Central Falls, RI

fallriverreporter.com

Rhode Island man out on bail after disturbing injuries discovered on dog by Swansea vet

A Rhode Island man was arrested recently after one of the most disturbing cases of animal abuse that the RISPCA has seen. On September 20th at approximately 9:00 a.m., RISPCA officials received a telephone call from Bay State Veterinary Emergency Services in Swansea regarding a canine, identified as an approximately eight-year-old beagle mix named Coco, that needed emergency medical treatment.
SWANSEA, MA
WMUR.com

Missing Massachusetts teen found safe in New York City

RAYNHAM, Mass. — A missing teenage girl from Raynham, Massachusetts, has been found safe in New York City, according to police. Raynham, Massachusetts police Chief James Donovan said 16-year-old Colleen Weaver was located by members of the New York Police Department and the FBI 11 p.m. Thursday. Police have...
RAYNHAM, MA
WCVB

Victim flown to hospital after crash inside Massachusetts car wash

PEABODY, Mass. — A medical helicopter shut down part of Route 1 southbound in Peabody, Massachusetts, following a serious accident at a nearby car wash. The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Turnpike Car Wash, located just before the interchange with Interstate 95. According to Massachusetts State Police,...
PEABODY, MA
WCVB

'Trail of blood' part of investigation into Falmouth stabbing

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A man was seriously injured late Monday in a stabbing in Falmouth, Massachusetts. Police received a 911 call at 11:29 p.m. about a stabbing at an East Falmouth residence. Upon arrival, officers said they found a person seriously injured. Officials said a trail of blood led...
FALMOUTH, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Governor McKee announces new license for Rhode Island State Psychiatric Hospital

PROVIDENCE, RI – Fulfilling plans announced one year ago, Governor Dan McKee and Richard Charest, Director of the Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals (BHDDH), gathered today on Howard Avenue in Cranston to announce the licensing of a new state psychiatric hospital. Securing the new license will improve patient care and better position the State to seek federal reimbursements that help pay for patient care.
CRANSTON, RI
WCVB

Man shot, killed inside Boston barber shop remembered for good deeds

BOSTON — A manshot and killed inside a barber shop in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood is being remembered for his good deeds in the community as the search for the assailant continues. The victim was identified by Boston police as Herman Maxwell Hylton, 43, of Roxbury. Hylton was described him...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

The neighbors are dead

What it’s like living next to a graveyard ... ‘I remember walking through [our] yard, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, am I standing on someone?’ " Some real estate deals are a dead-end, and some are dead-end adjacent, literally. People who buy homes next...
SUTTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Recent bear sightings have some residents concerned for safety

Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom, inquiring about when the Route 32 bridge work in Palmer and Monson would be complete. On Monday, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office identified the victim who was stabbed to death by her boyfriend in her apartment.
PALMER, MA
nbcboston.com

Police Conduct Sweeps on North Shore Targeting Gang Members, Drugs: Sources

State and federal law enforcement were conducting sweeps Tuesday morning on the North Shore of Massachusetts, targeting gang members and drugs, sources have confirmed to the NBC10 Boston Investigators. The sweeps were being performed by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Massachusetts State Police Gang Task Force, according to sources.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
Boston

Accident pushes car onto tracks on Green Line’s B branch

The collision delayed both inbound and outbound trains Tuesday morning. A two-car collision tied up inbound and outbound trains on the Green Line’s B branch Tuesday morning. An SUV and sedan collided at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Chiswick Road shortly after 7 a.m., the sedan coming to a rest on the tracks. Both cars had visible front end damage.
BOSTON, MA

