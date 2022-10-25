Read full article on original website
Neighborhood Notes: Ready for a spine-tingling (or not) week?
Día de Muertos and Halloween are around the corner!. This year marks the 30th annual Festival of Altars at Potrero del Sol Park. Community members can build their own personal altars, in addition to five community altars created by Mission District artists and residents. Tomorrow there will be the...
Guerrilla gardening action on unclaimed Mission parcel draws joy, anger
This weekend, about a dozen neighbors placed around 10 raised beds, fresh soil and plants at Parcel 36, the railroad right-of-way that cuts diagonally from Harrison and 22nd streets to 23rd Street and Treat Avenue — 23,522 square feet of space without a title-holder that has for decades been claimed and fenced off by neighbors who have used it for parking.
Día de los Muertos and Halloween events across the city
Highlights of Mission District and citywide celebrations include:. Oct. 27, 6 p.m., Pier 15:The Exploratorium’s “After Dark: Death and Life” exhibition probes global autumnal traditions like Día de Muertos and Halloween, and their relationship to death and “the role it plays in the cycle of life.”
Neighborhood Notes: Lit Crawl, giant mosaic wall, and lots of arts!
At the very beginning, a quick reminder for all the literature junkies in the city – Lit Crawl, San Francisco’s biggest literature night is taking place this Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. Dozens of authors, poets, and readings will pop up at 30 events across 12 different...
Class for your ass: Haney wants probe, audit of $1.7M SF restroom
Life is just one long series of trips to the toilet. That’s the case in this and every city. But, in San Francisco, it does cost more. San Francisco is currently up in arms regarding the strange and terrible saga of the $1.7 million Noe Valley toilet; when the Chronicle’s Heather Knight this month broke the story on the stupefying price tag of a 150-square-foot commode, it triggered a concatenation of blame deflection and reactive damage control.
People We Meet: Silvia Ferrusquia
Nestled between 22nd and 23rd streets on Mission Street, Latin Bridal is a glamorous haven for opulent formalwear. Silvia Ferrusquia has owned and operated this Mission staple for 32 years. The walls are lined with gold-framed portraits of smiling quinceañeras, glittering tiaras, and sparkling princess ball gowns. One such portrait...
Live reporting of LIT CRAWL 2022 this Saturday night
San Francisco’s biggest literature night, Lit Crawl, will be back from 5 to 9 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 22. Mission Local will be on the scene to capture the 30 free literary events happening throughout the Mission. As the annual finale of Litquake , Lit Crawl is a one-night...
Soprano Michelle Chang brings salon culture to the Mission
If every crisis is also an opportunity, Michelle Chang has found a particularly mellifluous response to the pandemic. The conservatory-trained opera singer and educator watched with dismay as Covid-19-induced restrictions left her musical friends and colleagues largely unemployed. Even in the best of times, many musicians working in chamber music and symphonic settings cobble together a living as “freeway philharmonic” contract players, traversing the region from weddings to corporate functions to concert halls.
Input on SFPD traffic stops picks up at Glide’s police-free meeting
After some difficulty getting community members’ input on a police policy regulating when officers can stop a driver, a cop-free listening session at Glide Memorial Church Wednesday night showed some renewed promise, and attracted about 20 residents. A woman in an “Unapologetically Black” hoodie described her “awful” and “dehumanizing”...
DA Jenkins leaves SFSU debate after activists take over event
Ladies and gentlemen: Brooke Jenkins has left the building. On Thursday night, the District Attorney debate at San Francisco State University took a strange turn when dozens of activists interrupted the event to protest against appointed incumbent DA Jenkins, leading her to walk off the stage and not return. The young activists, led by Black San Francisco State students, denounced Jenkins for her decision not to prioritize the criminal trials of San Francisco Police officers who had shot and killed civilians, and her move to prosecute some minors as adults in specific circumstances.
Precita Eyes Muralists celebrate 45 years of making art in SF and beyond
Susan Cervantes can still remember a time in the Mission when murals were a foreign concept. “‘What is that? What’s a mural? Where’s a mur-?’” Cervantes said people would ask not even 50 years ago. This year the Precita Eyes Muralists Association, founded by Cervantes...
Explore: Over $10 million poured into SF races
If it’s true that money talks, San Francisco figures to be an extremely noisy place over the next few weeks. Campaign contributions to the roughly 50 local candidates and propositions on the Nov. 8 ballot have already topped $10 million. And if this year’s previous three elections are anything to go by, we are likely to see donations ramp up as the day of reckoning approaches.
‘This screws the sellers:’ BMR owners say city is pushing them to sell at big losses
When Simon and Amy Jansuk won the San Francisco housing lottery for a Below Market Rate unit in 2018, it well and truly felt like winning the lottery. The couple and their two children were able to move from a (literally) toxic rental situation into a home of their own on Valencia Street. They landed the unit for $460,000 and, just like that, gained an elusive foothold in San Francisco real estate.
Dance with me
I have lived in San Francisco since 1961 when my Dad moved us for his new employment from Stockton, CA. It was great growing up in the City back then. We lived in Eureka Valley and when I became an adult I moved over the hill to Noe Valley. In 1982 we looked to buy property and settled in the Mission. We bought a pair of flats with friends & we both raised our families here. Our adult children have moved on. We remain and continue to watch the neighborhood change.
Neighborhood Notes: Legacy biz, Paseo Artistico, a hike
Me and Will Jarrett, that’s for sure. Luckily there’s some events planned that will make you forget about all the times you almost blacked out from stress this week. (Maybe just me?) Crack open a beer and let’s dive in. Neighborhood Notes. Congrats, Pops, Cafe Boheme!. Two...
San Francisco is now boycotting most of the United States. That may soon change.
In March, Mission Local wrote that the city of San Francisco was boycotting the majority of the United States — 28 states did not pass the city’s criterion regarding anti-LGBTQ laws, anti-abortion laws, or restrictive election laws disproportionately affecting people of color. In the intervening seven months, that...
John Santos’s Afro-Caribbean Mission
Priced out of San Francisco back in the early 1990s, John Santos had to leave the Mission behind. But the culture and ethos he absorbed growing up in the neighborhood continues to shape his musical vision as a percussionist, bandleader, educator and activist who embraces the Afro-Caribbean rhythmic continuum. A...
Sketches of Spain: Cartoonist ‘Spain’ Rodriguez’s Mission retrospective
Underground cartoonist Manuel “Spain” Rodriguez was a provocateur by nature. Deeply shaped by his working-class upstate New York upbringing and socialist politics, Rodriguez’s artwork reflects an omnipresent class consciousness that revolutionized the underground comics scene of the 1950s and ’60s. Now, an exhibition of Rodriguez’s artwork...
UCSF Doc: Get a boost before cases rise this fall
As we head into fall and with another rise of Covid-19 likely, doctors are encouraging the community to get a bivalent booster shot. Similarly to the flu, the coronavirus changes constantly. A booster is recommended to best protect yourself against new strains, said Dr. Carina Marquez, an associate professor of medicine at the University of California San Francisco. Anyone 5-years-old or older and who hasn’t received a Covid-19 vaccine in the last two months can get one.
Would-be DAs take aim at Brooke Jenkins in raucous debate
The candidates running to oust appointed incumbent District Attorney Brooke Jenkins took shots at her ethical and political stances at a debate on Tuesday night at the University of San Francisco. Jenkins, who has served as DA since July following the June recall of Chesa Boudin, remained poised and confident...
