Many students come into high school with a sense of humility, ready to take head-on the trials and tribulations high school brings. Career choices are a vital step and area to think about as students are on the brink of something known as adulthood. Some may know what they want to pursue, but others are not too sure. Dermatology is a medical specialty with vast ins and outs. Dr. Sobern E. Soden is the owner of Soden Dermatology in Laurel, Maryland. He started his practice at Soden Dermatology and the progression leading up to who he is today is fascinating.

LAUREL, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO