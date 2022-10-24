Read full article on original website
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Titans unveil first look at proposed new stadium
The Titans have released the first look at their potential new stadium! The stadium would cover 1.7 million square feet with a 60,000 capacity.
thecomeback.com
NFL reporter confirms Colts have reached out to Andrew Luck
With the Matt Ryan experiment in Indianapolis already deemed a failure, the Colts long and desperate search to replace Andrew Luck continues. Since Luck stunned the world in 2019 and retired from the NFL at the age of 29, the Colts have attempted to fill his void with Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and most recently, Matt Ryan. With none of those options panning out, one option that remains high on their wish list is a change of heart from Luck, as unlikely as that may be.
Colts vs. Commanders: Updated injury report for Week 8
The Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1) and Washington Commanders (3-4) were back on the field Thursday preparing for the Week 8 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 8:. *DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant —...
Former NFL Coach: Vrabel Will Do 'Whatever is Necessary'
Eric Mangini, who once coached Vrabel, says the Tennessee Titans boss is successful because he values "flexibility" over "ego."
Colts Veteran Reacts To Surprising Quarterback Decision
Earlier this week, the Indianapolis Colts shocked the NFL world with the decision to bench veteran quarterback Matt Ryan for 24-year-old backup Sam Ehlinger. The decision from head coach Frank Reich even surprised some people within the Colts organization. When asked about the change during a press conference on Wednesday, veteran center Ryan Kelly didn't seem too enthusiastic.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Titans release hype video, images of what new stadium in Nashville may look like
Earlier this month, the Tennessee Titans struck a deal with Nashville Mayor John Cooper to build a new domed stadium. The Titans originally planned on renovating their current home, Nissan Stadium, but the cost to do so reportedly skyrocketed, and the franchise shifted its focus to building a new home altogether.
Yardbarker
Quarterback Carousel: The death of the Indianapolis Colts
The Colts have made a name for themselves by employing a quarterback carousel. Colts fans received some significant news regarding their quarterback situation. Head Coach Frank Reich said Sam Ehlinger will be the Colt’s quarterback moving forward. Reich’s announcement comes after Indy’s 16-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Matt Ryan injured his shoulder in the loss which will shut him down for the rest of the season.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Colts finally give up on Andrew Luck ghost, while Packers need prayers and Patriots need to start Mac Jones
Welcome back to the Four Verts column! Teams are looking at themselves in the mirror at the halfway point of the season. The Indianapolis Colts appear headed towards a rebuild, the Green Bay Packers need a win against the best team in the NFL and the New England Patriots are messing around with Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.
Colts C Ryan Kelly on QB Change: 'I Think Everybody's a Little Bit Surprised'
The Indianapolis Colts made a bold move this week, benching starting quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of backup Sam Ehlinger. Evidently, the decision shocked both fans, and Colts players alike, particularly veteran center Ryan Kelly, who didn’t exactly voice his support. “Everybody’s got their opinions about it,” said Kelly....
Colts' Frank Reich: 'There is nobody waiving the white flag'
The Indianapolis Colts made a significant change to the offensive side of the ball this week as Sam Ehlinger will take over the starting quarterback role from veteran Matt Ryan. Considering their standing in the AFC South and the fact that they have a 1-3-1 record in the division, the...
ESPN Insiders Paint Ugly Picture of Colts
ESPN Insiders Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler describe the real reasons Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan was benched.
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders
Oct 9, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young (99) on the field before the game against the Tennessee Titans at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Video Shows First Renderings Of Upcoming New NFL Stadium
A newly released video shows the first renderings of an upcoming new NFL stadium.
Buffalo Bills Release Renderings of New Stadium: LOOK
A new stadium is in the works for the Buffalo Bills. This week, the team… The post Buffalo Bills Release Renderings of New Stadium: LOOK appeared first on Outsider.
Yardbarker
Micah Hyde Retirement?: Bills Career Update After 'Scary' Neck Injury
Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde is talking about his "scary'' injury in Week 2, and revealing the thoughts he and his family shared during the ambulance ride to the hospital. Hyde suffered a serious neck injury against the Tennessee Titans in that game, reportedly aggravating previous and smaller neck injuries as a result.
