNY campuses that have been standing in the way of parents continuing their education.
Broome County Helps Windsor Replace Truck Damaged in Devastating March Fire
At a press conference on Thursday, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced that the County had helped the Town of Windor replace a highway truck that was lost in a fire earlier this year. The fire in March, caused by an electrical short in one of the highway department trucks,...
