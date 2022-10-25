Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Jazzland/ Six Flags in New Orleans, a lost treasureTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Devery Henderson, Fred McAfee and Kevin Mangum inducted into Saints Hall of FameTina HowellOpelousas, LA
Saints head coach Dennis Allen names Andy Dalton starting quarterbackTina Howell
Where to move based on your personality typeNeighborWhoNew York City, NY
Related
Venetian Isles shooting leaves man wounded Saturday
According to police, at about 3:50 p.m. they responded to the scene in the 6300 block of Chef Menteur Highway.
Two men accused of robbing Mandeville smoke shop, police say
The Mandeville Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying those involved in an armed robbery.
fox8live.com
NOPD seeks ‘person of interest’ in Little Woods double-homicide investigation
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans homicide detectives are asking the public’s help to locate a man described as a “person of interest” in their investigation of a double homicide that left a father and son dead last month in the Little Woods section of New Orleans East.
NOLA.com
Man wounded in drive-by French Quarter shooting, police say
A drive-by shooting in the French Quarter sent a man to the hospital last night, New Orleans police say. Officers responded to the shooting in the 500 block of Burgundy Street at around 11:44 p.m. Thursday. They said three suspects in a vehicle pulled up to a 48-year-old man and shot him. Emergency Medical Services took the man to the hospital.
gentillymessenger.com
Suspect sought in armed robbery at Chef Menteur motel
The New Orleans Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating and identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on Wednesday (Oct. 26) in the 4900 block of Chef Menteur Highway. According to investigators, the suspect shown above robbed a woman inside her...
NOLA.com
Deadly triangle: Family of man accused of killing ex-girlfriend's new lover say couple hadn't split
Authorities say first-degree murder suspect Donovan LaFrance broke into his ex-girlfriend's unincorporated Gretna apartment and fought with her before fatally shooting the new man she'd been dating. But relatives of LaFrance who testified Friday during a Jefferson Parish Magistrate Court hearing said LaFrance lived with the woman in the apartment...
Kenner teen faces life in prison after kidnapping elderly couple
METAIRIE, La. — It was at their Metairie home last July when authorities say a 91-year-old man and his 81-year-old wife were kidnapped by a 16-year-old boy from Kenner. “It’s shocking first of all,” said director of care management and nutrition at the Jefferson Council on Aging Jeanne Curole.
NOLA.com
9-year-old shot by car burglar who was being chased by witnesses in Marrero: report
A 9-year-old boy was shot in the leg Monday night by someone who was trying to burglarize cars in Marrero, according to WWL-TV. The child was taken to a hospital, where authorities said his vital signs were stable. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of...
wbrz.com
Sheriff: Man arrested for shooting 8-year-old girl in drive-by linked to different shooting
SPRINGFIELD - A man in jail for allegedly shooting an eight-year-old girl in Livingston Parish earlier this year has been booked on additional charges Wednesday. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Jaran Adams, 21, was identified as the suspect in a May 9 drive-by shooting on Pardue Road in Springfield and he was arrested Sept. 30.
WDSU
Larose girl dead, boy in hospital after suspected overdose
LAROSE, La. — The Lafourche Parish sheriff is searching for a Larose man who they say is a suspected drug dealer linked to two overdoses. According to the sheriff, Thursday morning a 15-year-old girl was found dead and a 16-year-old boy was hospitalized. Detectives took Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of...
Mid-City neighbors detain home invasion suspect
A home invasion suspect is under arrest, thanks to the swift action of some Mid-City neighbors.
wbrz.com
Police rescue man who crashed car into bayou, then write him a ticket
HOUMA - Police wrote a man a ticket after they helped save him from drowning inside his car, which plummeted off a bridge and into a bayou after he failed to stop for a barricade. The Houma Police Department said good Samaritans had to help first responders fish the 62-year-old...
fox8live.com
Lafourche Parish teen dead, another hospitalized after drug overdoses
GALLIANO, La. (WVUE) - A Lafourche Parish family’s worst nightmare was realized Thursday (Oct. 27), when a 15-year-old daughter was found dead from an apparent drug overdose. “The family members saw her face down in the bed, and she had been deceased for some time,” Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig...
NOLA.com
17-year-old convicted of abducting Metairie couple, forcing them to drive to bank
A Jefferson Parish jury on Wednesday convicted a teenager of kidnapping an elderly couple from their Metairie home and forcing them to drive to a bank in an attempt to steal money from their account, the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office said. Alexsy Mejia, 17, of Kenner, was found guilty...
Demoted NOPD officer suspended for 4 months
A New Orleans Police lieutenant, recently demoted from captain, has been suspended without pay for 120 days. The suspension is the maximum allowed under civil service rules.
Kenner teen convicted of kidnapping and robbing an elderly Metairie couple
KENNER, La. — A Jefferson Parish jury Wednesday afternoon found Alexsy Mejia guilty of entering an elderly Metairie couple’s home to rob them and then forcing them to drive to a Kenner bank to withdraw money. Mejia, 18, was convicted yesterday afternoon of two counts of aggravated kidnapping...
WWL-TV
NOPD arrests woman accused of firing gun out of moving car on Interstate
NEW ORLEANS — One of the women wanted for allegedly firing a gun out a car window on the New Orleans interstate that was captured on video has been arrested. According to New Orleans police, 20-year-old India Fazande turned herself in on Monday, Oct. 25. She faces one count of illegal discharge of a firearm from a moving vehicle.
theadvocate.com
Man arrested in shooting of 8-year-old girl, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man Wednesday who they say shot up a car, injuring an eight-year-old girl. Deputies say two separate shootings occurred on the 25000 block of Pardue Road in Springfield. The first, which happened on May 9, left no injuries. The other, on May 12, involved several shots fired at a car, which had an 8-year-old child inside.
Late night shooting in Marrero
Jefferson Parish Sheriffs are investigating a shooting in Marrero. The Westbank incident happened around 10:30pm last night. They say they found a victim suffering with life threatening wounds.
tulanehullabaloo.com
Shooting, vehicle burglaries reported Uptown
A shooting, armed robbery and multiple vehicle burglaries were among crimes reported around the Tulane University Uptown campus this weekend. A shooting on Earhart Boulevard and South Carrollton Avenue left one 38-year-old man injured on Oct. 22. The man arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle around 9:44 p.m.
Comments / 0