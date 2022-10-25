The 5 Best Brunch Restaurants In Orlando, According To The Michelin Guide

Major Florida cities qualified for the Michelin Star list this year, and, now, the guide came out with their top recommended places to eat, including the best brunch restaurants in Orlando.

On September 8, the website revealed their favorite weekend spots to go to, and some are even Guy Fieri-approved. A couple received Michelin recognition, while others were added to the list for their unique cuisines and flavorful items.

From eggs to ramen and even dumplings, this list will get your taste buds begging for more you might need an extra napkin to stop yourself from drooling!

The Ravenous Pig

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Gastropub

Address: 565 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park, FL

Why You Need To Go: It's a brewery and a beer garden all in one. This yummy cuisine with a Southern twist is a great place to gather with friends for brunch. It's modern on the inside and has a fun aesthetic in the garden area to enjoy on a gorgeous sunny day. They have shrimp and polenta to chicken and waffles. Out of 2,200+ Google reviews, it achieves 4.5 stars.

Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible

Maxine's On Shine

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: American

Address: 337 N. Shine Ave., Orlando, FL

Why You Need To Go: Maxine's On Shine is not only known for their boozy brunch, but they have a "sexy" lounge area that makes for the perfect backdrop. They have live entertainment, tasty cocktails and a mix of steak and lobster on the menu. They call it their "Rejuicination Brunch".

Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible

Domu

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Ramen

Address: 3201 Corrine Dr., Orlando, FL

Why You Need To Go: It's not every day that you think of having ramen at this time of day, but at Domu, they make sure it's everything you want for your weekend morning/early afternoon snack. This "fast-causal" establishment has hot broth to cold noodles and even vegan options. There is an item for all taste buds at this vibey establishment.

Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible

Se7en Bites

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: American

Address: 617 N. Primrose Dr., Orlando, FL

Why You Need To Go: This restaurant was featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, and it has all of your go-to classics for breakfast. From eggs benedict to biscuits in gravy, the savory-sweet balance is a delectable option in the Orlando area. One thing that sets this restaurant apart from the others is its delicious baked goods, like pies and cake slices.

Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible

Hawkers Asian Street Food

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Asian Street Food

Address: 1103 N. Mills Ave., Orlando, FL

Why You Need To Go: Dim Sum, bao buns, and dumplings... oh my! Hawkers is a chain restaurant that has Asian Street Food that, as their website says, is "bold and unapologetic". The Orlando location is their flagship, and just by a peek at their Instagram comment section, the food is so good, residents in other states are begging them to open up a franchise there.

Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible