Fort Collins, CO

Fort Collins police looking for missing woman last seen alone

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 5 days ago

Fort Collins Police searching for missing woman last seen alone at bars downtown 00:37

Fort Collins police crews are searching for a 21-year-old woman who did not come home after a night out at bars Monday night.

Fort Collins Police

Winter Ryan was out in Old Town Fort Collins alone at several bars. She was seen sleeping near Oak Street Plaza at 10 p.m. Monday, appearing disoriented. Her keys, ID, phone and other personal items were turned in to staff at a bar at 11:20 p.m. Monday. When officers brought the items to Ryan's house, they were told she never came home.

Surveillance footage shows Ryan getting a ride downtown and going to several bars by herself.

Police have checked with local hospitals and shelters for her, but they say she is not at any of them. Police say they are especially concerned about her given last night's freezing temperatures.

She is 5-foot-8, 140 pounds, and has long brown hair and was wearing a white hoodie under a black jacket with ripped jeans and light-colored shoes.

FCPS has called in the Larimer County Search and Rescue team to help in their search. Anyone with info on where Ryan may be is asked to call Fort Collins Police at 970-221-6540 and press 7.

Rob Owens
5d ago

They just found her and she is safe, they just said it on the news

