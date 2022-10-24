Read full article on original website
attractionmag.com
Plans For New Regional Medical Center
The Board of Directors of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) has approved a plan by UM Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) to submit a Letter of Intent next month to the Maryland Health Care Commission (MHCC) to construct a new Regional Medical Center in Talbot County. “Building a...
beckersasc.com
Johns Hopkins ASCs to remain in CareFirst BCBS network
Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine has reached an agreement with CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield to keep its ASCs in the CareFirst network. Johns Hopkins' ASCs, physicians, nurses and caregivers will all remain in the network, according to an Oct. 26 report on the system's website. In a letter to the Johns Hopkins...
erhsraider.org
Day in the Life of a Dermatologist
Many students come into high school with a sense of humility, ready to take head-on the trials and tribulations high school brings. Career choices are a vital step and area to think about as students are on the brink of something known as adulthood. Some may know what they want to pursue, but others are not too sure. Dermatology is a medical specialty with vast ins and outs. Dr. Sobern E. Soden is the owner of Soden Dermatology in Laurel, Maryland. He started his practice at Soden Dermatology and the progression leading up to who he is today is fascinating.
Medical scare reshapes Pasadena teen's future, perspective on life
PASADENA, Md. – Krista Jacobs, 16, of Pasadena has had a new kidney for nearly three months."It's mine," Jacobs joked. "It's not my tissue. But, it's mine."WJZ featured Jacobs this summer as she was awaiting a kidney transplant. Over the winter, she had been diagnosed with renal failure and needed a new kidney. Her dad, Mike, put the word out on social media and in the community."You know when you have a feeling something could happen—it's a weird feeling, you just kinda know?" Stacy McDonough said. "I can't imagine if I was in a position where I couldn't help my...
wypr.org
"Ghosts of Western Maryland"
Legend and lore about the ghosts and ghouls said to haunt the rolling hills and lonely valleys of Western Maryland. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
whatsupmag.com
What's Up? This Weekend 10/27
October 27th and 28th; Morgan State University, Baltimore. We invite you to join the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture (MCAAHC) for our Fall 2022 Symposium: The Pursuit of Organizational Health, Healing and Wholeness in the African American Community. This exciting two-day event will be jam-packed with highly educational experiences and impactful professional development opportunities for both individuals and organizations. The symposium will take place on the campus of Morgan State University on Thursday, October 27th, from 8:00am- 3:00pm and Friday, October 28th, from 8:00am- 5:00pm. There will also be a youth track for students to explore topics such as anti-bullying, healthy & positive relationships, medical careers, the civil rights movement in Maryland, and Morgan State University campus tours.
Wbaltv.com
These are Maryland's top restaurants, according to OpenTable users
Some of the top restaurants in the area are located in a small town on the Eastern Shore -- at least according to OpenTable users. The online reservation management platform this month released a new list of 10 restaurants that received the best reviews from its users, and three of the top eateries are located in Easton, a Talbot County town located about 40 miles east of Annapolis.
NBC Washington
Maryland Grant Addresses Teacher Shortage With Tuition Program for School Aides, Staff
A new Maryland grant program that covers the costs for aides and support staff to attend college and become educators is helping some schools experiencing teacher shortages in the D.C. region. Ruth Parker Eason School in Anne Arundel County teaches special education students from Pre-K to up to age 21.
whatsupmag.com
Eastern Shore Partners Recognized for Excellence in Economic Development
Easton, MD - Cassandra Vanhooser, director of the Talbot County Department of Economic Development and Tourism, recently accepted a 2022 Excellence in Economic Development silver award from the International Economic Development Council on behalf of the team that developed the Eastern Shore Economic Resiliency Toolkit. The Excellence in Economic Development...
Wbaltv.com
Massive new container terminal, rail facility coming to Tradepoint Atlantic
SPARROWS POINT, Md. — A massive new container terminal and on-dock rail facility is coming to Tradepoint Atlantic. State and local officials believe the facility will give the Port of Baltimore a significant competitive advantage. Officials called it a strategic and transformational partnership that will create more than 1,000 jobs and help seal the future of the port as an economic engine for the region for years to come.
Where's Marty? Discussing who the ghost of Middleton Tavern might be
Hi Everyone!Today's location for our " Creepiest/Most Haunted Place" week was a return to an old haunt of mine. (And YES that was a cheap gag, but totally a true statement!) Back in the 80s, in my young and carefree days, I spent a lot of time in Annapolis, and mostly at my friend Jerry Hardesty's places, Carrols Creek Café over in Eastport and the Middleton Tavern on the square downtown. It is one of the oldest buildings in Annapolis, and easily the first building in town to serve as a bar/restaurant. Washington, Jefferson, Franklin, Monroe and other legendary names stopped by...
Johns Hopkins Newsletter
University updates name change policies, but some systems fall behind
The University announced updates to its name change policies in an email to the student body on Oct. 13. Students, faculty and staff will have the opportunity to input their chosen first, middle and last name within almost 40 University systems. The updated policy intends to increase support for LGBTQ+...
Wbaltv.com
New initiative aims to help Marylanders as wave of evictions hit households
Baltimore has one of the highest eviction rates in the country, according to United Way of Central Maryland. They're launching a new initiative to help change that. WBAL-TV 11 News spoke with Shanika, who did not wish to share her last name. She is facing eviction. The Essex single mother of six said she once held two jobs, but now she's home with a sick child and said she's exhausted every option.
48-acre Girl Scouts camp now for sale on Eastern Shore
A 48-acre former Girl Scouts camp is now up for sale for about $800,000 on the Eastern Shore, as one local Girl Scouts chapter struggles to stay financially viable.
Opinion: In the general election, a tale of two counties
Why are Frederick County Democrats taking an anti-union stance on a charter question? The post Opinion: In the general election, a tale of two counties appeared first on Maryland Matters.
mocoshow.com
Crown High School Expected to Open Fall 2027
The Montgomery County Board of Education approved the design plans for Crown High School back on March 24, 2022. The $180 million high school will be located in the undeveloped 30 acre site that is adjacent to Crown Neighborhood Three and is located at the intersection of Fields Road and Omega Drive (photo of exact location below). The school is expected to open in the fall of 2027.
worldatlas.com
7 Most Beautiful Historical Towns in Maryland
Maryland is a stunning state located in the Mid-Atlantic region of the country. It is named after Queen Henrietta Maria, the wife of King Charles I of England and Scotland. The name Maryland comes from Henrietta Maria’s maiden name: Marie de’ Medici. Maryland is home to many important...
Maryland business leaders optimistic about FBI headquarters new home
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Business leaders in Prince George’s County are sharing their thoughts on the impact the new FBI headquarters would have on local businesses if the city of Landover or Greenbelt is selected to be its new home. Although there have been changes in the selection process, many are […]
Trips That Make Cents: Conquering One of Maryland's Largest Corn Mazes
Showvaker's Quality Evergreens in Manchester is getting ready to wrap up its 20th season for the Fall. The Cornfusion maze is just one of several activities the whole family can enjoy.
'Be an active parent': Math and reading scores on decline in Maryland schools
During the pandemic, many students were forced to learn virtually and at home, causing a huge setback in the classroom.
