Comments / 29

Cxmboo
4d ago

Nicky is a awesome and happy mother her son is so handsome Waite till he is older girls are going to go crazy happy e handsome

Reply
4
Guest
5d ago

Can the husband even be at a kid’s birthday party??? 🤔

Reply(4)
14
HOLAUSA

Watch Kim Kardashian’s youngest kids rapping to their dad’s song

Kim Kardashian might have future rappers living in her home. The reality tv star and businesswoman took to social media to shake an adorable video of her daughter Chicago and son Psalm, rapping to Kanye West’s “True Love,” featuring late rapper XXXTentacion. “OMG they are just sooooo cute I had to share!” Kim captioned the Instagram post.
ETOnline.com

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary With Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine

Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating a sweet milestone with her beau, Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine. The duo recently rang in two years together, taking to their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday to celebrate their anniversary. "Yr 2 with U 💙," the 27-year-old rapper wrote alongside a series of photos featuring the...
Vibe

Is Keke Wyatt Preparing To Have Her 12th Child?

After welcoming her 11th child back in May, Keke Wyatt reveals she may be ready to expand her family yet again. Wyatt, 40, appeared on TV One’s Uncensored: Unscripted where she spoke on her dreams of having a large family as a child and the struggles of balancing her career and being an active parent.More from VIBE.comNicki Minaj Throws Son "Papa Bear" Minion-Themed 2nd Birthday PartyJhené Aiko And Big Sean's Baby Shower Brings Together Family And FriendsJhené Aiko And Big Sean Expecting A Baby Boy “I always said when I was a little girl I wanted a lot of children,” she revealed before...
105.5 The Fan

Pop Smoke Fans Angry After Photos Surface of Rapper’s Alleged Killer Eating Pizza Hut In Prison

Pop Smoke's fans are angry after photos of his alleged killer eating pizza hut in prison surfaced on social media. On Friday (Oct. 7), Akademiks posted on his Instagram page a photo of Pop Smoke's alleged killer posing in prison with a box of Pizza Hut behind him on his bed. In another picture, the young man is—shockingly—looking at his smartphone with two boxes of Pizza Hut and a brownie box on his mattress.
CALIFORNIA STATE
talentrecap.com

Nick Cannon Practically Confirms Baby No. 11 With Babymoon

The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon practically confirmed that he is the father of Abby De La Rosa’s child. The couple recently went on vacation to celebrate their newest addition. If De La Rosa’s next child is Cannon’s it will mark his eleventh child. Nick Cannon, Abby...
rolling out

Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley’s weight loss shocks fans (photo)

Riley Burruss, the daughter of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss, lost so much weight that it has shocked fans. Riley, 20, posted a video for her 828K followers where she’s gyrating to Soldier Boy’s smash hit “Pretty Boy Swag” with the words “daughter who loves spending money” scrawled across the screen.
SVG

The Internet Can't Get Enough Of Megan Thee Stallion Dancing With Master Chief

Master Chief has had it rough. Between fighting numerous battles against the Covenant and the Flood, being betrayed by his trusted companion Cortana, and getting tossed out into space for months on end before being recovered, it can occasionally seem like the "Halo" hero has barely ever caught a break in the two-decades-plus that he's been active. That's not even to mention the numerous terrible things Master Chief has done, which he no doubt carries as a hefty burden. Fortunately for John-117, he finally got the chance to blow off some steam over the weekend, stunning audiences at TwitchCon San Diego 2022 as he danced on-stage next to one of the most popular rappers out there.
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Thinks Ray J’s Hangout With Kanye West Was Completely ‘Disrespectful’

Kim Kardashian was not pleased after news broke that two of her exes, Kanye West, 45, and Ray J, 41, reunited at Candace Owens’ film premiere in Nashville on Oct. 12. Both men were in attendance for the event when they came face-to-face for some red carpet snapshots. A few sources close to the SKIMS founder EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how Kim felt about Ye & Ray’s recent run-in.
NASHVILLE, TN
ETOnline.com

Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé in New Pics

Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up! Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to share another round of photos from the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala. In the post -- which remained without a caption in true Beyoncé fashion -- the "Cuff It" singer leads with an image of her posing on the event’s red carpet in a custom Gucci gown.
Hypebae

Blue Ivy Carter Casually Bids Over $80K USD at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala

Blue Ivy Carter isn’t afraid to go after what she wants. The 10-year-old attended the 2022 Wearable Art Gala, which included a luxury auction in which she participated in. There, with the permission of her parents, Beyoncé and Jay Z , she bid over $80,000 USD on a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings. Her grandmother and event organizer Tina Knowles was wearing them that evening; however, they once belonged to Queen Bey.
Black Enterprise

Tyler Perry Blasts Outlet For False Claims Janet Jackson and Jill Scott Are Holding Up a Movie

Tyler Perry took time out of his busy day to shut down a publication that seemingly fabricated his response to a question about the third installment of Why Did I Get Married?. Perry was recently asked by ET about making the third installment of one of his more popular films that stars himself along with the likes of Janet Jackson, Jill Scott, Tasha Smith, and more. When asked if there are plans for another Why Did I Get Married film, Perry noted how he’s waiting on approval from the two songstresses on the cast.
hotnewhiphop.com

Floyd Mayweather Gifts YoungBoy’s Son A Gorgeous Mini-Range Rover

Floyd Mayweather is showering his grandson with gifts. Ever since Yaya Mayweather gave birth to NBA YoungBoy’s child, Floyd has been spending a ton of time with KJ. If you remember, Kentrell Jr. has actually taken a liking to the sport of boxing and at just a young age, he has demonstrated interest in learning how to be like his grandfather.
BET

Lil' Kim Models In The New Fall '22 Mackage Campaign—See The Iconic Photos!

Lil' Kim is booked and busy. Besides her epic 2022 Hip Hop Awards performance, the Queen Bee is now starring in the Fall/Winter 2022 Mackage campaign. "Lil' Kim being a strong, independent woman who embraces bodycon fashion and is not afraid to stand out was the parallel we needed to introduce Mackage's first ever monogram collection," confirmed Tanya Golesic, CEO. "Her iconic looks have influenced so many throughout the '90s and continue to do so today."

