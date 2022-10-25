Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Neighbors Rescue Pets From Killingly House FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
Major Accident Closes I-395 Northbound in KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Related
WMUR.com
New Hampshire State Police stop teen allegedly clocked driving 121 mph on I-95
NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. — A Massachusetts teenager was stopped by New Hampshire State Police after he was allegedly traveling more than 100 miles per hour. New Hampshire State Police said around 7:25 a.m. on Saturday, a trooper clocked a black BMW coupe going 121 mph south on I-95 in Greenland.
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island man out on bail after disturbing injuries discovered on dog by Swansea vet
A Rhode Island man was arrested recently after one of the most disturbing cases of animal abuse that the RISPCA has seen. On September 20th at approximately 9:00 a.m., RISPCA officials received a telephone call from Bay State Veterinary Emergency Services in Swansea regarding a canine, identified as an approximately eight-year-old beagle mix named Coco, that needed emergency medical treatment.
WMUR.com
Missing Massachusetts teen found safe in New York City
RAYNHAM, Mass. — A missing teenage girl from Raynham, Massachusetts, has been found safe in New York City, according to police. Raynham, Massachusetts police Chief James Donovan said 16-year-old Colleen Weaver was located by members of the New York Police Department and the FBI 11 p.m. Thursday. Police have...
WCVB
Victim flown to hospital after crash inside Massachusetts car wash
PEABODY, Mass. — A medical helicopter shut down part of Route 1 southbound in Peabody, Massachusetts, following a serious accident at a nearby car wash. The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Turnpike Car Wash, located just before the interchange with Interstate 95. According to Massachusetts State Police,...
WCVB
'Trail of blood' part of investigation into Falmouth stabbing
FALMOUTH, Mass. — A man was seriously injured late Monday in a stabbing in Falmouth, Massachusetts. Police received a 911 call at 11:29 p.m. about a stabbing at an East Falmouth residence. Upon arrival, officers said they found a person seriously injured. Officials said a trail of blood led...
whatsupnewp.com
Governor McKee announces new license for Rhode Island State Psychiatric Hospital
PROVIDENCE, RI – Fulfilling plans announced one year ago, Governor Dan McKee and Richard Charest, Director of the Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals (BHDDH), gathered today on Howard Avenue in Cranston to announce the licensing of a new state psychiatric hospital. Securing the new license will improve patient care and better position the State to seek federal reimbursements that help pay for patient care.
WCVB
Man shot, killed inside Boston barber shop remembered for good deeds
BOSTON — A manshot and killed inside a barber shop in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood is being remembered for his good deeds in the community as the search for the assailant continues. The victim was identified by Boston police as Herman Maxwell Hylton, 43, of Roxbury. Hylton was described him...
Boston Globe
The neighbors are dead
What it’s like living next to a graveyard ... ‘I remember walking through [our] yard, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, am I standing on someone?’ " Some real estate deals are a dead-end, and some are dead-end adjacent, literally. People who buy homes next...
Police investigating incident on Cape Cod that left man with serious injuries
FALMOUTH, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a man was seriously injured in an incident near a highway on Cape Cod late Monday night. State and local law enforcement officials responding to Route 28 near Davisville Road around 11:30 p.m. found a man in need of emergency medical treatment, according to Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe.
MISSING: Massachusetts Girl Believed to Possibly Be in New Hampshire or Maine
It's a sentence that I'm sure no parent ever in their life wants to speak. "My child is missing." And unfortunately, that's the exact sentence the Weaver family spoke to the Raynham Police Department in Massachusetts just a week ago. Raynham Police Department on the case. According to the official...
capeandislands.org
'My situation is dire': Tenants of Eastman building face Monday deadline to vacate apartments
In a case drawing attention as a symbol of Cape Cod’s expensive housing market, tenants in the low-priced apartments above Eastman’s Hardware in Falmouth say they can’t find housing they can afford when the new landlord forces them out. The deadline is looming Monday for them to...
westernmassnews.com
Recent bear sightings have some residents concerned for safety
Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom, inquiring about when the Route 32 bridge work in Palmer and Monson would be complete. On Monday, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office identified the victim who was stabbed to death by her boyfriend in her apartment.
nbcboston.com
Police Conduct Sweeps on North Shore Targeting Gang Members, Drugs: Sources
State and federal law enforcement were conducting sweeps Tuesday morning on the North Shore of Massachusetts, targeting gang members and drugs, sources have confirmed to the NBC10 Boston Investigators. The sweeps were being performed by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Massachusetts State Police Gang Task Force, according to sources.
nbcboston.com
NBC10 Boston Responds Helps Woman Wrongly Charged for Not Returning Bluebike
Bluebikes are all over Boston — public transportation via 4,000 bicycles, with 400 stations in 11 municipalities. Melissa Pesta relies on them to get to work from Somerville to Boston. "I use Bluebikes every day to get to and from work," said Pesta. "Unless it's raining, then I'll try...
Accident pushes car onto tracks on Green Line’s B branch
The collision delayed both inbound and outbound trains Tuesday morning. A two-car collision tied up inbound and outbound trains on the Green Line’s B branch Tuesday morning. An SUV and sedan collided at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Chiswick Road shortly after 7 a.m., the sedan coming to a rest on the tracks. Both cars had visible front end damage.
Middleton House of Correction in lockdown after fight involving inmates leads to injuries
MIDDLETON, Mass. — The Middleton jail and House of Correction remained in lockdown on Tuesday after a weekend fight involving seven inmates that resulted in injuries to two inmates and two officers, the Essex County Sheriff’s Department said. Officials described the injuries as minor. After the disturbance on...
NECN
3 Worcester Cops Injured Responding to Report of Man Urinating on His Former Workplace
Three police officers in Worcester, Massachusetts, were injured Tuesday while trying to apprehend a man wanted for allegedly urinating on the garage doors of a business where he used to work. Worcester police said they were called to a business in the 300 block of Franklin Street around 4:20 p.m....
Massachusetts and Vermont men identified in deadly Keene plane crash
The names of the two people killed in a small plane crash in Keene have been released.
Missing Medway man found dead following multi-community search
MEDWAY, Mass. — A Medway man who was reported missing over the weekend was found dead following an extensive search that involved multiple communities, authorities said. Howard White, 72, was reported missing by a family member when he failed to return home from a walk on Sunday afternoon, according to the Medway Police Department.
WCVB
Multiple women say their drinks were drugged in separate incidents at Boston music venue
BOSTON — Multiple women who attended concerts at the same Boston venue, some of them days apart, had their drinks drugged while attending those shows. One woman told NewsCenter 5 that her drink was spiked during the Oct. 10 Jack Harlow concert at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway.
Comments / 0