Best available free agent wide receivers for Bengals to consider
The Cincinnati Bengals will likely be without wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase for at least four weeks. It looks like he will be put on injured reserve, which will open up a roster spot the team could potentially fill that spot with a veteran receiver. Here are some names to look out for.
Bengals rookie report: Making sense of Cam Taylor-Britt’s sudden playing time
So much of this year’s NFL Draft discourse regarding the Cincinnati Bengals involved the cornerback position. Would the team be content giving Eli Apple a starting spot after an up-and-down 2021 season, or would an early-round pick come in and compete for the job?. The answer seemed to be...
FA Target: KJ Hamler
After recent news of Ja'marr Chase's injury, it is time the Bengals dip into the possibility of trading for a wide receiver. Big names like Jerry Jeudy, Brandon Cooks, and even Odell Beckham Jr., are being thrown around Bengals social media like crazy. As enticing as those big names are, we simply do not need a player of that caliber. One player who has been rumored to be available is Broncos wide receiver, KJ Hamler. Hamler, a Penn State legend, has not seen much production in Denver, but do not let that fool you. Quarterback Russel Wilson has not done any favors for Hamler, and if KJ were to join a star studded Bengals offense, we could see him shine in the Queen City. Even without Chase, the duo of Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd is terrifying, and with Tee being doubled, players like Boyd and potentially Hamler could see a skyrocket in production.
Bengals News (10/26): Ted Karras predicted Tyler Boyd’s touchdown
Burrow completed 34 of 42 passes (80.1 percent) for 481 yards and three TDs for a passer rating of 138.2. He led the NFL in Week 7 in completions, passing yards and passer rating, and his passing yardage total was the third-most in a single game in Bengals history. Burrow also ran three times for 20 yards with a one-yard TD in the third quarter. He became the third player in NFL history with at least 475 passing yards, three TD passes and one rushing TD in a single game, joining Norm Van Brocklin (1951) and Billy Volek (2004).
Confidence among Bengals fans continues to grow
Things have been going well for the Cincinnati Bengals in recent weeks, all things considered. The team has won four of their last five games, with the offense finally looking to have come alive. Zac Taylor and co. seem to have fully adapted the shotgun offense, leading to the big plays of 2021 showing up again this season. As a result, we are looking at a more confident offense.
The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Harvesting Wins
The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off of back-to-back wins, beating the Atlanta Falcons handily. The offense is clicking and at just the right time, as the team travels to Cleveland for the first “Battle of Ohio” of 2022. This week, we recap the Falcons win and feel-good vibes...
Film Room: Cam Taylor-Britt shows potential
The Cincinnati Bengals’ pro scouting department and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo have a great track record of finding players who have not panned out for other teams and making them key contributors in Cincinnati. Tre Flowers is one example and so far Jay Tufele looks like another. The greatest...
Cam Taylor-Britt hit a rookie wall and is working to breakthrough
Cam Taylor-Britt came into the Queen City with high expectations. The Bengals knew they needed a solid second-string cornerback on the other side of Chidobe Awuzie, and they thought the cornerback from Nebraska could be that guy. The expectations are still there, and Taylor-Britt looked good against Atlanta, recording three...
Ja’Marr Chase expected to go on Injured Reserve, per report
The Cincinnati Bengals will be without their top receiver for the time-being. According to NFL and Bengals insider Malik Wright, Ja’Marr Chase will not play Monday night against the Cleveland Browns and is expected to land on the Reserve/Injured list. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Chase is expected to be...
Bengals vs. Browns injury report: Logan Wilson returns to practice
The big news out of Cincinnati Bengals practice is the immediate loss of wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who’s expected to land on the Reserve/Injured list with a hip injury. Chase will not need surgery, but is expected to miss at least a month of action as they’ll opt to play it safe and allow the bone to heal.
Cincy Jungle Staff picks for ‘Thursday Night Football’ and open thread
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have hit a rough spot with the Baltimore Ravens coming to town. Tom Brady lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers coming into this primetime game. The Ravens are coming in off a loss to the New York Giants and a close win against the Cleveland Browns.
Bengals awards in Week 7 win over Falcons
In Cincinnati’s 35-17 win over the Falcons, the Bengals had a number of big plays and moments to seal the victory. Plays encompassing both big amounts of yards and small amounts told the tale of the tape. Cast your vote on the Cincinnati Bengals’ weekly awards and sound off...
Joe Burrow made NFL history in Bengals’ win over Falcons
The Cincinnati Bengals were led by their aerial attack Sunday to a win over the Atlanta Falcons. That attack was led by Joe Burrow in his 33rd start of his career, but the impressive part is how historic of a game that was for him for several reasons. The first...
