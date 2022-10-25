Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Report: No room for vampires in the Sunshine State
But, it doesn't seem like Floridians have bad blood with cold bodies. Perhaps it’s the sunshine? Or maybe it’s the warm weather?. But for some reason, not one Florida city made the cut among Lawn Love’s 2022 Best Cities for Vampires. Not even the Top 20. Or 30. The first Florida city on the list was Jacksonville, which came in at No. 37.
floridapolitics.com
Here’s Brunch, a pop-up, weekend email during the 2022 General Election — 10.30.22
Your Sunday buffet of Florida politics, food, culture & more. Good Sunday morning and welcome back to “Brunch,” a pop-up newsletter about the 2022 campaign cycle in Florida, as well as other important information about Florida politics. We’re at Fox Leah Farms in Southwest Florida for a horse...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis doubles down on diss of ’70s and ’80s construction
Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to offer post-storm critiques of bygone eras of Florida construction, again condemning builds from the 1970s and ’80s. DeSantis was in Marathon Friday, where he redoubled attacks on how builds from that era held up compared to sturdier stock from other periods. The Governor extolled...
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.23.22
Casey DeSantis comes up big in hurricane relief, but Florida Democrats prepare for a whipping. The Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund was created in 1993 after Hurricane Andrew laid waste to Homestead and other parts of the state. It’s a state-run account that backs up insurance agencies in the event of...
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis stumps for New York Gov. candidate Lee Zeldin
Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to boost out-of-state candidates down the stretch, offering 25 minutes of Long Island sound Saturday for Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin. DeSantis appears on his way to a decisive win against Charlie Crist next month, offering the confidence to devote time on the penultimate weekend of...
floridapolitics.com
Credit union group banks on Jimmy Patronis re-election
'He has shown his ability to keep Florida in a healthy fiscal state.'. Credit unions are backing the re-election of CFO Jimmy Patronis. The League of Southeastern Credit Unions is endorsing Patronis for his second elected term as CFO, lauding him for keeping Florida creditworthy. President Samantha Beeler said the...
floridapolitics.com
St. Augustine ranks among top spookiest cities — but not for what you might think
It may come as no surprise that St. Augustine — the oldest living city in the country — is spooky. But a new list from Vivint ranking the spookiest places in America found that the Old City is creepy for a unique reason. The report weighed city rankings by five criteria: ghost sightings, haunted places, supernatural readings, funeral services and haunted house attractions.
floridapolitics.com
Medical board members have Gov. DeSantis’ back financially and on gender-affirming care
The boards did not restrict adults from receiving gender-affirming care. The two Florida medical boards weighing whether to impose rules dealing with gender-affirming care include members who have made large donations to Gov. Ron DeSantis, as well as other Republicans. It’s not unusual for appointees to boards in state government,...
floridapolitics.com
Number of Republican ballots already cast now exceeds Democratic votes in Florida
RPOF Chair Joe Gruters said the party's 'turnout machine is working.'. The number of registered Republicans who already voted ahead of Florida’s Nov. 8 election now exceeds that of Democrats. Fresh Take Florida’s tracking database showed by 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, Republicans overtook Democrats. At that point,...
floridapolitics.com
‘Failure of leadership’: Charlie Crist says Ron DeSantis won’t condemn antisemitism
"DeSantis refuses to condemn it – even when it’s broadcast on the side of a stadium he is in." Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to reserve comment on antisemitism in Jacksonville, where he was Saturday at the Georgia-Florida Game, in the wake of messages on overpasses and downtown buildings before and after the game.
floridapolitics.com
Poll: Eric Lynn, Anna Paulina Luna locked in tie for CD 13
Strategically, there is good news for Lynn in the poll. Candidates for Florida’s 13th Congressional District are locked in a dead heat, according to the latest survey results from St. Pete Polls. The two are separated by less than 1 percentage point, with Republican Anna Paulina Luna posting 45.9%...
floridapolitics.com
Email insights: Florida Democrats claim Ron DeSantis is ‘terrified’ of Donald Trump
Democrats spotlight DeSantis' debate dodge. With less than two weeks until votes are counted, the Florida Democrats have their eye on 2024. A new email from the party Thursday, framed as a reaction to this week’s gubernatorial debate, contends that Gov. Ron DeSantis is “terrified” of former President Donald Trump, amid new suggestions that tensions continue between Trump and his endorsed candidate four years ago.
floridapolitics.com
What Halloween decoration has Florida under its spell?
That high spirits accompany Halloween is no surprise — about 84% of Americans say they are big fans of 'spooky season.'. As Halloween creeps closer, Floridians have been bewitched by one decoration in particular. A recent report from Lombardo Living found that Floridians are under the spell of witches...
floridapolitics.com
Florida Sports Hall of Fame to host 2022 induction ceremony Wednesday in Tampa
This year's class also represents the first-ever Special Olympic athlete to join the Hall. The Florida Sports Hall of Fame will induct this year’s 12-member class on Wednesday in Tampa at the Raymond James Stadium. The 2022 induction ceremony will feature some of Florida’s most iconic athletes, hosted by...
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 10.27.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration is drafting up new rules for decorum at the Capitol Complex, including consolidating the power to light up the Historic Capitol in the Governor and the Legislature.
