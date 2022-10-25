Read full article on original website
Harrogate: Primary school with one remaining pupil set to close
A primary school with just one remaining pupil will close, councillors have confirmed. Woodfield Community Primary School, in Harrogate, was rated "inadequate" in an Ofsted inspection in January. That meant the school had to find an academy sponsor, which it was unable to do, and merger talks with another primary...
Funding of £10m allocated for Redditch railway station
Funding worth £10m is to be allocated towards a new railway station in Worcestershire. The existing Redditch station will be replaced as part of the plan, in a move designed to make the town more attractive to visitors. It would see a new two-storey building, with cycle storage, and...
Family welcome report after girl fatally choked by hijab on go-kart
A family have welcomed a coroner's report about safety concerns, after a girl died when her hijab became caught in a go-kart due to a lack of checks. Ruwaida Adan was go-karting in Barking, east London, when her headscarf caught in the moving parts of the vehicle and pulled tight round her neck in 2021.
Kyra Hill death: Dad distressed over water park reopening
The father of a girl who drowned at a water park has spoken of his despair over it being allowed to reopen. Kyra Hill, 11, was found over an hour after going missing at Liquid Leisure, near Windsor in Berkshire, on 6 August. Her father, Leonard Hill, from Croydon in...
Danny Castledine: Family of student killed in Amsterdam left devastated
The family of a student who was stabbed to death abroad say they have been left devastated by his death. Danny Castledine, 22, from Nottinghamshire, was killed while on holiday in Amsterdam in June. His mother Alison said her son had become a victim out of nowhere after he was...
Chorley care home sorry over TikTok of staff in incontinence pants
A firm which runs a care home has apologised after staff were filmed dancing in incontinence pants. Staff at Chorley's Gillibrand Hall were suspended after the Lancashire Post reported that a video shared on TikTok appeared to show them mocking patients. Century Healthcare said it was "extremely disappointed" by the...
Investigation into Leicester City helicopter crash concludes
An investigation into a helicopter crash that killed five people, including Leicester City's chairman, has ended more than four years later. Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, two members of his staff - Nusara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare - and pilots Eric Swaffer and Izabela Roza Lechowicz were killed in the crash on 27 October 2018.
Former Wolverhampton councillor cleared of Covid grant fraud
A former councillor and cabinet member has had his conviction for Covid fraud overturned. Harman Banger and wife Neena Kumari, of Bilston Road, Wolverhampton, had been found guilty of fraud by false representation in December. The charge stemmed from an application for a £10,000 small business loan grant to run...
West Midlands' first black female firefighter on her rise to the top
One of the UK's first black female firefighters has said fire services need to do more to better reflect the communities they serve. Samantha Samuels joined West Midlands Fire Service in 1990 at the age of 18. Now a Group Commander, she features in We Are Firefighters on BBC One...
Work begins on medieval Coventry building makeover
Work to transform a historical building in Coventry city centre is under way. Whitefriars' Gate in Much Park Street is being renovated thanks to nearly £200,000 in grants secured by the Historic Coventry Trust. The grade II listed building, known locally as the toy museum, was once the outer...
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Airport threatened with closure voted UK's best
An airport set to close for being "financially unviable" according to its owners has been voted the UK's number one by travellers. Owners Peel Group said Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) would be wound down from the end of this month as it was not profitable. The airport was praised by...
Edinburgh historic house owner ordered to repaint pink door
An Edinburgh homeowner has been ordered to change the colour of her front door or be fined up to £20,000. Miranda Dickson, 48, told the BBC she had been caught up in an "absolutely insane" situation after spending 18 months renovating her childhood home in the New Town after her parents died.
Closed Swindon store could have alcohol licence removed
A Swindon shop that was temporarily closed after illegal tobacco was found to be stored there could have its alcohol licence revoked. Swindon Borough Council's licensing committee is due to review Polo Market's licence, held by Saman Sabouri, on Monday. The council last week gained a court order to close...
Living in Downing Street: Rishi Sunak and family move back in
The new prime minister and his family will be returning to live in the flat above No 10, Downing Street has said. Rishi Sunak, along with his wife and two daughters, stayed in the flat when he was chancellor to Boris Johnson. Many PMs of recent years - especially those...
Greater Manchester Police taken out of special measures
England's second largest police force has been taken out of special measures two years after a damning inspection. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has shown "clear, demonstrable progress", His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC) said. GMP faced scrutiny after a report revealed a failure to record more than 80,000 crimes in...
New train named after Hull's fundraising Bee Lady
A pensioner who collected more than £125,000 for charity while dressed as a giant bee has had a train named in her honour. Jean Bishop, who died last year aged 99, spent more than 30 years rattling her tin and urging people to donate to Age UK. Hull Trains...
Cowbridge roundabout where biker died dangerous - coroner
A roundabout junction where a motorcyclist died seems to be dangerous and could lead to more deaths if it is not made safer, a coroner has warned. An inquest on Matthew Rouch, 41, found he probably approached the new junction near Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan, too quickly. But the coroner...
Lucy Letby seen by incubator as alarm rang, trial hears
A nurse has described seeing Lucy Letby standing by the incubator of a premature baby after his heart rate and oxygen levels dropped, a murder trial has heard. The baby, known as Child C, is alleged to have been the second infant murdered by Ms Letby in June 2015. Ms...
Guildford sports site redevelopment given go-ahead
The redevelopment of a sports site in Guildford has been given the go-ahead after a government inspector overturned a council's refusal of the plans. Guildford Borough Council had rejected proposals for the facility, which included football and hockey pitches. The authority was concerned due to its location in the Surrey...
North Tees and Hartlepool hospitals reintroduce mask rules amid Covid-19 rise
Visitors and staff at three hospitals are being asked to wear masks again amid a rise in Covid-19 cases. The North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust said it made the "difficult decision" due to increasing rates of coronavirus on wards. Single-use masks will be available for free at the...
