National Drug Take Back Day a chance to dispose of unwanted meds

MADISON, Wis. — National Drug Take Back Day is October 29, the Wisconsin Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

The day allows people to safely get rid of unwanted and unused medications. DOJ officials said there are 140 take-back events planned throughout the state.

“You can help with the fight against the opioid epidemic by safely disposing of your unused and unwanted medications,” Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a statement.

Those looking to participate can bring prescription and over-the-counter meds, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications. Vape pens and other e-cigarettes can also be turned in, but the batteries must be removed.

Illegal drugs, needles, acids, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials, personal care products like shampoo and soaps, household hazardous waste and mercury thermometers are not allowed.

Solid medications can be disposed of by removing the label on the bottle or blacking out personal information on the label. Meds can also be put in a clear sealable plastic bag. Medications in blister packages are also acceptable.

Liquid medications will be accepted, but the liquids, creams and sprays must be in their original packaging.

You can find a map of take-back event locations on the Department of Health Services website .

