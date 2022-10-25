ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, CT

NBC Connecticut

Driver Cited After Striking Tow Truck Driver in Manchester

A Vernon woman was issued a citation after State Police say she hit a tow truck driver with her car Friday morning. This all unfolded around 9:45 on I-291 westbound in Manchester. The tow truck driver, a Manchester man, was walking in the right lane with his reflective gear on...
MANCHESTER, CT
Daily Voice

24-Year-Old Berlin Man Killed In Hartford Crash

A 24-year-old Connecticut man was killed in a two-vehicle crash early this morning. The crash took place in Hartford around 2:40 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 29 in the area of Capitol Avenue at Laurel Street. According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert of the Hartford Police, patrol officers responded to the area for...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Struck, Killed By Vehicle in Bristol

Police are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to investigate a deadly accident involving a pedestrian. It happened around 6:30 Saturday evening on Pine Street near Mitchell Street. Investigators say a man walked out of a private driveway and down the roadway before stepping in front of...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Tow truck driver struck on I-291 in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - A local auto company is urging residents to use caution and keep in mind the “Move Over” law when you see someone pulled over. This comes after a pedestrian was struck on the side of I–291 in Manchester Friday. According to police, Norman...
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Woman’s car window struck in Meriden shooting: Police

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police are investigating a shooting in the city where a woman’s car window was struck on Friday night. Police responded to Sam’s Food Store on West Main Street around 9 p.m. and learned that multiple shots were fired inside the store. Officers located a 37-year-old victim at the scene who […]
MERIDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Berlin Man Killed in 2-Car Crash in Hartford Early Saturday

A 24-year-old man was killed in a crash in Hartford early Saturday morning, according to police. The crash occurred in the area of Capitol Avenue and Laurel Street around 2:40 a.m. Officers found a Nissan Rouge and Ford Fusion had collided at the intersection. The driver of the Ford, identified...
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

SUV Crashes Into Firehouse In Chester

Police in the Hudson Valley are investigating after a woman drove an SUV into the front of a firehouse. The incident took place in Orange County around 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, in the village of Chester on Main Street near Route 94. The woman, whose license was suspended, was...
CHESTER, CT
WTNH

83-year-old Hamden man turns himself in for fatal hit-and-run

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An 83-year-old Hamden man turned himself in Thursday for an outstanding warrant involving a May hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian, according to police. Domenico Esperti is accused of hitting 37-year-old Shauna Devlin, of Hamden, with his vehicle on May 18 on Paradise Avenue. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police […]
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Arrested in Connection to Hamden Deadly Hit-and-Run

A Hamden man turned himself in to police on Thursday after fleeing a deadly car crash in May. Police said the man turned himself in on an outstanding warrant regarding a deadly pedestrian crash that happened on May 18. Responding officers found a woman lying in the road on Paradise...
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Montville Police Officer Involved in Minor Crash: Police

A Montville police officer was involved in a minor crash early Thursday morning, according to state police. They said the preliminary reports show that an officer was involved in a minor crash at Black Ash and Old Colchester roads around 2:18 a.m. No injuries were reported and police are investigating.
MONTVILLE, CT
FOX 61

Police investigating shooting in Meriden convenience store

MERIDEN, Conn. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened inside a convenience store in Meriden. Police responded to the 300 block of West Main Street near Bradley Avenue around 9 p.m. on Friday for a report of shots fired. Police learned upon arrival that multiple gunshots were fired...
MERIDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Two Hospitalized After Shooting in Waterbury

Police are investigating a shooting in Waterbury Friday afternoon and they said two men were shot and went to local hospitals. Officers responded to Knollwood Circle at 12:19 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots and found evidence that gunshots were fired in the area. Police said local hospitals then contacted...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: Man shot in head following road rage incident

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A 23-year-old man was shot in the head during what Hartford police described as a road rage incident. Police confirmed the identity of the victim as Manuel Rodriguez. They said a suspect intentionally drove into Rodriguez’s vehicle in the area of Hillside Avenue on Thursday.
HARTFORD, CT

