ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mission Local

Class for your ass: Haney wants probe, audit of $1.7M SF restroom

Life is just one long series of trips to the toilet. That’s the case in this and every city. But, in San Francisco, it does cost more. San Francisco is currently up in arms regarding the strange and terrible saga of the $1.7 million Noe Valley toilet; when the Chronicle’s Heather Knight this month broke the story on the stupefying price tag of a 150-square-foot commode, it triggered a concatenation of blame deflection and reactive damage control.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

People We Meet: Silvia Ferrusquia

Nestled between 22nd and 23rd streets on Mission Street, Latin Bridal is a glamorous haven for opulent formalwear. Silvia Ferrusquia has owned and operated this Mission staple for 32 years. The walls are lined with gold-framed portraits of smiling quinceañeras, glittering tiaras, and sparkling princess ball gowns. One such portrait...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

Soprano Michelle Chang brings salon culture to the Mission

If every crisis is also an opportunity, Michelle Chang has found a particularly mellifluous response to the pandemic. The conservatory-trained opera singer and educator watched with dismay as Covid-19-induced restrictions left her musical friends and colleagues largely unemployed. Even in the best of times, many musicians working in chamber music and symphonic settings cobble together a living as “freeway philharmonic” contract players, traversing the region from weddings to corporate functions to concert halls.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mission Local

DA Jenkins leaves SFSU debate after activists take over event

Ladies and gentlemen: Brooke Jenkins has left the building. On Thursday night, the District Attorney debate at San Francisco State University took a strange turn when dozens of activists interrupted the event to protest against appointed incumbent DA Jenkins, leading her to walk off the stage and not return. The young activists, led by Black San Francisco State students, denounced Jenkins for her decision not to prioritize the criminal trials of San Francisco Police officers who had shot and killed civilians, and her move to prosecute some minors as adults in specific circumstances.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

Explore: Over $10 million poured into SF races

If it’s true that money talks, San Francisco figures to be an extremely noisy place over the next few weeks. Campaign contributions to the roughly 50 local candidates and propositions on the Nov. 8 ballot have already topped $10 million. And if this year’s previous three elections are anything to go by, we are likely to see donations ramp up as the day of reckoning approaches.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

‘This screws the sellers:’ BMR owners say city is pushing them to sell at big losses

When Simon and Amy Jansuk won the San Francisco housing lottery for a Below Market Rate unit in 2018, it well and truly felt like winning the lottery. The couple and their two children were able to move from a (literally) toxic rental situation into a home of their own on Valencia Street. They landed the unit for $460,000 and, just like that, gained an elusive foothold in San Francisco real estate.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

Dance with me

I have lived in San Francisco since 1961 when my Dad moved us for his new employment from Stockton, CA. It was great growing up in the City back then. We lived in Eureka Valley and when I became an adult I moved over the hill to Noe Valley. In 1982 we looked to buy property and settled in the Mission. We bought a pair of flats with friends & we both raised our families here. Our adult children have moved on. We remain and continue to watch the neighborhood change.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

John Santos’s Afro-Caribbean Mission

Priced out of San Francisco back in the early 1990s, John Santos had to leave the Mission behind. But the culture and ethos he absorbed growing up in the neighborhood continues to shape his musical vision as a percussionist, bandleader, educator and activist who embraces the Afro-Caribbean rhythmic continuum. A...
OAKLAND, CA
Mission Local

UCSF Doc: Get a boost before cases rise this fall

As we head into fall and with another rise of Covid-19 likely, doctors are encouraging the community to get a bivalent booster shot. Similarly to the flu, the coronavirus changes constantly. A booster is recommended to best protect yourself against new strains, said Dr. Carina Marquez, an associate professor of medicine at the University of California San Francisco. Anyone 5-years-old or older and who hasn’t received a Covid-19 vaccine in the last two months can get one.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

Mission Local

San Francisco, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 2008, Mission Local has been all up in the Mission District reporting on everything from tacos to tech, crime to culture, murals to MUNI, recording the lives and changes in the city’s oldest (and arguably, best) neighborhood.

 https://missionlocal.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy