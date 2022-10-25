ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drake Celebrated His 36th Birthday In Miami & Two TikTokers Crashed It

 4 days ago
Drake turned 36 last night and he spent his birthday in none other than one of his favorite cities — Miami, FL. The rap star pulled up to Club Faena in Miami Beach and despite his star-studded guest list, two TikTokers crashed the extravaganza!

Those who were there included his music industry bestie, DJ Khaled, and, according to the party crashers, Lil Yachty, Odell Beckham Jr. and Zack Bia.

The uninvited guests, under the account, @millatheangel, wrote the video, "we literally Oceans Eleven'd our way in 😭".

While you hear Drake making a speech, you can see the two inside the venue. The creator wrote subtitles that the party was about ten minutes from where they were so they just showed up.

After they saw Beckham Jr., Bia, and, of course, the birthday boy, security told them they weren't allowed to take pictures, though she still was able to capture some video of the blue-lit inside.

Idk how we got in lmfaooo 😂 It was definitely a night to remember!! Zach Bia was chill af and so nice. We also kinda spoke to Lil Yachty but he was in a mood 😬 Anyways, Happy Birthday Aubrey 💃🏽✨ #drake #miami #southbeach #casafaena #miamibeach #flightattendant #lilyachty #odellbeckhamjr #party #yolo

"Zach Bia was chill af and so nice. We also kinda spoke to Lil Yachty but he was in a mood 😬 Anyways, Happy Birthday Aubrey 💃🏽✨," read the TikTok caption.

Lil Yachty published photos with Drake on his story to send him well wishes and also put a $500 bill with Drake's face on it. However, it is unclear if those were given out at Club Faena.

The 36-year-old hasn't posted anything of his birthday bash on social media at the time of publication of this article but did share an adorable video of his son singing "Happy Birthday" to him with his baby's mother, Sophie Brussaux.

