Cxmboo
4d ago
Nicky is a awesome and happy mother her son is so handsome Waite till he is older girls are going to go crazy happy e handsome
Guest
5d ago
Can the husband even be at a kid’s birthday party??? 🤔
Watch Kim Kardashian’s youngest kids rapping to their dad’s song
Kim Kardashian might have future rappers living in her home. The reality tv star and businesswoman took to social media to shake an adorable video of her daughter Chicago and son Psalm, rapping to Kanye West’s “True Love,” featuring late rapper XXXTentacion. “OMG they are just sooooo cute I had to share!” Kim captioned the Instagram post.
hiphop-n-more.com
Nicki Minaj Releases Second ‘Likkle Miss’ Remix Feat. The Fine Nine — Listen
Nicki Minaj dropped a remix of Skeng’s ‘Likkle Miss’ on her compilation album a few weeks ago and not too long ago, the pair dropped the music video which you can watch here. Last night, just like the big remix she did of her single ‘Super Freaky...
ETOnline.com
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary With Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine
Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating a sweet milestone with her beau, Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine. The duo recently rang in two years together, taking to their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday to celebrate their anniversary. "Yr 2 with U 💙," the 27-year-old rapper wrote alongside a series of photos featuring the...
Is Keke Wyatt Preparing To Have Her 12th Child?
After welcoming her 11th child back in May, Keke Wyatt reveals she may be ready to expand her family yet again. Wyatt, 40, appeared on TV One’s Uncensored: Unscripted where she spoke on her dreams of having a large family as a child and the struggles of balancing her career and being an active parent.More from VIBE.comNicki Minaj Throws Son "Papa Bear" Minion-Themed 2nd Birthday PartyJhené Aiko And Big Sean's Baby Shower Brings Together Family And FriendsJhené Aiko And Big Sean Expecting A Baby Boy “I always said when I was a little girl I wanted a lot of children,” she revealed before...
Pop Smoke Fans Angry After Photos Surface of Rapper’s Alleged Killer Eating Pizza Hut In Prison
Pop Smoke's fans are angry after photos of his alleged killer eating pizza hut in prison surfaced on social media. On Friday (Oct. 7), Akademiks posted on his Instagram page a photo of Pop Smoke's alleged killer posing in prison with a box of Pizza Hut behind him on his bed. In another picture, the young man is—shockingly—looking at his smartphone with two boxes of Pizza Hut and a brownie box on his mattress.
talentrecap.com
Nick Cannon Practically Confirms Baby No. 11 With Babymoon
The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon practically confirmed that he is the father of Abby De La Rosa’s child. The couple recently went on vacation to celebrate their newest addition. If De La Rosa’s next child is Cannon’s it will mark his eleventh child. Nick Cannon, Abby...
Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley’s weight loss shocks fans (photo)
Riley Burruss, the daughter of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss, lost so much weight that it has shocked fans. Riley, 20, posted a video for her 828K followers where she’s gyrating to Soldier Boy’s smash hit “Pretty Boy Swag” with the words “daughter who loves spending money” scrawled across the screen.
T.I. Checks YouTuber Charleston White, White Says He’ll ‘Trayvon Martin’ Tip’s Son King
T.I. and Charleston White are embroiled in beef after the infamous YouTuber recently called out Tip's son, King Harris. Charleston White sparked the issue on Oct. 8, when he went on one of his candid YouTube rants, calling out Boosie BadAzz son, Tootie Raw, and Tip's son King. "Boosie, your...
ETOnline.com
Dax Shepard Shares Why He and Kristen Bell Decided to Have Another Kid After Initially Only Wanting One Child
Dax Shepard is a proud girl dad to his two daughters, Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, with Kristen Bell -- but he didn't always want to have two kids. In a recent appearance on The Endless Honeymoon podcast, the 47-year-old actor spoke with a caller who was trying to decide whether she and her husband should have a second child.
Rihanna, Dave Chappelle, And More Attend Will Smith‘s ’Emancipation’ Screening
Will Smith had the support of many top celebrities this past Monday (Oct. 24) when he held a private screening for his upcoming film Emancipation. Attendees included Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Dave Chappelle, Kenya Barris, Tyler Perry, fashion designer Fawn, Blacksmith Records co-founder Corey Smyth, and more. The Fresh Prince Of...
The Internet Can't Get Enough Of Megan Thee Stallion Dancing With Master Chief
Master Chief has had it rough. Between fighting numerous battles against the Covenant and the Flood, being betrayed by his trusted companion Cortana, and getting tossed out into space for months on end before being recovered, it can occasionally seem like the "Halo" hero has barely ever caught a break in the two-decades-plus that he's been active. That's not even to mention the numerous terrible things Master Chief has done, which he no doubt carries as a hefty burden. Fortunately for John-117, he finally got the chance to blow off some steam over the weekend, stunning audiences at TwitchCon San Diego 2022 as he danced on-stage next to one of the most popular rappers out there.
Kim Kardashian Thinks Ray J’s Hangout With Kanye West Was Completely ‘Disrespectful’
Kim Kardashian was not pleased after news broke that two of her exes, Kanye West, 45, and Ray J, 41, reunited at Candace Owens’ film premiere in Nashville on Oct. 12. Both men were in attendance for the event when they came face-to-face for some red carpet snapshots. A few sources close to the SKIMS founder EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how Kim felt about Ye & Ray’s recent run-in.
ETOnline.com
Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé in New Pics
Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up! Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to share another round of photos from the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala. In the post -- which remained without a caption in true Beyoncé fashion -- the "Cuff It" singer leads with an image of her posing on the event’s red carpet in a custom Gucci gown.
Hypebae
Blue Ivy Carter Casually Bids Over $80K USD at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala
Blue Ivy Carter isn’t afraid to go after what she wants. The 10-year-old attended the 2022 Wearable Art Gala, which included a luxury auction in which she participated in. There, with the permission of her parents, Beyoncé and Jay Z , she bid over $80,000 USD on a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings. Her grandmother and event organizer Tina Knowles was wearing them that evening; however, they once belonged to Queen Bey.
Tyler Perry Blasts Outlet For False Claims Janet Jackson and Jill Scott Are Holding Up a Movie
Tyler Perry took time out of his busy day to shut down a publication that seemingly fabricated his response to a question about the third installment of Why Did I Get Married?. Perry was recently asked by ET about making the third installment of one of his more popular films that stars himself along with the likes of Janet Jackson, Jill Scott, Tasha Smith, and more. When asked if there are plans for another Why Did I Get Married film, Perry noted how he’s waiting on approval from the two songstresses on the cast.
Kanye West and Girlfriend Juliana Nalu Embrace Matching Monochromatic Style in Rubber Boots for Date Night
Kanye West stepped out with his new girlfriend Juliana Nalu in matching all black ensembles after an intimate dinner date in Beverly Hills, Calif. yesterday. Nalu pulled out all the stops in order to match West’s fascination with basics in neutral tones, the star dressing in an all-black ensemble and Yeezy boots.
Diddy and His Son King Combs Make Chart History
Diddy is passing the baton to his son Christian, aka King Combs. King Combs has been releasing music for a few years and recently scored his first major hit.
hotnewhiphop.com
Floyd Mayweather Gifts YoungBoy’s Son A Gorgeous Mini-Range Rover
Floyd Mayweather is showering his grandson with gifts. Ever since Yaya Mayweather gave birth to NBA YoungBoy’s child, Floyd has been spending a ton of time with KJ. If you remember, Kentrell Jr. has actually taken a liking to the sport of boxing and at just a young age, he has demonstrated interest in learning how to be like his grandfather.
Mother of Nick Cannon's Ninth Child Says She Wants to Have 'One More'
Nick Cannon announced the birth of his daughter, Onyx Ice Cole, with model Lanisha Cole, days before he welcomed son, Rise Messiah, with Brittany Bell.
BET
Lil' Kim Models In The New Fall '22 Mackage Campaign—See The Iconic Photos!
Lil' Kim is booked and busy. Besides her epic 2022 Hip Hop Awards performance, the Queen Bee is now starring in the Fall/Winter 2022 Mackage campaign. "Lil' Kim being a strong, independent woman who embraces bodycon fashion and is not afraid to stand out was the parallel we needed to introduce Mackage's first ever monogram collection," confirmed Tanya Golesic, CEO. "Her iconic looks have influenced so many throughout the '90s and continue to do so today."
