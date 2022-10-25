Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Driver Cited After Striking Tow Truck Driver in Manchester
A Vernon woman was issued a citation after State Police say she hit a tow truck driver with her car Friday morning. This all unfolded around 9:45 on I-291 westbound in Manchester. The tow truck driver, a Manchester man, was walking in the right lane with his reflective gear on...
24-Year-Old Berlin Man Killed In Hartford Crash
A 24-year-old Connecticut man was killed in a two-vehicle crash early this morning. The crash took place in Hartford around 2:40 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 29 in the area of Capitol Avenue at Laurel Street. According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert of the Hartford Police, patrol officers responded to the area for...
NBC Connecticut
Man Struck, Killed By Vehicle in Bristol
Police are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to investigate a deadly accident involving a pedestrian. It happened around 6:30 Saturday evening on Pine Street near Mitchell Street. Investigators say a man walked out of a private driveway and down the roadway before stepping in front of...
Eyewitness News
NBC Connecticut
Woman Injured When Stray Bullet Hits Car at Meriden Convenience Store: Police
A woman was injured when a stray bullet hit the car she was sitting in outside a Meriden convenience store Friday night, according to police. It happened at the Sam's Food Store at 343 West Main Street around 9 p.m. Police said multiple shots were fired inside the store. One...
NBC Connecticut
NBC Connecticut
One Dead, Another Injured After Crash That Went Unnoticed for Hours in Waterbury
A man is dead and a woman is injured after getting into a car crash that went unnoticed for several hours in Waterbury, police said. Police said they received a report that a car crashed in a wooded area off the road in the area of North Main Street and Bucks Hill Road. The crash was discovered at about 9:20 a.m.
SUV Crashes Into Firehouse In Chester
Police in the Hudson Valley are investigating after a woman drove an SUV into the front of a firehouse. The incident took place in Orange County around 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, in the village of Chester on Main Street near Route 94. The woman, whose license was suspended, was...
NBC Connecticut
Man Arrested in Connection to Hamden Deadly Hit-and-Run
A Hamden man turned himself in to police on Thursday after fleeing a deadly car crash in May. Police said the man turned himself in on an outstanding warrant regarding a deadly pedestrian crash that happened on May 18. Responding officers found a woman lying in the road on Paradise...
NBC Connecticut
Montville Police Officer Involved in Minor Crash: Police
A Montville police officer was involved in a minor crash early Thursday morning, according to state police. They said the preliminary reports show that an officer was involved in a minor crash at Black Ash and Old Colchester roads around 2:18 a.m. No injuries were reported and police are investigating.
Police: Wanted Waterbury man hit 2 cruisers, 2 other cars while trying to escape
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 27-year-old Waterbury man who was wanted for alleged drug crimes, assault and violating a protective order drove into two police cruisers and two other vehicles while trying to escape from officers Thursday, according to authorities. Joseph Ferland was found at the scene after police received multiple complaints of shots being […]
NBC Connecticut
2 Injured, Including Firefighter, After Blaze at East Hartford Multi-Family Home
Two people were hospitalized with injuries after a fire at a multi-family home in East Hartford Friday morning. Firefighters were called to Main Street for a working fire a little after 10:30 a.m. No one was home at the time of the fire, but crews found a person outside the...
62-year-old bicyclist sent to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Manchester
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A 62-year-old bicyclist was taken to a hospital Wednesday with “significant life-threatening injuries” after being hit by a vehicle in Manchester, according to police. The crash happened at about 3:40 p.m. to the Tolland Turnpike near the Interstate 84 overpass at Burrs Corners. The vehicle that hit the cyclist was driving […]
A 23-year-old driver has been shot and killed in Hartford after police say he chased a vehicle that had hit his car and then sped off before a passenger got out and opened fire.
NBC Connecticut
Two Hospitalized After Shooting in Waterbury
Police are investigating a shooting in Waterbury Friday afternoon and they said two men were shot and went to local hospitals. Officers responded to Knollwood Circle at 12:19 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots and found evidence that gunshots were fired in the area. Police said local hospitals then contacted...
Eyewitness News
Police Seek Witnesses To Rollover Crash On I-395 In Killingley
Connecticut State Police are seeking witnesses to a single-vehicle crash that killed a 28-year-old man. The crash took place in Windham County on Tuesday, Oct. 25 on I-395 in Killingly. According to state police, Dylan Goulet, of Brooklyn, was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe northbound on I-395 in Killingly when for...
