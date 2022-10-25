ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
floridapolitics.com

Report: No room for vampires in the Sunshine State

But, it doesn't seem like Floridians have bad blood with cold bodies. Perhaps it’s the sunshine? Or maybe it’s the warm weather?. But for some reason, not one Florida city made the cut among Lawn Love’s 2022 Best Cities for Vampires. Not even the Top 20. Or 30. The first Florida city on the list was Jacksonville, which came in at No. 37.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis doubles down on diss of ’70s and ’80s construction

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to offer post-storm critiques of bygone eras of Florida construction, again condemning builds from the 1970s and ’80s. DeSantis was in Marathon Friday, where he redoubled attacks on how builds from that era held up compared to sturdier stock from other periods. The Governor extolled...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.23.22

Casey DeSantis comes up big in hurricane relief, but Florida Democrats prepare for a whipping. The Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund was created in 1993 after Hurricane Andrew laid waste to Homestead and other parts of the state. It’s a state-run account that backs up insurance agencies in the event of...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis stumps for New York Gov. candidate Lee Zeldin

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to boost out-of-state candidates down the stretch, offering 25 minutes of Long Island sound Saturday for Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin. DeSantis appears on his way to a decisive win against Charlie Crist next month, offering the confidence to devote time on the penultimate weekend of...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Credit union group banks on Jimmy Patronis re-election

'He has shown his ability to keep Florida in a healthy fiscal state.'. Credit unions are backing the re-election of CFO Jimmy Patronis. The League of Southeastern Credit Unions is endorsing Patronis for his second elected term as CFO, lauding him for keeping Florida creditworthy. President Samantha Beeler said the...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

St. Augustine ranks among top spookiest cities — but not for what you might think

It may come as no surprise that St. Augustine — the oldest living city in the country — is spooky. But a new list from Vivint ranking the spookiest places in America found that the Old City is creepy for a unique reason. The report weighed city rankings by five criteria: ghost sightings, haunted places, supernatural readings, funeral services and haunted house attractions.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Poll: Eric Lynn, Anna Paulina Luna locked in tie for CD 13

Strategically, there is good news for Lynn in the poll. Candidates for Florida’s 13th Congressional District are locked in a dead heat, according to the latest survey results from St. Pete Polls. The two are separated by less than 1 percentage point, with Republican Anna Paulina Luna posting 45.9%...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Email insights: Florida Democrats claim Ron DeSantis is ‘terrified’ of Donald Trump

Democrats spotlight DeSantis' debate dodge. With less than two weeks until votes are counted, the Florida Democrats have their eye on 2024. A new email from the party Thursday, framed as a reaction to this week’s gubernatorial debate, contends that Gov. Ron DeSantis is “terrified” of former President Donald Trump, amid new suggestions that tensions continue between Trump and his endorsed candidate four years ago.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

What Halloween decoration has Florida under its spell?

That high spirits accompany Halloween is no surprise — about 84% of Americans say they are big fans of 'spooky season.'. As Halloween creeps closer, Floridians have been bewitched by one decoration in particular. A recent report from Lombardo Living found that Floridians are under the spell of witches...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy