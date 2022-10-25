Read full article on original website
Penn State cancels its Center for Racial Justice after faculty push for funding decision
STATE COLLEGE — Penn State will not launch its Center for Racial Justice, a key commitment following the 2020 protests against racism and police brutality and a project the university had once promoted as “just the beginning” of its anti-racism efforts. On Wednesday morning, after weeks of...
Pa. school board member’s social media post uses slur for people with special needs
Norwin’s top administrator Friday pushed back against a school director’s social media posts this week that used a meme of a Halloween costume titled “(expletive) Retard” and signed the post with “Reeee..,” a sound that some autistic persons sometimes make when overstimulated. Superintendent Jeff...
