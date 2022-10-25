Read full article on original website
Related
Nottingham MD
Frost Advisory issued for Sunday morning in Baltimore area
BALTIMORE, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for the Baltimore area. The advisory will be in effect for Baltimore County and Baltimore City from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sunday morning. Forecasters say temperatures as low as 34 degrees will result in frost formation. Frost...
Nottingham MD
Crash with rescue reported in Fallston
FALLSTON, MD—Crews responded to another crash on Saturday evening at a Fallston intersection that’s considered dangerous by many locals. The crash was reported at around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Belair Road and Reckord Road (21047). The Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company reports that at least one person...
Nottingham MD
Chesapeake High School closed on Friday
ESSEX, MD—An Essex area high school will be closed on Friday, BCPS officials have announced. Due to a downed electrical pole in the community, Chesapeake High School will be closed on October 28th. All afternoon and evening activities at Chesapeake HS are also cancelled. All magnet students who attend...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore’s Best Fest to be held at Rock City Church on Saturday
PARKVILLE, MD—A fun, family-themed, fall festival will be held in the 21234 this weekend. Baltimore’s Best Fest takes place from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Rock City Church. The event will feature a rock climbing wall, horses, hay rides, games, contests, craft, music,...
Comments / 0