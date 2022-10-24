ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

NFL reporter confirms Colts have reached out to Andrew Luck

With the Matt Ryan experiment in Indianapolis already deemed a failure, the Colts long and desperate search to replace Andrew Luck continues. Since Luck stunned the world in 2019 and retired from the NFL at the age of 29, the Colts have attempted to fill his void with Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and most recently, Matt Ryan. With none of those options panning out, one option that remains high on their wish list is a change of heart from Luck, as unlikely as that may be.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Colts Veteran Reacts To Surprising Quarterback Decision

Earlier this week, the Indianapolis Colts shocked the NFL world with the decision to bench veteran quarterback Matt Ryan for 24-year-old backup Sam Ehlinger. The decision from head coach Frank Reich even surprised some people within the Colts organization. When asked about the change during a press conference on Wednesday, veteran center Ryan Kelly didn't seem too enthusiastic.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Quarterback Carousel: The death of the Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have made a name for themselves by employing a quarterback carousel. Colts fans received some significant news regarding their quarterback situation. Head Coach Frank Reich said Sam Ehlinger will be the Colt’s quarterback moving forward. Reich’s announcement comes after Indy’s 16-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Matt Ryan injured his shoulder in the loss which will shut him down for the rest of the season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Micah Hyde Retirement?: Bills Career Update After 'Scary' Neck Injury

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde is talking about his "scary'' injury in Week 2, and revealing the thoughts he and his family shared during the ambulance ride to the hospital. Hyde suffered a serious neck injury against the Tennessee Titans in that game, reportedly aggravating previous and smaller neck injuries as a result.

