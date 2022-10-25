After recent news of Ja'marr Chase's injury, it is time the Bengals dip into the possibility of trading for a wide receiver. Big names like Jerry Jeudy, Brandon Cooks, and even Odell Beckham Jr., are being thrown around Bengals social media like crazy. As enticing as those big names are, we simply do not need a player of that caliber. One player who has been rumored to be available is Broncos wide receiver, KJ Hamler. Hamler, a Penn State legend, has not seen much production in Denver, but do not let that fool you. Quarterback Russel Wilson has not done any favors for Hamler, and if KJ were to join a star studded Bengals offense, we could see him shine in the Queen City. Even without Chase, the duo of Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd is terrifying, and with Tee being doubled, players like Boyd and potentially Hamler could see a skyrocket in production.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO