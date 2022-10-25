ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee County, SC

South Carolina woman scammed out of $93,000 by pretend high school classmate

By Bethany Fowler
WCBD Count on 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nqwAP_0ilmFlse00

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate woman lost $93,000 to a scammer pretending to be her high school classmate.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, the victim spoke with a deputy about being scammed out of $93,000.

Deputies said the victim and scammer, who claimed to live in Russia, met online in December 2020.

In March of 2021, the scammer asked the victim for money due to his son being hospitalized from being in a crash.

The sheriff’s office said the money was sent to the scammer via gift cards and bank transfers.

The victim told deputies the scammer would change his name frequently while also changing the location of where he lived.

The scammer told the victim that he knew her because they had gone to high school together.

Man charged with killing Spartanburg Co. deputy now in jail

The sheriff’s office said it has seen a variety of scams but recommends residents “not provide any money to anyone you meet online”.

WCBD Count on 2

