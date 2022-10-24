Read full article on original website
whatsupmag.com
Eastern Shore Partners Recognized for Excellence in Economic Development
Easton, MD - Cassandra Vanhooser, director of the Talbot County Department of Economic Development and Tourism, recently accepted a 2022 Excellence in Economic Development silver award from the International Economic Development Council on behalf of the team that developed the Eastern Shore Economic Resiliency Toolkit. The Excellence in Economic Development...
whatsupmag.com
Leading Healthcare Professionals 2022 - 2023 Q&A's
Common questions answered by our local professionals. Dental implants have become a proven and durable solution for missing teeth. Implants can serve as support for a single tooth, help stabilize many teeth in the form of removable dentures, or even provide fixed solutions for all teeth that are not removable by the patient. With today’s technology, this can often be completed in the same day that the teeth are removed, which helps to insure the individual’s quality of life.
whatsupmag.com
Easton Dermatology Associates
Easton Dermatology Associates is a state-of-the-art dermatology practice located in Easton, Maryland. Since 2003, the providers at Easton Dermatology Associates have delivered exceptional skin care for patients of all ages who live on the Delmarva Peninsula. Led by board certified dermatologists Dr. Michael Del Torto and Dr. Donald Stranahan, the...
whatsupmag.com
HAGERT FAMILY DENTISTRY
Dr. Christie Hagert and her team are honored to have been included in this year’s selection of Top General Dentists on the Eastern Shore! With 20 years of experience, Dr. Hagert and her friendly and professional staff offer high-quality dental care with modern technology and materials to the mid and upper Eastern Shore community. Hagert Family Dentistry is centrally located in the heart of Chestertown, Maryland across the street from Washington College. Her practice was fully renovated in 2018 and includes state-of-the-art equipment, including a digital scanner that makes restorative work and Invisalign adult orthodontics precise and convenient for patients.
whatsupmag.com
KENT ISLAND PEDIATRIC DENTISTRY
We often hear parents say, “my child keeps asking when I can come back to the dentist?” Those stories make us happy and proud that children really do like our office! As pediatric dentists we provide both regular and specialty dental care for children ages 0-18 years, and for children with special needs. We offer many services that family dentists cannot offer, such as nitrous oxide sedation, mild oral sedation and hospital dentistry.
WMDT.com
“I can pave my way:” Salisbury entrepreneur to make debut on QVC network
SALISBURY, Md.- A 20-year-old Salisbury entrepreneur is taking his talents to the TV screen once again, as he’ll be featured on the QVC network this week. For those who aren’t familiar, we’ve been following RJ Batts journey since 2016 when he launched Tip Tough. It’s a stainless-steel...
whatsupmag.com
Katina Byrd Miles, MD, FAAD
Whether you need a thorough skin cancer screening or you want that flawless facial rejuvenation, Katina Byrd Miles, MD, FAAD, of Skin Oasis Dermatology in Gambrills, Maryland, is eager to restore your skin to its usual glow. A board certified dermatologist who specializes in children, adolescents, and adults, Dr. Miles diagnoses and treats a wide variety of skin disorders as she specializes in skin care for people of all ages. Dr. Miles is also a specialist in skin of color. She is passionate about treating and preventing hair loss and other skin conditions that commonly affect ethnic skin.
48-acre Girl Scouts camp now for sale on Eastern Shore
A 48-acre former Girl Scouts camp is now up for sale for about $800,000 on the Eastern Shore, as one local Girl Scouts chapter struggles to stay financially viable.
whatsupmag.com
EASTERN SHORE DENTAL CARE
Dr. Scott H. Billings, a graduate of the University of Maryland School of Dentistry, founded his dental practice in 1981. Dr. Christopher K. Murphy, also a graduate of the University of Maryland School of Dentistry, partnered with Dr. Billings in 1986. 41 years later, they are the largest dental care provider on the eastern shore.
whatsupmag.com
PRESTIGE PERIODONTICS
Prestige Periodontics practices with a philosophy of ethical treatment, minimalistic approach, maximum results with clear patient communication. We are committed to providing the highest standard of periodontal care for all patients. Dr. Bennett has always loved teeth, but it was his two grandfathers’ struggles with periodontal disease that prompted his interest in the specialty. Dr. Bennett is a skilled clinician, published researcher and educator who has a wealth of knowledge and clinical experience. He has advanced training and proficiency in not only traditional Periodontal Surgery, but also the newest techniques in Periodontology including bone grafting, Pinhole Technique gum grafting (Non-palatal, stitch-free gum grafting), Tunneling Technique gum grafting (Non-palatal, limited incision gum grafting), and laser-assisted dentistry.
WBOC
Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay Selling Salisbury Campgrounds
SALISBURY, Md.- The Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay is selling it's Sandy Pines campgrounds of Riverside Drive in Salisbury. Former girl scout Kassidy Peck says she is sad to learn young girls will miss out on a priceless experience. "Honestly just sad. Like it's just sad," said Peck. "I...
Medical scare reshapes Pasadena teen's future, perspective on life
PASADENA, Md. – Krista Jacobs, 16, of Pasadena has had a new kidney for nearly three months."It's mine," Jacobs joked. "It's not my tissue. But, it's mine."WJZ featured Jacobs this summer as she was awaiting a kidney transplant. Over the winter, she had been diagnosed with renal failure and needed a new kidney. Her dad, Mike, put the word out on social media and in the community."You know when you have a feeling something could happen—it's a weird feeling, you just kinda know?" Stacy McDonough said. "I can't imagine if I was in a position where I couldn't help my...
whatsupmag.com
Soistman Family Dentistry
Our Dental Practice was established in Centreville, MD in October 2015. We announced the opening of our second location in Easton may of 2018. We are excited to announce we are moving to a larger location to accommodate our patients by the end of 2022. We create a personalized experience for each of our patients, both new and existing. Our practice focuses on comprehensive general dentistry for all ages. We also offer same day emergency appointments and we are always welcoming new patients.
'Historic' Maryland Restaurant Up For Auction After 50 Years As Family Plans Retirement
An iconic and beloved restaurant that has served Baltimore for generations will be closing its doors for good later this year as owners prepare for retirement. Bertha's Mussels of Fells Point has been serving the Baltimore community for the past 50 years, and will go up for auction in November, according to the owners, the Norris family.
Cape Gazette
Home in Champions Club on a Premium Lot
Welcome Home to Champions Club a 55 Plus Community in Magnolia! This 2BR 2BA w/full basement is priced to sell and located on a premium lot backing to trees. Home features and open floor plan, kitchen island w/room for bar seating, sunroom addition, lots of storage in full basement, spacious front porch and more. The community is situated between Dover and the Beaches making this a great location to the shore, outlets, Dover Air Force Base etc. The community features a clubhouse, pool, tennis and activities. Jonathons Landing Golf Course is a golf cart ride or short walk.
Cape Gazette
Major changes coming for Grotto Pizza corporate office
Located off Route 1 outside Rehoboth Beach, the corporate office for Grotto Pizza is a drab, one-story stucco building. That likely won’t be the case 18 months from now. Grotto Pizza Vice President Jeff Gosnear said Oct. 24 the company will be demolishing the office building and, in its place, constructing a three-story, mixed-use building. The corporate office will be on the first floor, with eight one-bedroom apartments on the second floor and four two-bedroom apartments on the third floor, he said.
Carousel Comes To An End Popular Waldorf Clothing Store Closing After 45 Years
They say that every great ride must come to an end. A popular clothing store in Maryland announced that it will be permanently shuttering its doors after 45 years of serving its Charles County community. Citing supply chain issues, the owners of Carousel Clothing on Festival Way in Waldorf announced...
worldatlas.com
7 Most Beautiful Historical Towns in Maryland
Maryland is a stunning state located in the Mid-Atlantic region of the country. It is named after Queen Henrietta Maria, the wife of King Charles I of England and Scotland. The name Maryland comes from Henrietta Maria’s maiden name: Marie de’ Medici. Maryland is home to many important...
whatsupmag.com
Award of $250,000 State Grant for Glen Burnie Town Center Revitalization
Grant provided by Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s Community Legacy Program. Annapolis, Maryland – Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation (AAEDC) Interim CEO Jill Seamon announced that the organization has been awarded a $250,000 grant from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) Community Legacy Program to implement a set of initiatives outlined in a recent comprehensive market analysis and planning study of the Glen Burnie Town Center (GBTC).
WBOC
Emergency Rental Assistance Coming to an End
SALISBURY, Md. -- The emergency rental assistance program is winding down. Applications for the program are no longer being accepted in Worcester and Wicomico counties. According to local homeless shelters, there has been an influx of families in need of housing in the past few months. The problem is many of those shelters are already at capacity, and they've been forced to turn away families.
